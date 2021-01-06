Drama in D.C.
Edit

Why a Democratic Senate majority 'likely moots' Supreme Court ObamaCare challenge

12:08 p.m.

Democrats could be poised to take control of the Senate following the Georgia runoffs — meaning a key challenge to ObamaCare may be moot, one expert notes.

Democrat Raphael Warnock has been projected to defeat Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in the Georgia Senate runoffs, while Democrat Jon Ossoff leads Republican David Perdue. The latter race hasn't been called, but should Ossoff win, Democrats would gain control of the Senate, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting tie-breaking votes. And The New York Times health policy reporter Sarah Kliff observed Wednesday that "a Democratic majority in the Senate likely moots the Supreme Court challenge to ObamaCare that we're waiting on a verdict on."

After all, Kliff wrote that "there are some really simple policies Congress could pass that would nullify the lawsuit," pointing to a 2018 article from The Atlantic outlining numerous ways Congress can "intervene" to save the Affordable Care Act from legal challenges. The Trump administration and 18 red states have argued that Congress "rendered the law unconstitutional when it zeroed out the tax penalty for not buying insurance" in 2017, The New York Times writes.

"First, Congress could make the mandate constitutional again by raising the penalty for not having insurance from zero dollars, where Congress set it in 2017, to one dollar," law professors Nicholas Bagley and Richard Primus wrote in The Atlantic in 2018. "Second, Congress could declare the individual mandate severable from all other parts of the ACA. Third, it could repeal the mandate — something that might once have wrecked the ACA but that now would have little or no effect on the rest of the regulatory framework."

Following oral arguments in November, the Supreme Court appeared likely to rule that "even if part of the law is no longer valid, the rest of it can be left intact," NBC News reported. A decision is expected by the spring. Brendan Morrow

Drama in D.C.
Edit

Prominent conservative media blame Trump for 'going nuts' and costing GOP the Senate

12:10 p.m.
President Trump.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Conservative media outlets have officially had it with President Trump.

Publications like the Washington Examiner and National Review have often praised Trump throughout his presidency, with some criticism scattered along the way. But with the results of Georgia's Senate runoffs indicating the GOP has lost both the Senate on top of the presidency, conservative writers seem to have found a common enemy.

As of Wednesday morning, Democrat Raphael Warnock has been projected the winner of Georgia's first runoff Senate race, while Democrat Jon Ossoff is on track to lock up his contest and give Democrats the Senate. "These things happen when a losing Republican president spends two months promoting crackpot conspiracy theories about how his election was stolen, and urging, and allowing his minions to urge, Georgia Republican voters to stay home to teach state GOP officials a lesson about how they ought to have served Trump’s interests rather than the law," Rod Dreher writes in The American Conservative.

Jim Geraghty struck a similar theme in National Review: "When a president goes nuts and spends two months insisting that his reelection victory was stolen by a vast conspiracy ... his party is not likely to win the close ones." While former GOP Sen. David Perdue narrowly beat Ossoff in November but failed to receive 50 percent of the vote, Ossoff now has a big lead. That's likely because Trump and his allies "spent the past two months arguing that Georgia’s recent presidential-election results were fraudulent," Geraghty writes.

And in the Washington Examiner, Tiana Lowe borrows Trump and his allies' allegation that the Georgia elections were "stolen from Republicans." But Democrats aren't responsible, Lowe writes. Instead, when "Trump recruited kooks such as Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis to lie to the entire party that Trump's election was actually stolen," Georgians were convinced, and decided there was no reason to bother casting ballots this time around, Lowe argues. Kathryn Krawczyk

Drama in D.C.
Edit

Georgia's likely new senators reminiscent of Black, Jewish 'coalition that defined the civil rights movement'

10:55 a.m.

Democrat Raphael Warnock has been projected the winner in Georgia's runoff Senate race, making him the first Black man to ever represent the state in the Senate. Democrat Jon Ossoff is meanwhile on the way to a win, and is set to become the first Jewish senator from the state.

Those wins aren't just historic, MSNBC's Joy Reid noted Wednesday. They also "resemble the coalition that defined the civil rights movement," she tweeted, recalling how Black and Jewish people partnered in the 1960s to fight white supremacy.

The Atlantic staff writer Adam Serwer, who is Black and Jewish, similarly called the likely wins "evocative of the old civil rights alliance" — and something he'd like to share with both his grandmothers.

And Rev. Al Sharpton, a longtime civil rights activist himself, said "the idea that a Black and a Jew would win in Georgia show this country is moving a lot further than Donald Trump thought." Kathryn Krawczyk

Drama in D.C.
Edit

Chris Christie: Trump's focus on election fraud claims 'certainly didn't help' GOP in Georgia

10:30 a.m.
Chris Christie
Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Is President Trump to blame for the GOP's disappointing showing in the Georgia Senate runoffs? His focus on baseless election fraud claims "certainly didn't help," former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) says.

Christie spoke on Wednesday morning with SiriusXM's Julie Mason about what he described as a "very disappointing" night for Republicans in the Georgia Senate runoffs, as Democrat Raphael Warnock was projected to defeat Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), while Democrat Jon Ossoff leads Republican David Perdue in a race that hasn't been called.

Asked whether Trump was to blame for the result, Christie noted that "when you're the head of the party, when you win, you get credit, and when you lose, you get blame." He added that Trump spending the past two months largely focused on his false claims that the presidential election was stolen from him was a factor.

