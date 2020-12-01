Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon dump on Trump's 'embarrassing' 1st post-election interview, tiny desk

"On Sunday morning, President Trump did his first post-election TV interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News — it lasted 46 minutes, and I'm getting the sense he's not quite over the election," Jimmy Fallon deadpanned on Monday's Tonight Show. "It started as a conspiracy theory about fraud, it turned into a commercial for the Squatty Potty. Yeah, I was worried that the end of Trump's presidency might get embarrassing, but at least he's only on national TV saying 'big massive dumps.'" Seriously, he added, "even the biggest Trump supporters were like, 'Maybe we should let Rudy Giuliani talk about this instead.'"

Tooning Out the News focused on Trump's fraud claims to Bartiromo — and then sat him down for "the talk."

Trump "called in to the always sycophantic Maria Bartiromo show to make a cornucopia of unchallenged false claims," and to be fair, "when you get to his age, a lot of your conversation is about the size of your dumps," Jimmy Kimmel joked at Kimmel Live. "Trump still hasn't made a concession speech, he continues to dispute the results of the election," he noted. "We might have to file a restraining order against him." Meanwhile, every state Trump is contesting has now certified Biden's win, including Wisconsin, where Trump's $3 million recount added 87 votes to Biden's tally, he laughed. "Money well spent. No president has ever lost one election so many times."

"This is how the lame duck chose to spend his final Thanksgiving at the White House: He threw a world class Trumper-tantrum from behind a tiny little desk," Kimmel said. "Sitting at a little baby desk, screaming 'You can't talk to the president that way,' this is how I want to remember him."