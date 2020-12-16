See More Speed Reads
Solving COVID
The plan to disinfect the White House before Biden moves in is a 'huge waste of time and effort,' experts say

9:59 a.m.
The White House.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

"Nuking" the White House "with chemicals is not needed" to protect the incoming Biden administration from COVID-19, J. David Krause, an environmental and occupational health consultant, told Stat News, yet that appears to be the plan to disinfect the building before the transition.

Multiple outlets have reported that a Virginia-based contractor has been tapped to spray a disinfectant throughout the East and West Wings before President-elect Joe Biden moves in next month, but Krause — the past chair of the American Industrial Hygiene Association — and many other experts have said that strategy is not only ineffective, but also could be dangerous, both for people and for works of art.

"It's a huge waste of time and effort," Krause said. "It probably isn't as effective as people say it is. And it runs the risk of somebody actually breathing this stuff in where it may be extremely hazardous. You really only need to be treating the surfaces that people have been exposed to or can be exposed to."

Instead, a deep clean followed by another round of frequently-touched surfaces like elevator buttons and light switches should do the trick, Jason Marshall, the laboratory director of the Toxics Use Reduction Institute at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, told Stat. And both Marshall and Krause agree leaving the White House empty for a week between administrations could be the easiest solution, since studies have found the coronavirus only lasts for a few days on surfaces. Read more at Stat News. Tim O'Donnell

eying Iger
Disney's Bob Iger is reportedly 'at the top of' Biden's list for an ambassador job

11:14 a.m.
Bob Iger
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Could Bob Iger be headed from the wonderful world of Disney into the Biden administration?

Iger, the former CEO and current executive chair of Disney, is "at the top of President-elect Joe Biden's wish list" for an ambassador post in his administration, "namely China or the U.K.," The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Wednesday.

The news comes after Iger in February made the surprise announcement that he'd be stepping down as CEO of Disney, with Bob Chapek taking on the role. Iger, however, has remained on as executive chair, and his contract with Disney extends until the end of 2021.

Iger previously weighed running for president himself, but he has explained that his wife and children didn't support the idea.

"They looked ahead and realized that if I were to do it, it would create a great hardship and it would change their lives forever,” Iger said on the Coffee with The Greats podcast, per CNBC. “They did not like that idea, and the rest is history."

Iger, however, says he would consider taking a job in Biden's administration, telling Bloomberg earlier this month, "Giving back in some fashion — serving our country in some fashion — is certainly something that I would consider seriously." CNN previously reported that Iger's name was being floated for an ambassador job.

And he's not the only Hollywood executive who could reportedly be joining Biden's administration. The Reporter also says that Jeffrey Katzenberg, co-founder of DreamWorks and founder of the ill-fated streaming service Quibi, is "in the mix for an ambassadorship" as well. Brendan Morrow

coronavirus fallout
U.S. sees biggest yearly jump in poverty rate in 60 years

11:12 a.m.
Drive-thru food bank line in Las Vegas.
DAVID BECKER/AFP via Getty Images

By historical standards, poverty levels in the United States remain low, but the country has seen the biggest jump in poverty in a single year since the government began tracking such information 60 years ago, The Washington Post reports.

New data released Wednesday by researchers at the University of Chicago and the University of Notre Dame shows the poverty rate increased to 11.7 percent in November, up 2.4 percentage points since June, marking the fifth straight month of incline. In that time span, around 7.8 million Americans have fallen below the poverty line, or an income of $26,200 for a family of four.

Not only is the rise the largest in several decades, it is also nearly double the second-biggest increase, which occurred between 1979 and 1980 during the oil crisis, the Post reports.

Notre Dame and University of Chicago economists say the situation, unsurprisingly, stems from the coronavirus pandemic and the tough labor market it has created, as well as the fact that government aid is dwindling. A solution to either would help — when Congress passed the CARES Act in the spring and sent stimulus checks to Americans, poverty actually decreased — and it looks like a new relief bill is the more realistic goal. "Given the state of the virus, I wouldn't bet on significant improvement in the labor market in the short run," James Sullivan, a professor at Notre Dame, told the Post. Tim O'Donnell

Yikes
Top Biden aide touts possibility of bipartisanship, then calls Republicans a 'bunch of f---ers'

10:54 a.m.

One of President-elect Joe Biden's top advisers has some choice adjectives to describe Republicans — but is still proud of Biden's desire to work with them.

In an interview with activist Glennon Doyle for Glamour, Biden's incoming deputy chief of staff and former campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon discussed compromise, and how it played a big role in Biden's victory. The "sense of unity" Biden called for in his 2020 run helped him secure the Democratic nomination, O'Malley Dillon said — but that's not to say politicians on the other side of the aisle are "not a bunch of f---ers."

During his 2020 run, "the president-elect was able to connect with people over this sense of unity," even when people would "mock him" by implying he couldn't work with Republicans, O'Malley Dillon said. "I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f---ers. Mitch McConnell is terrible," O'Malley Dillon continued. "But this sense that you couldn't wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? [Biden] rejected that" and "set out with this idea that unity was possible," securing him Americans' support.

Find O'Malley Dillon's whole interview with Doyle at Glamour. Kathryn Krawczyk

About TIME
Congress getting close to a coronavirus relief deal, including smaller stimulus checks

10:15 a.m.

After months and months of negotiations, Congress may finally have a coronavirus deal.

Earlier Wednesday, congressional leaders pledged to stay in Washington until they passed a coronavirus stimulus bill and a package to fund the government. But they may not have to stay late after all, as Politico reports negotiators are "on the brink" of a new coronavirus relief bill that includes direct stimulus payments to Americans.

