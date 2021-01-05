Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert dissect, have fun with Trump's 'pathetic' Georgia call

"Over the weekend, President Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger about the election — and might have gotten himself into some major legal trouble," Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. "Trump asked him to somehow find enough votes to flip Georgia so that he would win the state by one vote. One vote! Trump was like, 'Because if we're going to do this, we can't make it obvious.' Apparently, every January Trump's New Year's resolution is to find a new way to get impeached."

"As if this story isn't crazy enough, Trump had tried calling him 18 times since the election," Fallon said. "Yeah, I think we're one call away from Trump saying, 'I'm on your front porch, I can see you at home. Pick up, I can see you're screening the call.' ... You know you've lost power when someone gets a call from the president and presses 'ignore' 18 times."

While Fallon created some outtakes, Jimmy Kimmel Live re-enacted the call with a mini-Trump petulantly golfing. "While most of us are back to reality today," Kimmel said from his kitchen, where he's taping again given the soaring COVID-19 cases in Southern California, "Donald Trump is further from it than he's ever been."

"One of my New Year's resolutions was to spend less time thinking about Donald Trump, and it was going pretty well until yesterday afternoon," when his new "perfect call" dropped, Kimmel said. "It was the kind of call that makes you wonder, is he stupid or drunk? And then you remember he doesn't drink." Seriously, "if you haven't listened to it, listen, it's pathetic," he said. "Trump claimed, among many other things, that there's no way he could have lost Georgia because he had bigger crowds than Joe Biden."