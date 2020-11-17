Lindsey Graham said he talked to multiple secretaries of state about voter fraud. They say that's not true.

Elections officials across the country have a problem with Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-S.C.) "just asking questions" shtick.

Even before President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election, President Trump and his allies have been relentlessly questioning the results. While some of Trump's supporters have launched mostly-failed legal challenges to throw out votes in swing states Biden won, Graham took another approach, claiming he is innocently trying to investigate election integrity in states Biden coincidentally won.

Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) disputed Graham's methods on Monday, saying the senator asked him to "look hard and see how many ballots you could throw out." Gabriel Sterling, an aide to Raffensperger, confirmed that account to CNN on Tuesday.

In what seemed like to be another attempt to add legitimacy to his investigation, Graham said Tuesday he also talked to the secretaries of state in Arizona and Nevada — two states that Biden won, but also took a while to count their votes. But Arizona's Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) said she hadn't heard from Graham.

This is false. I have not spoken with @LindseyGrahamSC. https://t.co/Cy9iUvrg3K — Secretary Katie Hobbs (@SecretaryHobbs) November 17, 2020

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske (D) said the same, though Graham said he may have talked to some other election official in the state. Kathryn Krawczyk