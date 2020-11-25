See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Illinois is experiencing a 'dire' coronavirus situation

1:32 p.m.

Illinois is experiencing a "dire" coronavirus situation that seems to mostly be flying under the national radar, says Youyang Gu, a data scientist who created a COVID-19 pandemic modeler.

As Gu points out, Illinois last week recorded more cases in a single day than Florida ever has, though Florida has been considered a hot spot throughout much of the pandemic. Illinois is the country's sixth-most populous state and testing has ramped up, but Florida still has much a higher population. Meanwhile, Illinois is the only state to average 12,000 cases per day over the course of a week — not even California or Texas have reached those numbers.

Gu notes it's tough to figure out exactly what's contributing to the surge in Illinois, since the state has been proactive with it's mitigation messages and efforts, which shows the challenges of managing and predicting the course of the pandemic. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Alabama coach Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19 again

1:25 p.m.
Nick Saban
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama coach Nick Saban has again tested positive for COVID-19.

The University of Alabama in a statement said Saban tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, and he has "very mild symptoms," ESPN reports.

"He will follow all appropriate guidelines and isolate at home," the statement said.

Saban had previously tested positive for the coronavirus in October, at the time saying he had no symptoms. But days later, he was cleared to coach because he subsequently tested negative for COVID-19 three times, meaning the original test was "considered a false positive." The University of Alabama said Wednesday, however, that "this test will not be categorized as a potential false positive," as Saban has symptoms in this case.

As a result of this positive test, Saban won't coach Saturday's game against Auburn, and "the head-coaching duties will fall to offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian," ESPN reports.

Saban on a conference call with reporters after his diagnosis was disclosed said, "We hate it that this situation occurred, but as I said many times before, you've got to be able to deal with disruptions this year, and our players have been pretty mature about doing that," The New York Times reports. He added, "We just want to carry on the best we can." Brendan Morrow

Rest in peace
Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona dies at 60

12:46 p.m.
Diego Maradona.
AP Photo/Carlo Fumagalli

Diego Maradona, the Argentine soccer legend, has died after suffering a heart attack, his agent confirmed Wednesday. He was 60.

Maradona is considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time, known for leading Argentina's national team to the 1986 World Cup title in Mexico. En route to the final, he scored a goal that has become known as the "Hand of God," in which he punched the ball into the net with his fist against England in the quarterfinals. While it likely would've been called off in today's game thanks to replay, the referees did not have a clear view and let the goal count, giving Argentina a 1-0 lead. Maradona later had another memorable goal that gave his side a 2-1 victory.

Outside of the national team, he enjoyed a fruitful professional career in Argentina, Italy, and Spain.

During Maradona's post-playing career, he struggled with health issues and drug and alcohol abuse. He also had an unsuccessful stint managing Argentina's national team, but remained beloved in his home country. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

Iran nuclear deal
Why European powers won't pressure Biden to re-enter Iran deal

11:31 a.m.
Joe Biden.
Mark Makela/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden will not receive pressure from his European counterparts to rush back into the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Officials from France, Germany, and the United Kingdom told the Journal that their countries are still supportive of the deal, but they don't think it will be possible or even desirable to achieve a full return to the agreement before Iran's presidential elections in June. Like several analysts, they think it's better to wait and see how things unfold before giving up any leverage.

Diplomats in Europe reportedly believe Iran will elect a more hard-line president than the comparatively moderate incumbent, Hassan Rouhani. If Biden successfully hurries the U.S. back into the deal while Rouhani remains in office, it could lead to his successor quickly reversing it on Tehran's end, making it much more difficult to reach a broader agreement that would prompt Iran to reverse its expanded nuclear activities.

What Europe does seem to want is for the Biden administration to ease the tensions and sanctions that have defined President Trump's relationship with Iran and offer Tehran "some tangible economic benefits" before the vote, theoretically creating incentive for the next government to negotiate. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

the big four
Penguin Random House to buy Simon & Schuster in deal that 'would create a publishing behemoth'

10:54 a.m.
Books by Barack Obama, Bob Woodward, and Michael Cohen in a New York bookstore
AP/Mark Lennihan

Make way for Penguin Random House & Simon & Schuster.

ViacomCBS is selling Simon & Schuster, the third largest book publisher in the United States, to Penguin Random House, the largest U.S. publisher, in a deal topping $2 billion, The New York Times reports.

