Congress seemingly has no plans to renew or pass more coronavirus relief before the year ends

-
Congress seemingly has no plans to renew or pass more coronavirus relief before the year ends10:46 a.m.
-
Regular mouthwashes may help destroy coronavirus, study suggests11:07 a.m.
-
Chuck Grassley quarantines after COVID-19 exposure10:49 a.m.
-
Stanford is distancing itself from Trump's controversial coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas10:10 a.m.
-
Twitter rolls out 'Fleets,' tweets that disappear after 24 hours9:43 a.m.
-
Fox & Friends compares holiday coronavirus restrictions to 'separation of families'9:24 a.m.
-
Taylor Swift slams sale of her masters, reveals she started re-recording her old music8:17 a.m.
-
Georgia Republicans privately wonder if anti-Trump suburbanites will help them in the Senate runoffs7:57 a.m.
10:46 a.m.
11:07 a.m.
10:49 a.m.
10:10 a.m.
9:43 a.m.
9:24 a.m.
8:17 a.m.
Georgia Republicans privately wonder if anti-Trump suburbanites will help them in the Senate runoffs
7:57 a.m.