Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs

Democrats still have a chance to retake the Senate — but the body's leadership has reportedly all but given up.
Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are challenging Georgia GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in races that will determine the outlook of the Senate. But as Ossoff and Warnock scramble to match Republicans' fundraising efforts, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has stopped meeting with donors altogether, a source tells NBC News.
Over the past two months, Ossoff and Warnock have each brought in more than $100 million, largely via grassroots donations. Their fundraising totals beat out the Republicans' efforts during the same periods, but outside Republican groups are winning in terms of big-dollar TV ad spending, NBC News reports. This leaves the GOP with plenty of resources to engage in direct voter contact and encourage new or unlikely voters to turn out on their behalf on Jan. 5 — something Warnock and Ossoff's campaign managers called "essential" in a campaign memo obtained by NBC News. "To win this election in 8 days, we need to continue our historic efforts to turn out every single voter — but we won't be able to do that if our fundraising revenue continues to fall," the managers wrote.
Outside Democratic donors did spend big during the 2020 election cycle in an effort to overturn the Republicans' Senate majority. But after Democrats failed to decisively do so, Schumer has reportedly stopped asking for more support. Despite the fact that President-elect Joe Biden flipped the state for the first time in decades, Schumer is "pessimistic" about Ossoff and Warnock's chances and is no longer meeting with donors to avoid ruining relationships for years to come, the source tells NBC News. But as Ossoff and Warnock's campaigns see it, donations focused on boosting turnout have never been more important. Read more at NBC News. Kathryn Krawcyzk
Update 2:30 p.m. ET: A spokesperson for Schumer said NBC News' reporting is "absolutely not true." The representative, Justin Goodman, added that "Schumer has diligently made calls and fundraised for both Georgia candidates and is optimistic about their chances in January."
The House voted Monday to send $2,000 stimulus checks to qualifying Americans, rather than the $600 direct payments included in the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill passed last week. The new legislation, which required a two-thirds majority vote, passed narrowly, 275 to 134.
Republicans accounted for 130 of the no votes, with the remaining four split evenly between Democrats and independents. President Trump came out strongly against the $600 checks and appeared at some points ready to veto the entire relief bill unless the figure jumped to $2,000.
Many Democratic lawmakers were on board with the increase, but Republicans have been more hesitant, as reflected by the House vote. It's unclear whether the Senate will also pass the bill, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has yet to indicate whether he will even take it up. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell
Several Republicans, including Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), have resorted to suing Vice President Mike Pence as part of a "desperate" last-ditch effort to overturn the results of November's presidential election, The Hill reports. The goal of the lawsuit is to get a federal judge to rule that Pence has the exclusive authority to choose electors when he oversees the Electoral College vote certification on Jan. 6.
⚖️NEW: VP Pence has been sued by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.), Kelli Ward and other GOP mbrs in a far-fetched bid to overturn Biden's win
Plaintiffs ask Judge Jeremy Kernodle, a Trump-appt'd fed judge in Texas, to find that Pence is authorized to pick pro-Trump electors on Jan. 6 pic.twitter.com/BumNwLm5ss
Despite President-elect Joe Biden's victory in battleground states like Arizona and Georgia, Republican electors held their own votes earlier this month in a move to disrupt the official process as Trump and his allies continue to make unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud. The lawsuit urges Pence to recognize the Republican electoral votes rather than the actual Democratic votes.
The chances of this lawsuit being successful appear to be negligible. University of California, Irvine, law professor Rick Hasen said flatly "this won't work," while Georgia State University law professor Anthony Michael Kreis called it "insane." And even if the the plaintiffs do win, Pence — who has not recognized Biden's win, but has generally been quiet about election conspiracy theories — would still have to actually go through with picking pro-Trump electors, a task likely easier said than done. Read the full complaint here. Tim O'Donnell
"You will see" President-elect Joe Biden invoke the Defense Production Act after he takes office in January, Dr. Celine Gounder, a member of Biden's COVID-19 advisory board, said during an interview on CNBC's Squawk Box on Monday. "The idea there is to make sure the personal protective equipment, the test capacity, and the raw materials for the vaccines are produced in adequate supply," she added.
The wartime production law allows the president to order companies to prioritize manufacturing that is related to national security. President Trump invoked the act earlier this year after some hesitation to increase the supply of ventilators.
