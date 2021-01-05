election 2020
Edit

Sen. Tim Scott disagrees with fellow Republicans planning to object to Electoral College certification in 'principle and in practice'

2:55 p.m.
Tim Scott.
Liz Lynch/Getty Images

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) became the latest to add his name to a growing list of GOP lawmakers who have come out against their colleagues' plan to object to the Electoral College certification on Wednesday.

In a statement, Scott echoed some of his fellow Republicans like Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) who, despite being allies of President Trump, are concerned about the precedent such an action would set, Axios notes.

Scott said he has seen no evidence suggesting any state's should have their results flipped based on allegations of widespread voter fraud and "there is no constitutionally viable means for Congress to overturn an election wherein the states have certified and sent their Electors." But it wasn't just his legal viewpoint holding him back. He added that he disagrees with the objectors "both in principle and in practice," pointing out that "for their theory to work, [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.] and House Democrats would have to elect Donald Trump president rather than [President-elect] Joe Biden. That is not going to happen today, not today, or any other day." Read more at Axios and check out Scott's full statement here. Tim O'Donnell

not a good idea
Edit

Scottish leader scuttles Trump's rumored Inauguration Day getaway: Golf is 'not … an essential purpose'

1:56 p.m.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday said she has "no idea" whether President Trump is actually planning to travel to the country on Jan. 19 — a day before Inauguration Day — but if the rumors are accurate, it sounds like Scotland's national lockdown rules will be the same for him.

"We are not allowing people to come into Scotland now without an essential purpose, which would apply to him, just as it applies to everyone else," Sturgeon said during a press briefing. "Coming to play golf is not what I would consider an essential purpose."

The Sunday Post, a newspaper in Scotland, previously reported Glasgow Prestwick Airport "has been told to expect expect the arrival of a U.S. military Boeing 757 aircraft, that is occasionally used by Trump" on Jan. 19, indicating he may be attempting to visit his golf resort in the Western part of the country, but there has been no confirmation from the president's team, The Washington Post notes.

Trump's Inauguration Day plans are the subject of much speculation, with some people suggesting he plans to get out of town before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in, while others think he may be planning a counter-rally. Tim O'Donnell

california in crisis
Edit

Los Angeles paramedics told to conserve oxygen as 1 in 5 people test positive for coronavirus

1:42 p.m.
Ambulance workers in California.
APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic is worse than ever before in California.

The state logged a record 74,000 new coronavirus cases on Monday, and hospitals around the state are bursting at the seams trying to accommodate the surge. In Los Angeles, things are so bad that the county's Emergency Medical Services Agency told ambulance crews Monday to conserve oxygen and even to not bring patients with slim chances of survival to hospitals, reports CNN.

California first saw a massive COVID-19 surge over the summer. But the uptick in recent weeks has pushed average weekly case counts to four times what they were months ago; the previous record of 66,726 new cases on Dec. 28 was squashed Monday, and holiday gatherings will likely only lead to an even bigger wave. California also recorded its highest average daily death count last week, with an average of 353 people dying of the virus each day, the Los Angeles Times reports. In Los Angeles, one in every five people tested for coronavirus came back with positive results on Monday — an almost unheard of positivity rate.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Monday unveiled a state oxygen team, headed in part by the Army Corps of Engineers, to ramp up the oxygen supply. Still, critics wonder why this didn't happen months ago, before a winter coronavirus experts predicted would happen. Meanwhile Newsom said Monday that the state has only distributed 35 percent of its COVID-19 vaccines. He promised funding and swift action to combat the "challenge," but didn't share any concrete plans to do so. Kathryn Krawczyk

we need to talk about kevin
Edit

Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski will miss wild-card game due to COVID-19

1:19 p.m.
Kevin Stefanski.
Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns' good feeling over their first playoff appearance in 18 years — the NFL's longest such drought — was dampened on Tuesday, with Head Coach Kevin Stefanski among five in the organization to test positive for COVID-19, the team announced.

Stefanski will be replaced by special teams coach Mike Priefer, and could return to in-person team activities in 10 days — which might not matter if they lose on Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Stefanski is asymptomatic and will work from home to help prepare for the game, The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Stefanski will be the NFL's second head coach to miss a game due to COVID-19, following the Detroit Lions' Darrell Bevell, who missed a December game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But that was a meaningless late-season contest, in contrast to the Browns' long-awaited first postseason game since 2002. With Tuesday's positive tests, Cleveland will enter Pittsburgh with eight of its players and six of its coaches out due to COVID-19. Jacob Lambert

Solving COVID
Edit

FDA warns COVID-19 test used by Congress is 'particularly' prone to false negative results

1:02 p.m.
U.S. Capitol.
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

The Food and Drug Administration this week alerted health care providers and patients that a COVID-19 diagnostic test made by Curative poses a "risk of false results, particularly false negative results," Politico reports.

