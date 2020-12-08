See More Speed Reads
Rudy Giuliani, hospitalized with the coronavirus, says he has 'exactly the same view' on COVID-19

9:29 p.m.
Rudy Giuliani.
Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Speaking from his hospital room, Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday said he hasn't changed his mind regarding the coronavirus or mask use, despite his recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

Giuliani, President Trump's personal lawyer and a former mayor of New York City, was admitted to a Washington, D.C., hospital on Sunday, after traveling across the country in his futile attempt to overturn the election results. Giuliani did not wear a mask during meetings last week in Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia, exposing lawmakers and others to the virus.

During an interview with New York radio station 77 WABC, the hosts asked Giuliani if his views on the virus have changed, now that he is sick and in the hospital. They mentioned former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who contracted the virus after attending a super spreader event at the White House; Christie later said it was "wrong" to be there without a mask.

"No," Giuliani responded. "I have exactly the same view. You know, I've also been through cancer, a couple of other things — very serious, very serious, emergency knee operation. Things happen in life, and you have to go with them. You can't overreact to them. Otherwise, you let the fear of illness drive your entire life." Regarding face coverings, which provide protection to the wearer and those around them, Giuliani said he thinks "you can overdo the masks."

Giuliani revealed that he has received two of the same medications Trump took during his hospitalization for COVID-19: remdesivir and dexamethasone. One of the radio hosts told Giuliani the drugs are "not something that the normal American is going to be able to get, because it's quite expensive." Giuliani deflected, saying he "didn't know that. I mean, they give it to us here at the hospital."

He did admit that his high profile is why he is receiving treatment that the average American can't get, saying, "I think if it wasn't me, I wouldn't have been put in the hospital. Sometimes, when you're — you know, when you're a celebrity — they're worried if something happens to you, they're going to examine it more carefully, and they do everything right." He said his advice to people is "get early treatment," falsely claiming that "the earlier you get treated for this, No. 1, you totally eliminate the chance of dying." Catherine Garcia

House passes massive defense bill with veto-proof majority

7:59 p.m.
U.S. Army soldiers.
Larry W. Smith/Getty Images

With a 335-78 bipartisan vote, the House passed a $741 billion defense policy bill on Tuesday.

As part of the measure, which passed with a veto-proof majority, service members will get pay raises, the names of Confederate fighters will be dropped from military bases, and Vietnam-era veterans exposed to Agent Orange will receive new benefits. It also requires that during protests, federal officers must identify themselves and their agencies — a response to the anti-racism and anti-police brutality demonstrations that swept the country over the summer.

Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.), chairman of the Armed Services Committee, said the House "sent a strong, bipartisan message to the American people: Our service members and our national security are more important than politics."

President Trump has long objected to the bill, first saying he would veto it over the bases being renamed, then because he wanted the measure to include a repeal of legal protections for social media companies, a completely unrelated matter. The Senate will consider the legislation this week, and it is expected to pass overwhelmingly. Catherine Garcia

Doug Jones is reportedly Biden's leading candidate for attorney general

7:09 p.m.
Doug Jones.
Alex Edelman-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) is at the top of President-elect Joe Biden's list of attorney general contenders, three people familiar with the matter told NBC News.

Jones, who lost his bid for re-election in November, was appointed the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Alabama in 1997, and prosecuted two Ku Klux Klan members for the 1963 bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, an attack that killed four Black girls. In 1988, Jones was the Alabama co-chair of Biden's presidential campaign, and in 2017, Biden campaigned for Jones when he ran for Senate.

When asked for comment, Jones told NBC News, "I've made a point of not commenting on any of the nomination process right now. They've got a process that they go through, and hopefully they'll wrap some of that up pretty soon. We'll see how it goes."

Two other people still under consideration for the position are Sally Yates, a former deputy attorney general, and Judge Merrick Garland, former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee whose hearing was blocked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Catherine Garcia

Biden reportedly chooses Rep. Marcia Fudge as HUD secretary

5:48 p.m.
Rep. Marcia Fudge.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) has reportedly been chosen to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Fudge and her colleagues in the Congressional Black Caucus have been pushing her as the next head of the Department of Agriculture. But as of Tuesday, President-elect Joe Biden has chosen her for a different role, two people with knowledge of the decision tell Politico.

Politico's report comes after House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), a chair of Biden's inaugural committee, said Tuesday that Fudge may not be USDA head, but that she "will be" in Biden's Cabinet. Clyburn had been "aggressively" lobbying for Fudge to have a Cabinet position, Politico writes.

Fudge told Politico last month that Black people usually don't get to have top Cabinet positions. "As this country becomes more and more diverse, we're going to have to stop looking at only certain agencies as those that people like me fit in,” she said. "You know, it's always 'we want to put the Black person in Labor or HUD.'"