Biden's team has reportedly been stewing over whether to invoke the law, and Gounder's statement indicates they are leaning that way. It's unclear exactly how Biden would use the law, and questions of equity remain, CNBC notes. For example, the U.S. government reportedly agreed to invoke the DPA as part of its deal in securing an additional 100 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. In that scenario, the law would "help Pfizer get better access to around nine specialized products it needs to make the vaccine," so there is concern Pfizer would be unfairly favored over other manufacturers. As things stand, however, only Pfizer and Moderna have vaccines approved for emergency use. Read more at CNBC. Tim O'Donnell
All three major Wall Street indexes hit record highs Monday morning at the opening bell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average shot up 306 points, or 1 percent, surpassing 30,500 in the process, CNBC reports. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose 0.9 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.
The increase comes after President Trump signed Congress' $900 billion bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill into law Sunday night after days of uncertainty. "Overnight, we got the stimulus deal completely out of the blue," Hani Redha, a multiasset portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments, told The Wall Street Journal. "It is a major support to bridge over this difficult winter period."
Despite Trump's implied veto threats, not everyone was so worried. Per CNBC, Tom Essaye, founder of the Sevens Report, wrote "all the bluster neither significantly changed" the outlook for stocks, as markets expected the bill to pass. With federal stimulus, Federal Open Market Committee stimulus, vaccine rollout, and "no double-dip recession," Essaye said he expects the medium and longer-term outlooks for stocks to remain "positive." Read more at The Wall Street Journal and CNBC. Tim O'Donnell
President Trump's allies reportedly convinced him to finally sign Congress' bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill mostly by playing it cool, Axios reports.
Per Axios, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) didn't try to force Trump's hand, but instead took a more subtle approach, which included indulging his rants and highlighting several items he could count as "wins" even without altering the bill. They also reportedly dropped hints about what signing the bill would mean for his legacy, reminded him he didn't want to hurt people, and convinced him he had proven himself "to be a fighter" who had "gotten all there was to get" from the funding package.
After a few days and a round of golf with Graham, their work paid off. During a phone call with McCarthy and Mnuchin on Sunday, the president made his decision. "This is good," Trump reportedly said. "I should sign this." Read more at Axios.Tim O'Donnell
After this "bizarre, embarrassing episode," all Trump proved is that "he had no discernible strategy and no hand to play," Palmer and Sherman write. "He folded, and got nothing besides a few days of attention and chaos. ... Zip. Zero. Zilch." Trump issued a statement insisting he got promises out of Congress, they note, but "he'll never get the spending rescissions he's asking for — like, zero chance" — and his support for a vote on $2,000 stimulus checks will only "split the Republican Party on the way out the door."
"This is probably the most fitting coda to Trump's presidency, and a neat encapsulation of his relationship with Congress," Palmer and Sherman argue. "He never cared to understand the place and was disengaged from its work. They'll be laughing — er, scratching their heads — at your genius about this one for a while, Mr. President."
I get it's the holidays ... but Trump being in Mar-a-Lago, Pence being in Vail & Mnuchin being in Mexico is such a dramatic split screen from the pain and suffering that so many Americans are feeling right now when it comes to just being able to afford food and housing.
After researchers reported in October that the platypus, along with its other unique characteristics, glowed a psychedelic blue-green under black light, "others have begun their own investigations, mostly in Australian mammals," The New York Times reports. "Although results are preliminary, the findings suggest we may have to book a larger venue for the mammal rave."
At the Western Australian Museum, curator of mammals Kenny Travouillon borrowed a black light from the scorpion department and started looking for biofluorescence in their preserved mammal specimens. He found orange and green accents in endangered marsupials called bilbies, bright white glowing in the quills of hedgehogs and porcupines, and signs of fluorescence in one of two species of wombat. "Kangaroos didn't seem to do very much at all," he added.
Jake Schoen, a conservation technician at the Toledo Zoo, tested the zoo's preserved platypus specimen then used a specially modified camera to photograph live Tasmanian devils. "The tricky part was having them sit still for a fraction of a second," he said, but when he did manage that with one of the animals, he captured a blue glow around her eyes, ears, and whiskers. "Presumably all of its skin is fluorescent," Schoen said.
Though the discovery of biofluorescence in a wider variety of mammals than previously known is exciting — opossums and flying squirrels also glow under black light — researchers don't yet know if this quality has any significance for the animals themselves. "It would be incredibly surprising" if these animals "could make out these fluorescent patterns in any sort of natural lighting environment," Michael Bak at Sweden's Lund University told the Times. He noted that human fingernails and teeth also fluoresce, for some reason.