The House and Senate screen members, staff, and reporters covering Capitol Hill with the Curative test, so when Congress is in session that means dozens, sometimes even hundreds of people, use it to determine if they're infected. The FDA is now saying the test should not be used as the only data point "for treatment or patient-management decisions" and suggested limiting its use for people displaying symptoms for 14 days or less.

Rear Adm. Brian Monahan, the Capitol physician, acknowledged the warning in a Monday memo obtained by Politico, but said Curative's test is "the most accurate available" and false results are a risk faced by all coronavirus tests. "We expect to have additional information in the coming days from the FDA and our expert consultants with regard to any concerns about the ongoing use of this test for the Capitol community," the memo reads. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

R.I.P.
Edit

Tanya Roberts reportedly dies after representative rescinded earlier announcement

12:37 p.m.
Tanya Roberts
Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil

Actress Tanya Roberts has reportedly died at 65 after a premature death announcement from her representative.

Roberts' domestic partner, Lance O'Brien, told TMZ on Tuesday the A View to a Kill and That '70s Show star died on Monday night at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

A representative for Roberts, Mike Pingel, previously announced that the actress died on Sunday after she collapsed on Christmas Eve. But in a bizarre development, as news of her death was being widely reported, Pingel said Monday this announcement was incorrect and that she was actually still alive. Pingel told TMZ that O'Brien wrongly believed Roberts died, only to receive a call from the hospital on Monday informing him that she hadn't.

But Roberts was reportedly still in critical condition at the hospital, and TMZ reports O'Brien now says he was informed by one of Roberts' doctors on Monday evening that she has died.

Tributes to Roberts, who also starred on Charlie's Angels, had emerged on social media following the earlier reports of her death, with That '70s Show star Topher Grace writing that she was a "truly a delightful person to work with" and "couldn't have been kinder." Brendan Morrow

health care heroes
Edit

California hospital conquers freezer failure to give out 600 expiring vaccine doses in 2 hours

12:07 p.m.
Moderna coronavirus vaccine.
JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

One northern California hospital didn't have the option of calmly transitioning from the holidays to the new year.

As senior staff at Adventist Health Ukiah Valley Medical Center in Mendocino County held their first meeting of the year Monday morning, they got a surprising announcement: A freezer holding 830 coronavirus vaccine doses had failed, and the doses had likely been thawing for hours. The news set off a wild scramble to make sure the coveted doses didn't go to waste, regardless of what state distribution guidelines demanded, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Luckily, the freezer contained Moderna vaccines, which don't require as low a storage temperature as the Pfizer vaccines. But staffers still estimated they only had two hours left to use the doses before they expired. So with the thinking that "the more people we vaccinate just brings us closer to herd immunity," as Adventist spokesperson Cici Winiger told the Times, they got to work.

Winiger first tried getting in touch with elder care centers in an attempt to get doses to older people whom the state designated as the first to get the vaccine. The hospital's chief medical officer drove 40 doses to one elder care facility. The county took back 200 doses it was storing at the hospital, and gave 97 of them to staff at the county jail; "they didn't think there was enough time to gain consent and organize a safe protocol for inmates," jail officials told the Times.

Meanwhile, with a big-rig accident blocking a quick route to another nearby hospital, Adventist staffers contacted every medical professional in the area and asked them to report to four distribution sites in the area. Within 15 minutes of learning of the freezer failure, local residents were getting shots, and not a single dose was left unused when the two hours were up. Read more at the Los Angeles Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

fact check
Edit

Trump's claim that Pence can 'reject fraudulently chosen electors' quickly shot down

11:58 a.m.

President Trump on Tuesday showed no signs of slowing down his push to overturn the presidential election, despite having no evidence to back up his allegations of widespread voter fraud. His most recent Twitter declaration was that Vice President Mike Pence has the power to reject "fraudulently chosen electors" during Wednesday's Electoral College certification. The claim was quickly shot down, with several folks pointing out that Pence's role in overseeing the process is largely ceremonial.

Some critics went even further, suggesting that not only is Trump's understanding of the limits placed upon the vice president's electoral count authority set in an 1887 law incorrect, but also that his words were akin to "an authoritarian despot" trying to hold on to power. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.