Fauci receives COVID-19 vaccine, tells Americans he has 'extreme confidence' in it

Fauci receives COVID-19 vaccine, tells Americans he has 'extreme confidence' in it11:14 a.m.
Biden team says it won't be able to immediately reverse Trump's immigration policies1:00 p.m.
BioNTech chief: 'Highly likely' COVID-19 vaccine will hold up against UK coronavirus mutation11:50 a.m.
Washington Football Team reportedly settled with Dan Snyder sexual misconduct accuser for $1.6 million10:23 a.m.
Israel, Arab nations want a say in Biden's Iran negotiations. Here's why his advisers are skeptical.10:19 a.m.
More than a dozen death row inmates at an Indiana prison have coronavirus10:17 a.m.
Trump is reportedly turning on 'virtually every person around him'9:07 a.m.
Taiwan reports its 1st domestic COVID-19 case since April7:53 a.m.
