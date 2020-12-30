Solving COVID
The Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has 3 key advantages despite lower efficacy rate

9:48 a.m.
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

The United Kingdom on Wednesday authorized the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca for use, joining the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, which has already been rolled out, as another tool in the country's massive vaccination drive. U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hanock said enough doses of both vaccines are on order to give the entire population two jabs, and he's "highly confident that we can get enough vulnerable people vaccinated by the spring that we can now see our route out of this pandemic."

Skeptics may want some caveats attached to that statement since the Oxford-AstraZenca vaccine had some mixed results in clinical trials. Data revealed earlier this month showed it was 62 percent effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections, which is not as high as the roughly 95 percent efficacy rate attributed to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna candidates.

But the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot is nevertheless considered safe, and none of the volunteers developed a severe infection or were hospitalized, key metrics in determining the success of a vaccine. It also comes with a few key logistical advantages that could be a game-changer. It's cheap to produce, and unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doesn't require ultra-cold temperatures for storage, which will make vaccine distribution easier, especially to rural communities. Finally, the gap between the first and second dose of the vaccine can be as long as 12 weeks, which means more people in the U.K. can receive an initial dose at an earlier stage, giving them some form of protection before the second. Read more at Reuters and The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

fact check
Trump spreads NewsMax-fueled conspiracy about Brad Raffensperger's nonexistent brother

10:03 a.m.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

President Trump is back with another far-fetched conspiracy theory about Georgia's election results.

As certified election results and multiple recounts proved, President-elect Joe Biden won the typically red state in the 2020 election. But that hasn't stopped Trump from launching lawsuits and lies aimed at invalidating the election results there, including early Wednesday morning, when he tweeted a provably false claim about the state's Republican secretary of state.

Brad Raffensperger, who runs the state's elections, has faced threats and wild conspiracy theories after refusing to listen to Trump and his allies' attempts to overturn the election results. The far-right network NewsMax tried to draw up another one Tuesday night, this time claiming Raffensperger's brother worked for the Chinese technology company Huawei. Trump repeated the claim in a Wednesday tweet, implying the alleged relation compromised the secretary of state's election integrity.

Someone named Ron Raffensperger does have a high-level spot at Huawei. But just like thousands of people who share last names in this country, he and the secretary of state aren't brothers. In fact, Brad Raffensperger doesn't even have a brother.

Trump's continued conspiracy-mongering comes just days before Georgians return to the polls for a runoff election that will determine the balance of power in the Senate. The president and his far-right supporters have tried to undermine confidence in Georgia's election system, with some even encouraging Republicans not to vote in what they're claiming is an insecure election. Kathryn Krawczyk

nashville bombing
Police report shows girlfriend of Nashville bomber warned he was 'building bombs' in his RV

1:58 a.m.
Nashville buildings damaged by the Christmas Day explosion.
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

In August 2019, the girlfriend of Anthony Quinn Warner — the man police say blew up his RV in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day, damaging 41 buildings — told authorities that he was making bombs inside the vehicle, The Tennessean reports.

While the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has said Warner was "not on our radar," The Tennessean obtained a report from the Metro Nashville Police Department that says on Aug. 21, 2019, Warner's girlfriend told officers that he "was building bombs in the RV trailer at his residence," information that was then shared with the FBI.

Her attorney, Raymond Throckmorton III, had called police, and when officers arrived at the girlfriend's house in Antioch, Tennessee, they found her outside with two unloaded guns that she said belonged to Warner, Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron told The Tennessean. The police then went to Warner's home, where no one answered the door. Officers spotted his RV, but were unable to see inside of it. The report states they also noticed "several security cameras and wires attached to an alarm sign on the front door."

Aaron told The Tennessean "the FBI reported back that they checked their holdings and found no records on Warner at all," and "at no time was there any evidence of a crime detected and no additional action was taken."

Throckmorton told The Tennessean on Tuesday that he called law enforcement because his client was afraid Warner was going to hurt her. He believes that "somebody, somewhere, dropped the ball," and with the information they had on Warner, police could have taken additional steps to prevent the bombing. Catherine Garcia

tamir rice
Justice Department won't charge Cleveland officers in 2014 shooting of Tamir Rice

1:16 a.m.
A protester holds up a photo of Tamir Rice.
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

The Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division announced Tuesday that no federal criminal charges will be filed against two Cleveland police officers involved in the 2014 killing of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

Rice, a Black youth, was shot and killed by rookie Officer Timothy Loehmann. A bystander had called 911 to say they saw a person in a playground with a gun, but told the dispatcher it appeared to be a juvenile and the gun might be a toy. This information was not relayed to Loehmann and his partner, Officer Frank Garmback, and within seconds of arriving on the scene, Loehmann jumped out of the police car and fired twice at Rice. Rice had been playing with an Airsoft gun that did not have the orange tip on the barrel to show it is a toy.

