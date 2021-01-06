GOP Electoral College objectors are starting to fold

The push to object to the Electoral College certification process led by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) appears to be fizzling after President Trump's supporters breached the Capitol earlier Wednesday.

Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who were already opposed to the plan, enhanced their criticism, with Paul calling it "a big mistake" and Cotton urging his colleagues — and Trump — to drop their objections.

Meanwhile, Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), who was originally on board with the plan, just released a statement suggesting otherwise, apparently changing his mind after the incident. "We will not let today's violence deter Congress from certifying the election," he said.

Walking back to the Capitol, some optimism among Repub Senators that Hawley and Co will drop their objections tonight and “stop the encouraging the president,” as one said. — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) January 7, 2021

And Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) said he thinks Wednesday's events "changed things drastically," despite objecting to Arizona's electoral votes earlier in the day.

Sen. MIke Braun, who objected to Arizona's electoral votes earlier in the day on whether he will object again: "I think today changed things drastically.Whatever point you made before that should suffice." Says we should "get this ugly day behind us" — Alana Abramson (@aabramson) January 7, 2021

In the House, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) said she'll no long object to the results and encouraged Trump to do the same. There were many more representatives than senators who were prepared to object, but the upper chamber has to be involved for objections to have any life. Tim O'Donnell