House may push impeachment 'next week,' Pelosi deputy says

House Democrats may proceed with an impeachment vote against President Trump "as early as mid-next week," Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) told CNN on Friday. The House would like Vice President Mike Pence to quickly invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump, but if he doesn't, "we will move forward with impeachment," Clark said.
Cabinet members have reportedly been discussing using the amendment to oust Trump after he provoked an attack by his supporters on the Capitol, but Pence needs to be onboard, and he reportedly is not. Less than two weeks remain before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office. Clark acknowledged "we don't have much time" to remove Trump, but said House "procedural tools" could allow the body to skip committee votes and bring impeachment right to the floor. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) similarly said Thursday that "we don't need a lengthy debate" to decide to impeach Trump. Kathryn Krawczyk
A new, more transmissible variant of the coronavirus, first discovered in England, is spreading around the U.S. — Texas' first confirmed case was reported in Harris County on Thursday. But new research from Pfizer and the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston suggests the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can protect against the new B117 strain. The researchers reported Thursday night that lab tests on blood samples from 20 vaccinated people showed their antibodies successfully fended off the new strain of the virus.
The new findings are preliminary and haven't yet been reviewed by outside experts, but "it was a very reassuring finding that at least this mutation, which was one of the ones people are most concerned about, does not seem to be a problem" for the vaccine, Pfizer chief scientific officer Dr. Philip Dormitzer told The Associated Press. Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, like most of the others in use worldwide, trains the body to recognize and fight off the spike proteins that the coronavirus uses to infect cells.
The NF01Y mutation found in the U.K. and a different strain in South Africa was already expected to be susceptible to the new vaccines. Infectious disease experts are more worried about how the vaccines will work on another mutation, E484K, found in the South African variant. Pfizer said its study found the vaccine effective against 15 more possible mutations, but not yet E584K, which is next on the list to study.
Lab studies show that the E584K mutation, also found in Brazil, "could make people's antibodies less effective at neutralizing the virus," Stat News reports. "The mutation seems to help the virus disguise part of its signature appearance, so the pathogen might have an easier time slipping past immune protection." But even if the vaccines are less effective, they won't be useless, molecular virologist Ramón Lorenzo-Redondo at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine told Stat News. "With one mutation or even three mutations, it's expected the antibodies will still recognize this variant, though they might not recognize it as well as other variants." Peter Weber
The Late Show opened Thursday's show using North Korea to underscore how terrible Wednesday's assault on the U.S. Capitol was for U.S. democracy.
"That's right, a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol yesterday and forced the joint session of Congress to halt the certification of the Electoral College vote — and if this is the first you're hearing of it, welcome Fox viewers," Seth Meyers joked at Late Night. "After inciting yesterday's assault on the U.S. Capitol, President Trump released a statement early this morning pledging 'an orderly transition on Jan. 20.' Oh, he pledged? Well then, we're good. He never goes back on a pledge. Just ask Marla, Ivana, or this Bible."
Trump is clearly "terrified," because he released a video Thursday evening that "definitely has the feel of someone who has been told by their lawyer that in 13 days or less, they can be charged with insurrection, sedition, and inciting violence," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. But "he doesn't mean a word of it. A man facing a noose will say anything to save his neck."
"Things are so crazy, today Mexico was like, 'If you need a wall around your Capitol, we'll pay for it,'" Jimmy Fallon joked at The Tonight Show. "Trump finally acknowledged that there will be an 'orderly transition' of power on Jan. 20. When Trump says there will be an orderly transition, he means an orderly is going to have to drag him out the front door." Meanwhile, he said, "according to his closest allies, Trump is 'mentally unreachable,' while another source believes the president is 'out of his mind.' If any more news from 2016 breaks throughout the night, we'll be sure to keep you updated."
"I love that these people are just now realizing this man is not fit to be president," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "Have you never seen his Pizza Hut commercials? But the end of this nonsense is near. We have 13 days of Trump to go, possibly less." He said the chaos of Trump's final days reminds him of "The Snake," a lyric poem Trump used to love to read. Watch Kimmel use it against Trump below. Peter Weber
The Washington Timespublished an article Wednesday night claiming facial-recognition firm XRVision had "matched two Philadelphia antifa members to two men inside the Senate" during the siege of the Capitol by a mob of supporters of President Trump, including one with a "tattoo that indicates he is a Stalinist sympathizer." The Times issued a correction Thursday and published a new version reporting that "facial recognition software has identified neo-Nazis and other extremists as participants in Wednesday's assault on the U.S. Capitol."
Before the Times issued its correction, XRVision told BuzzFeed News its software had actually identified two members of neo-Nazi organizations and a QAnon supporter, not antifa, adding that its lawyers had told the Times to "cease and desist" with its "defamatory" article, "retract the current claims, and publish an apology." The Times did apologize to XRVision in its correction, but still suggested antifa may have been involved, citing an unidentified "law enforcement source" and claims by Republicans lawmakers.
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) had blamed antifa for causing the pro-Trump rioters to storm the Capitol in a floor speech early Thursday, but he cited the since-retractedWashington Times report. The antifa canard was also popular on conservative cable news networks.