"The kind of singular focus of the president since Election Day, not on COVID vaccination distribution, not on the Georgia Senate races, but on his continued claims, without any basis in fact, of widespread election fraud in the country, certainly didn't help motivate Republican voters in Georgia, and certainly appears to have motivated Democratic voters," Christie said.

Christie, who said he last spoke with Trump about three weeks ago, also predicted that Trump will never concede the presidential election because he's not "capable of admitting that he lost," and he dismissed Trump's attempt to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the results despite his lack of authority to do so.

"Only someone who has no understanding of the law at all would think there's any pressure on Mike Pence," Christie said. Brendan Morrow

Drama in D.C.
Edit

Jon Ossoff declares victory in Georgia Senate runoff as race remains too close to call

9:01 a.m.

Democrat Jon Ossoff is claiming victory over Republican David Perdue in their Georgia Senate runoff, though the race still remains too close to call.

The Democratic Senate candidate spoke during a live stream on Wednesday morning as the latest results show him leading Perdue by about 16,000 votes with 98 percent of votes reported, according to The New York Times. A winner in the race has not yet been projected by The Associated Press or any of the major television networks, however, and Perdue hasn't conceded.

"It is with humility that I thank the people of Georgia for electing me to serve you in the United States Senate," Ossoff said. "Thank you for the confidence and trust that you have placed in me."

Ossoff in his address also pledged to "serve all the people of the state" and "give everything I've got to ensuring that Georgia's interests are represented in the U.S. Senate."

Democrat Raphael Warnock was previously projected to defeat Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in their Senate runoff. A victory by Ossoff would, therefore, allow Democrats to take control of the Senate, creating a 50-50 split between both parties where ties would be broken by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Brendan Morrow

'incentive to abscond'
Edit

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange denied bail

7:59 a.m.
Julian Assange
Jack Taylor/Getty Images

British Judge Vanessa Baraitser has denied bail to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after previously rejecting the United States' extradition request.

The judge on Wednesday ruled "there are substantial grounds for believing that if Mr. Assange is released today he would fail to surrender to court and face the appeal proceedings," and so he will remain in prison in London, CNN reports.

Earlier this week, Baraitser denied a request by the U.S. to extradite the WikiLeaks founder, ruling that "the mental condition of Mr. Assange is such that it would be oppressive to extradite him to the United States of America." The Justice Department is appealing the decision.

Assange faces U.S. espionage and hacking charges in connection with WikiLeaks' publication of classified communications. He has been in custody since April 2019 after being arrested for skipping bail, The Associated Press reports.

While Assange's lawyer argued he has "every reason to stay in this jurisdiction where he has the protection of the rule of law and this court's decision" after the United States' extradition request was denied, the judge concluded that "as far as Mr. Assange is concerned this case has not yet been won," and "Mr. Assange still has an incentive to abscond from these as yet unresolved proceedings." Brendan Morrow

Drama in D.C.
Edit

Republicans are 'privately furious' at Trump over the Georgia election losses

7:53 a.m.
Trump and Kelly Loeffler
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Republicans on Wednesday are reeling over the loss of one, probably two Senate seats in Georgia on Tuesday. If Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff flip both Senate seats, as now expected, the Democrats will take control of the Senate on Jan. 20. And "Republicans, who enabled President Trump with their silence and compliance, are privately furious with him for blowing their Senate majority," Mike Allen reports at Axios. "It's a fitting and predictable end to Trump's reign."

"In four years, Trump has lost his presidency, and the House and the Senate for the GOP," Marc Caputo notes at Politico. And "while Trump has a phoenix-like ability to rise from the ashes of his norm-shattering outrages, others just become ash." The "blame game is already burning within the GOP," he adds, but aside from Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling — who blamed Trump on CNN — most Republicans "are criticizing Trump anonymously."

"Trump is the cause of this, lock, stock, and barrel," one Republican strategist told Politico. "But when you're relying on someone to win you a Senate race that also lost statewide eight weeks prior, you're not in a position of strength." A senior Senate GOP aide, when asked why Republicans lost on Tuesday, said, "Donald J. Trump." Some Trump allies pushed back, blaming Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for refusing to hold a vote on $2,000 stimulus checks. The Republican candidates, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, also took friendly fire.

But many "top Republicans blame Trump for sabotaging what should have been two easy wins — turning off suburban voters with his chaos and craziness, and sowing distrust of the Peach State election machinery with base voters," Axios' Allen writes. Still, "as a curtain call for Trumpism, approximately a dozen senators and 100+ House Republicans today will publicly support an idea that many of them think is idiotic and doomed to fail, as they protest congressional certification of President-elect Biden's victory." Peter Weber

hong kong
Edit

Hong Kong police arrest 53 pro-democracy advocates, U.S. lawyer, under new national security law

7:00 a.m.
Hong Kong police arrest democracy advocates
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Hong Kong police early Wednesday arrested at least 53 pro-democracy advocates over their roles in last year's unofficial vote to choose opposition candidates in city elections. Authorities said the vote was part of a plan to "overthrow" the government in the semi-autonomous, China-ruled former British colony. The arrests amounted to the biggest roundup of democracy advocates yet under a new national security law Beijing imposed to discourage dissent. Among the former lawmakers and activists arrested was an American citizen, lawyer John Clancey, detained during a raid on a law firm, Reuters reports.

Hong Kong Secretary for Security John Lee said the operation targeted people "suspected to be involved in the crime of overthrowing or interfering seriously to destroy the Hong Kong government’s legal execution of duties." Victoria Hui, a Notre Dame political science professor who studies Hong Kong, called the raids a "total sweep" of opposition leaders that suggest Beijing will treat running for office as subversion. Harold Maass

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.