The Justice Department said surveillance video of the shooting was of such poor quality investigators were unable to definitively determine what Rice was doing and if he was reaching for his toy gun before he was shot. Rice's death was "tragic," the department said in a statement, but because there wasn't sufficient evidence to prove that either officer willfully broke the law, "both the Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney's Office concluded that this matter is not a prosecutable violation of the federal statutes."

Loehmann was fired by Cleveland Police in 2017 for lying on his application to join the force. Prior to coming to Cleveland, Loehmann briefly worked at the Independence Police Department in Independence, Ohio, where supervisors determined he had "an inability to emotionally function" and was unfit to be an officer. Catherine Garcia

reports
Report: Forensic accounting specialists hired to assist N.Y. prosecutor in Trump probe

12:24 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has hired a forensic accounting firm to assist in its investigation of President Trump's business operations, people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.

The probe was launched in 2018 to look into alleged hush-money payments made to two women who said they had affairs with Trump. The investigation has since expanded to include Trump Organization real estate transactions and other activities, the Post reports.

The firm, FTI Consulting, was brought on by District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. to search for anomalies among different property deals, a person with knowledge of the matter told the Post. In recent weeks, Vance's team has reportedly spoken with employees from Deutsche Bank, one of Trump's biggest lenders, and the insurance brokerage Aon.

The district attorney is still seeking eight years of Trump's tax records and other financial information. The Supreme Court and lower courts have rejected Trump's argument that he is immune from state court proceedings because he is president, and if his latest request to the Supreme Court for a stay is denied, Trump's accounting firm, Mazars USA, will have to turn over the financial documents. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Congressman-elect from Louisiana dies of COVID-19

December 29, 2020
Luke Letlow.
Facebook/Luke Letlow

Luke Letlow, a Republican congressman-elect from Louisiana's 5th District, died on Tuesday due to complications from COVID-19, his campaign manager announced.

Letlow, 41, contracted the virus last week, and was receiving treatment in the intensive care unit at a hospital in Shreveport, WDSU reports. He won his election in November with 62 percent of the vote, and was set to be sworn in as a congressman next month.

On Dec. 21, Letlow tweeted that he was thankful for the "continued outpouring of prayers and support for my family and me," and said he was "confident" that with the help of doctors, he would be "on the mend soon." Letlow added that he believed "strongly in the power of prayer" and had learned "firsthand how important plasma and blood donations are during this pandemic."

 Letlow is survived by his wife, Julie Barnhill Letlow, and two young children. Catherine Garcia

Breonna Taylor
2 officers involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired

December 29, 2020
A billboard calling for justice for Breonna Taylor.
Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Det. Myles Cosgrove and Det. Joshua Jaynes, two Louisville Metro police officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor, received notices of termination on Tuesday, their attorneys told The New York Times.

Taylor, an unarmed Black woman, was killed inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment in March during a raid; when officers entered her home, Taylor's boyfriend thought they were intruders, and fired his gun. The officers fired back, and Taylor was shot multiple times. An FBI ballistics report determined that Cosgrove fired the shot that killed her. Jaynes prepared the search warrant for the raid, but did not take part in it. In the termination letter sent to Jaynes, Interim Chief Yvette Gentry said he was "deceptive," as he wrote in the warrant that he received information from the U.S. Postal Service, but it actually came from another police officer.

A third detective involved in the shooting, Brett Hankison, was fired in June after it was found he shot 10 rounds from outside the apartment into Taylor's window, in violation of department policy. Because some of those shots entered a neighboring apartment, Hankison was later indicted by a grand jury on three counts of wanton endangerment.

Since the shooting, Cosgrove and Jaynes have been on administrative reassignment. The FBI is still investigating the case to see if any possible federal crimes were committed, like civil rights violations, the Times reports. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Biden promises to speed up coronavirus vaccine production

December 29, 2020
Joe Biden
Mark Makela/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday criticized the Trump administration's plan for distributing coronavirus vaccines, saying if doses are administered at their current rate, "it will take years, not months, to vaccinate the American people."

  Federal officials had vowed that 20 million people would be vaccinated by the end of this year, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says only about 2.1 million Americans have so far received their initial vaccine dose. "As I long feared and warned, the effort to distribute and administer the vaccine is not progressing as it should," Biden said.

The vaccine shows that "brighter days are coming," Biden stated, but with coronavirus cases surging and more than 334,000 Americans dead, this isn't a jubilant time. "We need to be honest: The next few weeks and months are going to be very tough, a very tough period for our nation — maybe the toughest during this entire pandemic," Biden said. "I know it's hard to hear, but it's the truth."

Biden promised that once he is in office, he will invoke the Defense Production Act so companies can ramp up production of personal protective equipment and vaccine-related materials. In his first 100 days, he will push to distribute 100 million vaccine doses and work to reopen most K-8 schools, but Biden said for this to happen, Congress needs to approve additional funding for increased testing, cleaning, and new ventilation systems. Catherine Garcia

