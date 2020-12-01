Pennsylvania Supreme Court hears Bill Cosby's appeal of sexual assault conviction

-
Pennsylvania Supreme Court hears Bill Cosby's appeal of sexual assault conviction2:45 p.m.
Barr says Justice Department has found no evidence of election-altering fraud3:01 p.m.
Trump reportedly ousts top Pentagon official leading ISIS fight2:10 p.m.
Elizabeth Warren appears to have 'strongly' influenced the shape of Biden’s Treasury2:09 p.m.
George Floyd family lawyer Ben Crump recommends Kamala Harris' brother-in-law for attorney general1:34 p.m.
Elliot Page, The Umbrella Academy and Juno star, comes out as transgender1:32 p.m.
Senate Republicans called out for hypocrisy after complaining about Biden nominee's tweets12:34 p.m.
The White House is getting ready to host a slate of lavish holiday parties, pandemic be darned12:02 p.m.