The last coronavirus relief bill expired at the end of July, and some of its unemployment provisions were set to run out at the end of December. A breakthrough in stagnating negotiations came last month as a group of bipartisan senators worked out a $760 billion relief package that Democratic leaders and some Republicans agreed to support. As of Wednesday, that package has increased to $900 billion, but details are scant, CNN reports. It will likely exclude the liability shield for businesses facing coronavirus-related lawsuits that Democrats opposed, as well as local and state funding Republicans weren't fans of. And while senators on both sides of the aisle demanded another round of stimulus checks, they may not be happy with how small they are.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), one of the centrist senators who organized the original bipartisan bill, affirmed to CNN on Wednesday that congressional negotiators will "maybe" agree to some direct payments "in lieu of state and local" funding. He wasn't sure exactly how much the checks would be, but said they "wouldn't be more than $1,200," and would likely be in the "$500-600 range." Kathryn Krawczyk

strongly advised
White House lawyers reportedly warn Trump of 'legal jeopardy' if he fires FBI Director Christopher Wray

9:26 a.m.
Christopher Wray
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump has reportedly considered firing the director of the FBI again, but White House lawyers have tried their best to talk him out of it.

Trump, NBC News reported on Wednesday, "has come so close to firing" FBI Director Christopher Wray that the White House counsel's office "warned him not to do so because it could put him in potential legal jeopardy."

The White House lawyers, according to the report, "strongly" advised Trump not to fire Wray, saying that it would "risk creating the perception that a 'loyalty test' was being imposed" on the position or that Trump was firing him out of "retaliation" for not taking investigative actions he wanted. Trump previously controversially fired former FBI Director James Comey in 2017 amid the Russia probe.

In October, The Washington Post reported that Trump was considering firing Wray as he expressed "disappointment" in both Wray and Attorney General William Barr that they didn't "indicate that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden or other Biden associates are under investigation" before the 2020 election. Hunter Biden revealed last week he's under federal investigation for his "tax affairs," and according to CNN, this investigation began "as early as 2018."

Though Wray remains as head of the FBI, Trump earlier this week announced that Barr will resign as attorney general before Christmas. Now, NBC News reports that Trump's "advisers hope he's been persuaded against ousting Wray." Brendan Morrow

conspiracy theories have consequences
Ex-Houston cop hired by GOP megadonor arrested for aggravated assault while hunting fake ballots

8:33 a.m.

Police in Houston arrested a former Houston Police captain on Tuesday, charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly running an appliance repair truck off the road and holding its driver at gunpoint in a failed bid to find fake ballots. The former cop, Mark Aguirre, had been hired by the Liberty Center for God and Country, a conservative group led by Republican megadonor Steven Hotze, to find evidence of the widespread voter fraud conservatives baselessly believed was being carried out in Harris County, The Texas Tribune reports.

"We are lucky no one was killed," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement. "His alleged investigation was backward from the start — first alleging a crime had occurred and then trying to prove it happened." The assault charges carry up to 20 years in jail

Aguirre told authorities he had been tailing the air conditioner repair technician for four days, aided by two other people, before forcing him off the road Oct. 19. He said he believed the technician was behind a huge voter fraud scheme and was carrying some of the 750,000 fake ballots Aguirre believed were in his possession. "There were no ballots in the truck," the Harris County district attorney's office said. "It was filled with air conditioning parts and tools." One of the people accompanying Aguirre allegedly stole the technician's van after Aguirre forced him to the ground at gunpoint, abandoning the vehicle a few blocks away.

A lawyer for Hotze told the Tribune that the Liberty Center had hired a company led by Aguirre to investigate voter fraud ahead of the election, but said Hotze "did not direct or lead any of the investigations." The Houston Police Department fired Aguirre in 2003 after a controversial raid at a Kmart parking lot, the Houston Chronicle reports. CNN's John Avlon compared Aguirre's actions to the "Pizzagate" debacle.

Hotze was one of the Texas Republicans who unsuccessfully sued to stop Gov. Greg Abbott (R) from extending early voting this year and tried to get 127,000 Harris County ballots thrown out. Earlier this year, the Tribune reports, he called Abbott's chief of staff and urged the governor to shoot and kill people protesting the police killing of George Floyd. Peter Weber

you've never seen me very upset
Tom Cruise angrily rants on Mission: Impossible set over COVID-19 rule violation: 'If I see it again, you're f---ing gone!'

7:59 a.m.
Tom Cruise
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

His mission was to berate those on set not following COVID-19 guidelines, and he sure did choose to accept it.

Tom Cruise was heard in leaked audio released by The Sun this week angrily reprimanding members of the Mission: Impossible 7 crew for not following the set's COVID-19 guidelines. According to the report, two members of the crew were seen standing close together on the movie's set in Britain, leading Cruise to yell that "if I see it again, you're f---ing gone!"

"That's it!" Cruise says. "No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f---ing homes because our industry is shut down. It's not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education! That's what I sleep with every night. The future of this f---ing industry!"

The seventh Mission: Impossible film was one of the biggest movies to go back into production amid the COVID-19 pandemic, having resumed in September after shutting down in February, The New York Times reports. Production was delayed in October, however, after 12 people on the set in Italy tested positive for COVID-19, according to Variety. After those cases, The Sun reports that Cruise "held crisis talks" with director Christopher McQuarrie, and he "keeps a ­constant eye out for rule-breakers" on the set.

Cruise during the rant described the Mission: Impossible set as the "gold standard," telling the crew that "they're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us" and "if we shut down, it's going to cost people f---ing jobs, their home, their family." He also yells, "We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf---ers! I don't ever want to see it again!" Brendan Morrow

