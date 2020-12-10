Moderna doses 1st participants in study of COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents

-
Moderna doses 1st participants in study of COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents1:43 p.m.
Airbnb's co-founder learns live on air that his net worth just doubled1:29 p.m.
Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for COVID-1912:39 p.m.
Biden's latest Cabinet picks slammed for lack of relevant experience12:08 p.m.
Time reveals the 4 finalists for Person of the Year 202010:51 a.m.
Senate Democrats reportedly staged an intervention around Dianne Feinstein's mental 'deterioration'10:35 a.m.
Another 853,000 Americans filed jobless claims last week, more than expected9:59 a.m.
Taylor Swift is releasing a 2nd surprise 2020 album called Evermore8:57 a.m.
