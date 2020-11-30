How the Supreme Court could decide it's a federal crime to lie about your height on Tinder

-
How the Supreme Court could decide it's a federal crime to lie about your height on Tinder2:13 p.m.
-
Felicity Huffman lands 1st role since the college admissions scandal2:20 p.m.
-
Arizona governor certifies Biden's win2:13 p.m.
-
Chuck Grassley returns to Senate after COVID-19 infection, calls for 'long overdue relief legislation'12:28 p.m.
-
A chess-playing AI network solved a 50-year-old biological dilemma, potentially revolutionizing drug development12:26 p.m.
-
Chef David Chang becomes the 1st celebrity to win $1 million on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire11:54 a.m.
-
Georgia secretary of state says Trump is being misled by 'dishonest actors'11:21 a.m.
-
Trump's immigration strategy could force Biden to keep his policies, at least for a bit10:28 a.m.
2:13 p.m.
2:20 p.m.
2:13 p.m.
Chuck Grassley returns to Senate after COVID-19 infection, calls for 'long overdue relief legislation'
12:28 p.m.
A chess-playing AI network solved a 50-year-old biological dilemma, potentially revolutionizing drug development
12:26 p.m.
11:54 a.m.
11:21 a.m.
10:28 a.m.