Given that Fudge has a spot on the House's Agricultural Committee, she was reportedly angling to lead the USDA. But Biden is reportedly leaning toward bringing back Obama Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack instead. Kathryn Krawczyk

Firm that's 'usually the first call for cyberattack victims' says it was hacked

5:32 p.m.
FireEye offices in Milpitas, Calif
AP / Ben Margot

Cybersecurity firm FireEye has disclosed it was the victim of cyberattack it believes to have been carried out "by a nation with top-tier offensive capabilities."

The firm made this announcement on Tuesday, with CEO Kevin Mandia saying in a blog post that "we were attacked by a highly sophisticated threat actor, one whose discipline, operational security, and techniques lead us to believe it was a state-sponsored attack." The attacker "primarily sought information related to certain government customers," the firm said. Fireye is "usually the first call for cyberattack victims the world over," The New York Times' Nicole Perlroth wrote.

Though FireEye didn't identify a suspect, the Times reports that the information provided pointed to Russian intelligence agencies, and according to The Wall Street Journal, investigators see Russia as "the most likely culprit."

Mandia said the firm, which is investigating with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, found the attackers "accessed certain Red Team assessment tools." Such tools are "used by cybersecurity companies to probe the defenses of their customers and identify possible vulnerabilities that can be attacked," the Journal reports. FireEye hasn't seen evidence that an attacker used the stolen tools, and it has "prepared countermeasures that can detect or block the use" of them, it said.

But former NSA hacker Patrick Wardle explained to the Times that "hackers could leverage FireEye's tools to hack risky, high-profile targets with plausible deniability." Brendan Morrow

Supreme Court denies GOP request to block Pennsylvania election certification

5:32 p.m.
Supreme Court building.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a request from Pennsylvania Republicans, including Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.), to block the Keystone State from certifying its presidential election results.

Legal losses have become common for President Trump and his allies as they seek to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory, but this one is significant, since it's the first election-related dispute to reach the high court since the race was called.

It's not exactly clear what each individual justice thought of the plaintiffs' final brief, but there were no public dissents, and the decision to reject it — which was revealed via a one-line order — reportedly took just 34 minutes to make, indicating there was little drama.

There have been claims from both Trump supporters and critics alike that, with the balance of the court tilting conservative, the justices could, in fact, find a way to flip the results. That idea was always likely extreme, but some analysts argue the latest ruling makes them look even more hyperbolic. Tim O"Donnell

1 in every 22 Americans has tested positive for coronavirus

5:20 p.m.
Coronavirus testing.
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. is undoubtedly the world's coronavirus hotspot, and it's only getting worse.

As of Tuesday, the U.S. has seen more than 15 million people test positive for COVID-19. In other terms, one in every 22 Americans has tested positive for the virus, USA Today notes.

America's coronavirus cases account for more than a fifth of the 68 million cases that have been reported around the world, even though the U.S. makes up just about 4 percent of the world's population. It has the highest case count by far of any country, vastly exceeding India and China — countries that have more than a billion people each.

The U.S. has also recorded more than 285,000 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, also representing the highest count in the world. That's close to a fifth of the world's 1.55 million coronavirus deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The United Kingdom started vaccinating residents on Tuesday, and the U.S. could be on track to begin doing so this week, if the Food and Drug Administration issues emergency use authorizations for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine candidates. Still, it is expected to take months before every American who wants a vaccine can get one. Kathryn Krawczyk

Biden cites Gen. Austin's experience pulling troops out of Iraq as major reason for his defense nod

5:03 p.m.
Joe Biden and Lloyd Austin.
AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images

With some questions arising across the political spectrum about his decision to tap a recently retired general to lead the Defense Department, President-elect Joe Biden penned a piece for The Atlantic explaining his choice Tuesday.

Biden looked back on his experience overseeing the drawdown of American troops in Iraq in 2010, when Gen. Lloyd Austin commanded forces in the country. "General Austin got the job done," Biden wrote. "He played a crucial role in bringing 150,000 American troops home from the theater of war. It required Austin to practice diplomacy, building relationships with our Iraqi counterparts and with our partners in the region. He served as a statesman, representing our country with honor and dignity and always, above all, looking out for his people."

Additionally, the next secretary of defense "will need to immediately quarterback an enormous logistics operation to help distribute COVID-19 vaccines widely and equitably," Biden noted, and Austin's experience in charge of the "largest logistical operation undertaken by the Army in six decades" would likely help make that process smoother.

Biden did acknowledge the concerns about granting another waiver to a retired general — military personnel are supposed to wait seven years before becoming secretary of defense, and Austin only left in 2016 — just a few years after an exception was made for retired Marine Gen. James Mattis, but he argued it's warranted "given the immense and urgent threats our nation faces," which he believes Austin is "uniquely matched" to meet. Read more at The Atlantic. Tim O'Donnell