Numerous other outlets also reported the news, including The Wall Street Journal, and ViacomCBS subsequently confirmed it, saying this was the "outcome of a highly competitive auction that attracted interest from buyers around the world," per Deadline.

Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle also said the company "empowers its 320 publishers around the world with maximum creative and entrepreneurial freedom and will, of course, extend this to our new colleagues at Simon & Schuster."

ViacomCBS announced in March that Simon & Schuster would be put up for sale, and the Times reports that more than a half dozen potential buyers were interested, including News Corp, owner of HarperCollins. But this deal "could trigger antitrust concerns," the Times notes, as according to the Journal, it "would create a publishing behemoth accounting for about a third of all books sold in the U.S." The deal, Deadline reports, is "expected to close in 2021, subject to regulatory approval." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
FDA approves test designed to measure specific COVID-19 antibody levels

10:15 a.m.
Food and Drug Administration logo.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved a "new generation" COVID-19 antibody test which is designed to tell how well people are protected against subsequent infection.

Most antibody tests are able to determine whether a person has contracted the virus or not, and some can estimate the level of neutralizing antibodies someone has, CNBC notes. But the newly-authorized COVID-SeroKlir developed by Kantaro BioSciences measures specific levels.

The catch is that scientists aren't sure if high levels of antibody guarantee COVID-19 immunity, so the test won't necessarily serve as proof that someone is protected against re-infection just yet. What it will do, however, is allow researchers to gain a better understanding about the correlation between antibody levels and immunity, which will come in handy both for people who have been exposed to the virus already and for vaccine development.

"It's going to broadly enable studies of immunity and the relationship between immunity and the level of antibodies that an individual has," said Erik Lium, the commercial innovation officer for the Mount Sinai Health System, which joined up with diagnostic startup Renalytix to form Kantaro. Read more at CNBC. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
New jobless claims unexpectedly rise for the 2nd week in a row

9:43 a.m.
Labor Department
ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

The number of Americans filing new jobless claims has once again risen and come in higher than expected.

The Labor Department on Wednesday said 778,000 Americans filed new jobless claims last week, up 30,000 from the week prior. This was higher than the 733,000 claims economists had been expecting, CNBC reports.

Last week, the number of new jobless claims had also risen by about 31,000 claims, more than economists anticipated. After the latest uptick in claims reported on Wednesday, Bloomberg reports this was the "first back-to-back increase since July."

New cases of COVID-19 have been climbing in the United States, which has prompted numerous states to implement new restrictions, and the increase in jobless claims was a "sign the nationwide surge in virus cases was starting to weigh on the labor-market recovery," The Wall Street Journal writes.

"COVID is driving the bus on the economy," KPMG LLP chief economist Constance Hunter told the Journal, "and we're going to have some hairpin turns until we get to the nice, straight open road of the postvaccine world." Brendan Morrow

four score
Trump to reportedly join Rudy Giuliani at Pennsylvania election event after aides 'tried talking him out of' going

8:38 a.m.
President Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump is reportedly heading to Pennsylvania for a Republican meeting on voter fraud allegations, ignoring advice from some of his aides in the process.

Trump is "expected to join" his lawyer Rudy Giuliani in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, as Republican state lawmakers on Wednesday hold a "hearing" about claims of election "irregularities," CNN reports. The plans could reportedly still change, but they were confirmed by Bloomberg, which noted that the event doesn't appear on Trump's public schedule. Trump continues to not concede the 2020 race to President-elect Joe Biden, despite the transition formally beginning, but his legal team has not provided any evidence of widespread voter fraud in the election. Biden was recently certified as the winner in Pennsylvania.

Attending this meeting of the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee, which will be held at a hotel, would be Trump's first trip outside of Washington since Election Day, CNN notes. The New York Times' Maggie Haberman confirmed the news and reported that "some aides had tried talking him out of this."

Haberman adds that some of Trump's "advisers were kept in the dark about this" plan entirely, "underscoring how disjointed the president's team has become" since Election Day, and "others tried telling him" this "is a mistake." But Haberman reports that "among other things, Trump is likely to announce a 2024 campaign soon and this is brand building."

This event will be coming after a key Trump campaign lawsuit in Pennsylvania was dismissed over the weekend, as well as after Giuliani held a bizarre press conference last week leveling baseless voter fraud claims. Lawyer Sidney Powell, who took part in that press conference, was subsequently said to not be part of Trump's legal team, and NBC News reports Trump has grown "concerned" that his team is made up of "fools that are making him look bad." Brendan Morrow

