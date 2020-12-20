See More Speed Reads
just stay home
U.S. airport traffic high despite public health pleas to avoid holiday travel

9:29 p.m.
A traveler going through airport security.
David Ryder/Getty Images

On Friday and Saturday, more than one million people made their way through U.S. airport security checkpoints, as public health officials urge Americans not to travel for the holidays due to the surge in coronavirus cases.

U.S. airports have screened more than one million people a day only four times since mid-March, with three of those times around Thanksgiving. Now, the seven-day rolling average of new coronavirus cases is more than 215,000 a day, up from about 176,000 on the day before Thanksgiving. Public health experts — who asked people to stay home and not gather indoors with other households during the holiday — believe Thanksgiving travel is one reason why the number has increased.

The coronavirus is spreading uncontrollably in most of the country, and hospitals are straining to provide care. In an advisory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained that "postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19." Still, AAA projects about 85 million Americans will travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3, primarily by car. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
European countries ban travel from UK over new coronavirus variant

8:45 p.m.
A plane flies over Heathrow Airport.
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Several European countries, including Germany, France, Italy, Ireland, Belgium, and the Netherlands, have imposed bans on flights and ferries from the United Kingdom, after reports that a new, more infectious variant of the coronavirus is spreading in southeast England.

The countries are following different timelines — the Netherlands, for example, is banning passenger flights from the UK until January 1, while France is suspending flights, freight transport, and ferries for 48 hours starting Monday. A European Union meeting has been scheduled for Monday morning so the countries can discuss a coordinated response.

Health officials said this new coronavirus variant doesn't appear to be deadlier and the developed vaccines will most likely work against it, but the strain does seem to be up to 70 percent more transmissible, BBC News reports. First detected in September, the variant is "out of control," Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, causing an "incredibly difficult end to frankly an awful year."

On Saturday night, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed strict new lockdown measures affecting millions of people, reversing course from earlier plans to actually relax rules over Christmas. Catherine Garcia

Pan Am Flight 103
Report: U.S. to announce new criminal charges in Pan Am Flight 103 bombing

8:00 p.m.
The wreckage of Pan Am Flight 103.
AP Photo/File

On Monday, outgoing Attorney General William Barr is expected to announce criminal charges against Abu Agila Masud, a former Libyan intelligence officer, in connection with the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103, three U.S. officials familiar with the matter told CNN.

Masud is believed to be in Libya, and CNN reports that U.S. officials are talking with their Libyan counterparts about how to take him into custody.

Flight 103 was en route from London to New York when a bomb blew the plane up over Lockerbie, Scotland. The terrorist attack killed 270 people, with a majority of the victims from the United States. Monday is the 32nd anniversary of the bombing.

When Barr served as attorney general during the George H.W. Bush administration, the United States charged two Libyan men in the bombing: Abdelbeset Ali Mohmed al Megrahi and Al Amin Khalifah Fhimah. After Libya refused to extradite the men to the U.S., it was finally agreed upon that they could be tried by a Scottish court in the neutral Netherlands.

Fhimah was acquitted and Megrahi was sentenced to 27 years; after being diagnosed with cancer, he was released from prison in 2009 and died three years later. In 2003, former Libyan leader Moammar Ghadafi accepted responsibility for the bombing, but claimed he did not order the attack. Catherine Garcia

hope on the horizon
Federal advisory panel recommends essential workers, people over 75 receive vaccines next

7:11 p.m.
A pharmacist in Florida receives her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended on Sunday that after health workers and nursing home residents receive the coronavirus vaccine, next in line should be people 75 and older and essential workers like teachers, grocery store workers, corrections officers, United States Postal Service employees, and firefighters.

The recommendation will now be sent to the director of the CDC and used to guide states on how to put together vaccination programs.

Last week, 556,000 Americans received initial doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. On Friday, U.S. regulators approved a second coronavirus vaccine by Moderna, and the first doses were shipped on Sunday.

