the cyber
List of known U.S. Russian cyber-espionage victims grows, includes cybersecurity agencies

8:12 a.m.
Homeland Security Department
Alastair Pike/AFP/Getty Images

The list of U.S. government agencies breached in a sophisticated, months-long cyber-espionage campaign grew Monday to include the State Department, the National Institutes of Health, parts of the Pentagon, and notably, the Department of Homeland Security, The New York Times reports.

"The fact that the department charged with safeguarding the country from physical and cyber attacks was victimized underscores the campaign's significance and calls into question the adequacy of federal cybersecurity efforts," The Washington Post notes. The Treasury Department and Commerce Department were the first federal agencies discovered to have been infiltrated. Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) is believed to have carried out the stealthy digital espionage.

Top cybersecurity firm FireEye, counterproductively targeted by the Russian hackers, discovered the breach and traced it back to malware slipped into the software update of SolarWinds' popular Orion network management program. SolarWinds said Monday that fewer than 18,000 of its 300,000 clients had downloaded the infected malware starting in March. U.S. investigators are scrambling to figure out what and how much data the cyber-spies stole over those nine months.

FireEye's Charles Carmakal said his team thinks "the number who were actually compromised were in the dozens," but "they were all the highest-value targets." John Hultquist, manager of analysis at FireEye, said the U.S. is currently "shutting the door" created by the malware, but the hackers still have access and "there are a lot of information-security teams right now who are probably going to be working on this problem through Christmas." Their visibility into their own servers will be limited because they needed to shut down the compromised SolarWinds software they had used to monitor their networks.

Aside from the "embarrassing breaches" at the Pentagon and Homeland Security, "the National Security Agency — the premier U.S. intelligence organization that both hacks into foreign networks and defends national security agencies from attacks — apparently did not know of the breach in the network-monitoring software made by SolarWinds until it was notified last week by FireEye," the Times reports. "The NSA itself uses SolarWinds software." Peter Weber

fined
Twitter fined for violating EU privacy law in 'bellwether' case

8:32 a.m.
Twitter
Bethany Clarke/Getty Images

Twitter has been hit with a fine for violating European Union privacy law in a "bellwether" case.

Ireland's Data Protection Commission on Tuesday announced it has fined Twitter €450,000, or roughly $546,000, for not notifying it within 72 hours about a data breach that led to the private tweets of some users being exposed, The Wall Street Journal reports. Twitter disclosed this breach in January 2019, saying an issue with Twitter for Android "disabled the 'Protect your Tweets' setting if certain account changes were made" from November 2014 through January 2019.

This case, Journal writes, "is a bellwether because it is the first in a long pipeline of privacy cases involving big U.S. tech companies in Ireland," and now, the Journal adds, the "European Union's new privacy law has its first fine for a U.S. tech company in a cross-border case" more than two years after the General Data Protection Regulation was implemented.

Twitter's chief privacy officer blamed an "unanticipated consequence of staffing between Christmas Day 2018 and New Years' Day" for the delay in reporting the breach, adding that the company has made changes so that "all incidents following this have been reported" in a "timely fashion," Bloomberg reports.

Critics had taken issue with how long the process that ultimately led to this fine for Twitter took, Bloomberg notes, as the investigation opened nearly two years ago in January 2019. The Data Protection Commission described the fine for Twitter as "an effective, proportionate and dissuasive measure." According to Bloomberg, Ireland's privacy commissioner Helen Dixon has also opened probes involving companies like Apple and Facebook. Brendan Morrow

Stick a fork in it
Russia's Putin congratulates Joe Biden for his Nov. 3 victory after Electoral College vote

5:50 a.m.
Vladimir Putin
Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday for his Nov. 3 victory over President Trump, making him one of the last world leaders to recognize Biden's election. The Electoral College certified Biden's victory on Monday, and Putin had said earlier that he would wait to congratulate the winner until the results were officially confirmed. Trump has not conceded the race.

Putin sent Biden a telegram wishing the incoming president "every success" and expressing confidence that "Russia and the U.S., which bear special responsibility for global security and stability can, despite the differences, really contribute to solving many problems and challenges that the world is currently facing," the Kremlin said in a statement. It quoted Putin as telling Biden, "For my part, I am ready for cooperation and contacts with you."

