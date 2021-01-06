Romney: Capitol breach 'an insurrection, incited by the President of the United States'

Sen. Mitt Romney's (R-Utah) stance on what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday was probably clear before he released a statement on the matter, but his response was blistering nonetheless.

Romney joined many of his fellow Republicans in condemning the breach of the Capitol by President Trump's supporters, ultimately laying the blame on the commander-in-chief himself. "We gather today due to a selfish man's injured pride and the outrage of his supporters whom he has deliberately misinformed for the past two months and stirred to action this very morning," Romney said in the statement. "What happened here today was an insurrection, incited by the President of the United States."

The senator went on to repeat the fact that there is no evidence to back up Trump's claims that the president election was stolen from him, arguing that "the best way we can show respect for the voters who are upset is by telling them the truth." Tim O'Donnell