"The people occupying the Capitol building do not look like antifa people dressed in Trump gear or Trump costumes," Andy Ngo, known for posting out-of-context videos from antifa and Black Lives Matter protests in Portland and Seattle, told conservative Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard. "I have seen no evidence that they are able to coordinate a mass infiltration on this scale before, so I'm really skeptical that they would have been able to do it here without any of that information leaking out."
The idea that antifa, a loose collective of self-styled anti-fascists, had actually stormed the Capitol was always dubious, not least because they marched from a pro-Trump rally, Trump said he loved them, several widely recognized Trump supporters were seen leading the riot, and we know they led the riot because the people ransacking the Capitol were not shy about having their photos taken. Antifa usually wears masks. Peter Weber
The U.S. set a new record Thursday for the most COVID-19 deaths in one day, as at least 4,051 people died of the coronavirus.
This was the first time more than 4,000 deaths were reported in one day. In California, more than 1,000 people have died of the virus in the past two days, with one person dying of COVID-19 every eight minutes in Los Angeles County. The state's two-week positivity rate has reached 12.9 percent, a record high, and nearly 23,000 people are hospitalized with the virus.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told NPR on Thursday the increase in coronavirus cases is likely a reflection of people traveling over the holidays and attending gatherings. "We believe things will get worse as we get into January," he said, but people can still do their part to "blunt that acceleration" by wearing masks and social distancing.
Fauci urged people to remain vigilant, as the country's vaccination program is starting to ramp up. So far, only 5.9 million people have received the vaccine in the U.S., a far cry from the Trump administration's promise that 20 million vaccines would be administered by the end of 2020. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the U.S. has recorded more than 21.6 million coronavirus cases and more than 365,000 deaths. Catherine Garcia
The U.S. Capitol Police said Thursday night that Officer Brian Sicknick died at about 9:30 p.m. from injuries incurred during Wednesday's siege of the Capitol by a mob of people protesting President Trump's loss. Sicknick "was responding to the riots" and "was injured while physically engaging with protesters," Capitol Police said in a statement. "He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries."
The homicide unit from the D.C. Metropolitan Police and federal agencies are involved in the investigation of Sicknick's death, Capitol Police said. Police officers from several jurisdictions lined up in front of the Capitol Thursday night to honor Sicknick.
Sicknick is the fifth person whose death is tied to the Capitol insurgency. A Capitol Police officer fatally shot one woman who stormed the Capitol, 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt, and three other people were killed in what D.C. Metro police called medical emergencies. One of those latter fatalities was Rosanne Boyland, 34, who was reportedly crushed to death during the unrest.
If Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) thought leading the small band of Republican senators to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory on Wednesday would benefit him politically, it appears the opposite happened.
On Thursday, political mentor former Sen. John Danforth (R-Mo.) called supporting Hawley's Senate bid "the worst mistake I ever made in my life," a GOP donor who gave millions to his campaigns denounced him as "a political opportunist willing to subvert the Constitution," Simon & Schuster canceled his book deal, and Missouri's two biggest newspapers called on him to resign immediately.
"If Hawley had shown any evidence that there’s a conscience in there somewhere, underneath the ambition and the artifice and the uncommon combo of striving and laziness that he's somehow made work for him," he'd resign, The Kansas City Star said in an editorial. "We can't appeal to a sense of decency that doesn't exist. But we can say that Hawley, who gave a raised fist of encouragement to the likes of that proud lout who put his feet up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk, cannot continue to be our man in Washington, and so will have to be expelled." The Senate, the Star editorialists added, "must do more than censure his treasonous behavior."
"Hawley's tardy, cover-his-ass condemnation of the violence ranks at the top of his substantial list of phony, smarmy, and politically expedient declarations," the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said in an editorial. "Hawley's presidential aspirations have been flushed down the toilet because of his role in instigating Wednesday's assault on democracy. He should do Missourians and the rest of the country a big favor and resign now."
Joplin businessman David Humphreys, who personally and with his family largely bankrolled Hawley's state attorney general and Senate races, told the Missouri Independent on Thursday that Hawley "has shown his true colors as an anti-democracy populist by supporting Trump's false claim of a 'stolen election,'" and urged the Senate to censure him.
Simon & Schuster, meanwhile, said it "cannot support Sen. Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom."
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said Thursday that after receiving a request for help from the District of Columbia on Wednesday, he immediately mobilized the state police and National Guard, but was repeatedly denied authorization to deploy.
Hogan explained that while on a video conference call with Japan's ambassador, his chief of staff interrupted to tell him "the U.S. Capitol was under attack." He organized an emergency meeting to mobilize the police and Maryland National Guard, he said, and during the meeting, Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), the No. 2 House Democrat, called from "an undisclosed bunker" to tell Hogan that Capitol Police were "overwhelmed" by the pro-Trump mob storming the Capitol.
Hoyer was "pleading with us" to send the National Guard, Hogan said, and he had to tell him authorization had not yet come through. About 90 minutes later, Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy called Hogan to ask, "Can you come as soon as possible?" The governor responded, "Yeah, we've been waiting. We're ready."
"I can't tell you what was going on on the other end, on the decision-making process," Hogan said. "There's been lots of speculation in the media about that, but I'm not privy to what was going on inside the White House or inside the Pentagon." There are 500 Maryland National Guard members on standby outside of D.C., Hogan said, and he wants to "assure all Americans that the state of Maryland will do anything and everything we possibly can to continue to secure the core of our nation's capital and to ensure the peaceful transition of power." Catherine Garcia