The U.S. is currently trying to ascertain the extent of a massive cyber-espionage breach attributed to Russian state hackers, and U.S. intelligence has determined that Moscow interfered successfully in the 2016 election and not so successfully in the 2020 election. Biden is expected to be tougher on Russian and more supportive of NATO and other traditional U.S. allies. Peter Weber

last night on late night
Stephen Colbert asks his Late Show Melania Trump about her Christmas decor, COVID parties

4:57 a.m.

"It's Christmas season at the White House, where this weekend they continued to throw packed holiday parties with unmasked guests," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. "Of course, the White House already kicked off the holidays by unveiling first lady Melania Trump's Christmas decorations. And following years of somewhat controversial choices, this year she went with something truly unexpected: Christmas decorations. And the first lady also released her usual holiday video where she wanders around the White House looking at decorations all by herself. It's like a scene from a Home Alone movie, but with fewer appearances by the president."

We found out earlier this fall that Melania Trump doesn't give a damn about Christmas stuff, "so has the first lady finally found the spirit of the season?" Colbert asked. "Here to tell us, live via satellite from Washington, please welcome Melania Trump." The Late Show's Melania, Laura Benanti, explains the recorded Christmas profanities, the White House decor shift, and what the first lady wants from her last weeks in the White House. Watch below. Peter Weber

Late Night tackles the Trump-Biden transition
Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, and Seth Meyers mark Biden's Electoral College win, Trump's SCOTUS defeat

4:18 a.m.

"Just moments before tonight's taping, the Electoral College officially certified that Joseph R. Biden on the 2020 presidential election — again!" Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. "He did it! He's still the winner! At this point, Joe Biden has won the election so many times, he's our 46th president through 51st president."

"It looks like the president has finally run through all the possible ways he can attempt to destroy our democracy, but that doesn't mean his months-long assault hasn't done some damage," Colbert said. "Perhaps the worst recent assault against democracy was the super dumb lawsuit filed by Texas" and joined by other GOP attorneys general and 126 House Republicans. "This lawsuit was the president's last hope," he noted, and the Supreme Court shooting it down has "gotta sting. The president personally stacked the court to hand him the election, then they all went reasonable on his ass."

Even the Supreme Court's "extreme conservatives, including three Trump appointees, didn't want to be anywhere near this thing because it was too crazy," Seth Meyers said at Late Night. "They were all happy to go with Trump to TP the principal's house, but when he said, 'Now, should we go in and kill him?' he had to know they were going to back out."

Trump "was sure that he could count on his hand-picked Supreme Court justices to rule in is favor," but it was "such a weird case for them to get," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. Texas suing other states for how they ran their elections is "like telling the waiter that another table should have their food sent back." Between the Supreme Court defeat and the Electoral College defeat, "this really should be the end of it," Noah said. But "Donald Trump did not become a successful businessman by accepting that he was a failed businessman, and he's not about to accept that he lost the Electoral College, either."

The Electoral College's vote is the final chapter, and what a relief — "I would hate to start another week of shows without talking about the same election results we've all known for the last month and a half," James Corden deadpanned at The Late Late Show. "At this point, Trump's only remaining option is just going limp and just laying on the Oval Office floor, like my 3-year-old does when they refuse to leave a toy store." Peter Weber

One last harrumph
The GOP has 1 last shot to contest Trump's loss — and a 'negative percent' chance of success

2:00 a.m.
Trump supporters in Michigan
Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images

After all the drama of the 2020 election and its chaotic aftermath, "the Electoral College decisively confirmed Joe Biden on Monday as the nation's next president, ratifying his November victory in an authoritative state-by-state repudiation of President Donald Trump's refusal to concede he had lost," The Associated Press reports. The electors in 50 states and the District of Columbia delivered no surprises in awarding Biden 306 electoral votes and Trump 232, and no "faithless" electors tried to go rogue.

"The proceedings harked back to more typical presidential elections and stood in contrast with the unprecedented — though fruitless — six weeks of legal and procedural chaos triggered by Trump's refusal to accept his loss," The Washington Post reports. "The final procedural step before Biden is inaugurated will happen when a joint session of Congress convenes next month to tally states' electoral votes," and some Republicans are hoping that event will provide them one last chance to overturn Biden's decisive victory.

After Vice President Mike Pence reads the Electoral College tally to Congress on Jan. 6, one House member and one senator can challenge the results. This is "Trump's last gasp," Politico reports. Several House Republicans have said they plan to avail themselves of this opportunity, though no Senate Republican has signed on yet.