The decision to give the next vaccines to those 75 and older and certain frontline workers who are in regular contact with other people will affect about 50 million Americans. The CDC expects up to 20 million people could start receiving their first shots in December, followed by 30 million more in January and 50 million in February, The Associated Press reports. The coronavirus is spreading uncontrollably across the United States, and has killed at least 316,000 people. Catherine Garcia

Breaking news
Lawmakers reach deal on $900 billion COVID-19 relief package

6:26 p.m.
Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Sunday evening announced lawmakers have finalized a bipartisan $900 billion coronavirus stimulus package.

"More help is on the way," McConnell said. "Moments ago, in consultation with our committees, the four leaders of the Senate and House finalized an agreement for another major rescue package for the American people." McConnell said lawmakers are now working to "promptly finalize text" and "avoid any last minute obstacles."

The deal includes $600 stimulus checks for qualifying Americans, two people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post, with Congress also extending unemployment benefits of up to $300 per week. Negotiators have been working on trying to reach a deal since the summer. Several benefits that were part of the CARES Act — the first coronavirus relief bill passed in March — are set to lapse before the end of the year. Catherine Garcia

Sunday shows
Testing czar: COVID-19 vaccine 'still widely recommended' despite 'scattered' allergic reaction reports

2:09 p.m.

Adm. Brett Giroir, who oversees the White House's coronavirus testing strategy, on Sunday addressed "scattered reports" of allergic reactions among people who have received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. "Any time there's any adverse effect, that's immediately reported to the [Food and Drug Administration], the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] investigates," he told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos on This Week.

Giroir said anything that gets reported is taken very seriously, but he also wanted to make it clear that the incidents that have occurred have not altered the consensus view that the vaccine is safe to use. He added that many of the suspected allergic reactions involve "tingling" and an "elevated heart rate," which could stem from hyperventilation around the vaccine, rather than a response to the shot itself, and he also acknowledged that allergic reactions are a risk for any vaccine. Still, he said, "we're going to watch these absolutely carefully." Tim O'Donnell

Edit

Trump's 'blind spot' for Russia partially responsible for Kremlin's alleged cyberattack, Romney suggests

1:37 p.m.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said Sunday that Russia's alleged cyberattack on U.S. federal agencies and companies is a "wake up call," and he argued the U.S. "will have to really rethink our military and national security readiness when it comes to cyberspace because this is the warfare of the future."

He told CNN's Jake Tapper during an appearance on State of the Union that he believes Russia "acts with impunity with regards to these cyberattacks" for three reasons. The first is that Moscow doesn't think the U.S. has "the capacity to respond in like measure" and secondly "they also recognize that our defense is inadequate." Finally, he said, they've learned that "what will come from the White House" in response to such activity "will not be the kind of rhetoric which would be jarring."

On that last point, Romney said President Trump has "a blind spot when it comes to Russia," noting he wasn't surprised by Trump's remarks on the matter Saturday, in which the president suggested Beijing, rather than Moscow, may have been behind the attack. While there will need to be a full investigation into the hack, Romney pointed out that the intelligence community strongly believes the Kremlin was the perpetrator. Tim O'Donnell

college football playoff
Edit

Why Notre Dame edged Texas A&M for the 4th and final College Football Playoff spot

12:52 p.m.
Ian Book.
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic resulted in a topsy-turvy college football season, but in the end a squadron of blue bloods was left to play for the national championship.

The four team College Football Playoff field was announced Saturday, and it includes, in order, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, and Notre Dame. The top-ranked, undefeated Crimson Tide will take on the Fighting Irish in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on New Year's Day. One-loss Clemson and the undefeated Buckeyes will square off the same day in what was supposed to be the Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, California, but a COVID-19-related venue shift means the two powerhouses will play at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, instead. The semifinal winners will then play for the National Championship in Miami on Nov. 11.

There were no major surprises in the selection process, although Texas A&M fans will likely take issue with Notre Dame's inclusion over the one-loss Aggies, especially after the Irish lost big to Clemson in the ACC championship. Gary Barta, the CFP selection committee chair, explained that the decision was a close one, but Notre Dame's early win over Clemson, as well as a victory against a ranked North Carolina team gave them the edge over A&M, which only had one win over a ranked opponent. Read more at CBS Sports. Tim O'Donnell

