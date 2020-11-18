1st Georgia Senate runoff poll shows both races essentially tied

The battle for control of the Senate rests in two remaining Georgia runoffs — and those races rest in the hands of a few undecided voters.

Both Georgia's regular and special Senate elections advanced to runoffs after no candidates gained a majority of the vote in this month's elections. And so far, both of those races remain essentially tied with very few voters left undecided, a Fox5 Atlanta and Insider Advantage poll finds.

In the regular Senate race, Sen. David Perdue (R) and Democrat Jon Ossoff are tied with 49 percent support, with just 2 percent of voters still undecided. And in the special race to fill retired Sen. Johnny Isakson's seat, Democrat Raphael Warnock narrowly beats Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R), 49-48. Just 3 percent of voters are undecided in that race.

Democrats flipped two seats in the 2020 election while Republicans flipped one, leaving the Democrats with 48 seats and Republicans with 50. A win for both Ossoff and Warnock would essentially give Democrats the majority with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the Senate tiebreaker.

Insider Advantage and Fox5 Atlanta surveyed 800 likely Georgia voters on Nov. 16 via cell phone, with a margin of error of 3.5 percent. Kathryn Krawczyk