"If there is a joint House-Senate challenge, then lawmakers would debate the issue for two hours and then hold a vote," Politico congressional editor Ben Weyl explains. "At that point, we expect the House and Senate to reject any challenge to Biden's electoral votes. Democrats control the House and a few Senate Republicans have already said Biden won the presidency." The odds Trump's allies succeed, he said, "I really do think it's negative percent here." But it will force Republicans to pick sides, and that could get awkward.

Trying to challenge Biden's win in Congress "would be a bad mistake" and will be soundly defeated in the Senate, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) warned Monday. "There comes a time when you have to realize that, despite your best efforts, you've been unsuccessful, that's sort of the nature of these elections. You've got to have a winner. You've got to have a loser." Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Dr. Fauci wants people to hold onto their masks until at least next fall

2:00 a.m.
Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

As exciting as it was to see health care workers across the U.S. receive COVID-19 vaccinations Monday, experts want to make clear that the coronavirus pandemic is far from over.

"It's not going to be like turning a light switch on and off," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during a virtual event with the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "It's going to be gradual, and I think we will know when we see the level of infection in the country at a dramatically lower level than it is right now that we can start gradually tiptoeing toward normality."

On Monday, more than 201,000 coronavirus cases were recorded in the U.S. and the death toll surpassed 300,000. A record 110,549 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized across the country, too, the Covid Tracking Project said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that health care workers and people in long-term care facilities get the vaccine first, and Fauci said he doesn't believe "we're going to be able to throw the masks away and forget about physical separation in congregate settings for a while, probably likely until we get into the late fall and early next winter. But I think we can do it."

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told CNN the U.S. should be able to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of December, and Fauci said if the "vaccine rollout works the way I hope it does," an "overwhelming majority" of Americans will be inoculated by late spring. Once there is "that veil of protective immunity," he said, researchers should know "by the end of 2021, as we go into 2022, what the durability is and whether or not we're dealing with something that needs to be reboosted every year."

While it's still too early to let down any guards, Surgeon General Jerome Adams told CNN, seeing people receive the vaccine has been "tremendous" and he is "smiling bigger than I've smiled in a long time, because it has been a hard year for so many people out there, including me personally. Today we really did get a shot of hope." Catherine Garcia

Holes in Trump's dike
Top Senate Republicans acknowledge Biden's win after Electoral College vote, but not Mitch McConnell

1:02 a.m.
Senate GOP leadership
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

There are still Senate Republicans who refuse to publicly acknowledged that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Trump in the Nov. 3 election, but that number shrank Monday after the Electoral College cast its votes, formalizing Biden's 306-232 win.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had still not publicly acknowledged Biden's victory, but his top deputy, Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) did Monday, as did the No. 4 Senate Republican, Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), who chairs the inaugural committee, and the No. 5 Republican, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa). (The third-ranking Senate Republican, John Barrasso of Wyoming, said asking about Biden's status was a "gotcha question" but suggested Biden has effectively been president-elect since Trump signed off on the transition process three weeks ago.)

"I understand there are people who feel strongly about the outcome of this election," Thune said. "But in the end, at some point you have to face the music, and I think that once the Electoral College settles the issue today that it's time for everybody to move on." Blunt said "the electors have voted, so there's a president-elect," and his inaugural committee will now "deal with Vice President Biden as the president-elect."

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) said that "although I supported President Trump, the Electoral College vote today makes clear that Joe Biden is now president-elect." Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) said "it's time to turn the page and begin a new administration," and Sen Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) was blunt: "Vice President Biden is the president-elect based on the electoral count."

Sens. Ted Cruz (Texas), Steve Daines (Mont.), and James Inhofe (Okla.) aren't quite there yet. "No," Inhofe said when asked Monday if Biden is president-elect. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a Trump ally, said "yeah" when asked the same question, then noted that Trump still has "a very, very narrow path" and "we'll let those legal challenges play out."

Even the pro-Trump network Newsmax dipped its toe in the reality of Biden's win Monday. Afternoon anchor John Bachman called Biden president-elect, explaining, "What I'm trying to do is manage everyone's expectations." But the Newsmax show after his treated Biden's victory as more of an open question, and rival pro-Trump network One America News hardly mentioned the Electoral College vote at all, broadcasting instead an Arizona hearing on voting procedures. Peter Weber

