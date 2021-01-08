Drama in D.C.
Extremists publicly shared violent plans for 'Operation Occupy the Capitol' weeks ago

1:20 p.m.

Law enforcement officials say they had no indication Wednesday's protests at the Capitol were going to turn into violent riots. But journalists and researchers were warning of a planned siege weeks ago, largely based on public posts police could've checked out for themselves, NBC News reports.

Thousands of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol building Wednesday, resulting in the death of at least five people, including one Capitol Police officer. Videos and firsthand accounts show law enforcement agencies were vastly underprepared for the siege; Washington, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said Thursday he had "no intelligence that suggested there would be a breach of the U.S. Capitol."

Yet as Ben Collins and Brandy Zadrozny report for NBC News, the Trump backers used the message board site 8kun — a favorite of extremists and QAnon followers — to orchestrate their attack. On Tuesday, some went so far as to debate whether they'd "kill cops," security guards, and federal employees once they got inside.

And Trump backers weren't just making their plans on fringe websites. A digital flyer advertising "Operation Occupy the Capitol" on Jan. 6 publicly made its way around Facebook and Instagram as the use of extremist hashtags surged. Read more at NBC News. Kathryn Krawczyk

Pelosi says she spoke with Joint Chiefs chair about preventing 'unhinged' Trump from ordering a nuclear strike

1:08 p.m.
Nancy Pelosi
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) revealed Friday she has spoken with the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff about preventing President Trump from using the nuclear codes.

Pelosi disclosed the conversation with Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley in a letter to her Democratic colleagues on Friday, in which she accused Trump of being "unhinged" and "unstable."

"This morning, I spoke to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike," Pelosi said. "The situation of this unhinged president could not be more dangerous, and we must do everything that we can to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy."

This came after Pelosi on Thursday called for Trump to be removed from office either via the 25th Amendment or impeachment after a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol building in a riot that left five people dead. In the Friday letter, she reiterated her call for Vice President Mike Pence and Trump's Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and said that "if the president does not leave office imminently and willingly, the Congress will proceed with our action." The House of Representatives may vote on articles of impeachment next week, Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) said earlier on Friday.

After sending out the letter, CNN's Manu Raju reports Pelosi "told her caucus that she has gotten assurances there are safeguards in place in the event President Trump wants to launch a nuclear weapon." Brendan Morrow

Trump confirms he won't attend Biden's inauguration

11:56 a.m.
President Donald Trump
President Trump will officially refuse to attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

In a short tweet on Friday, Trump confirmed he won't be in attendance when Biden is sworn in as the next president, writing, "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th."

Trump had been expected to skip Biden's inauguration after refusing to concede the election and falsely claiming he won. He "will be the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson to skip his successor's swearing-in," The Associated Press reports. According to The Washington Post, Johnson, "who detested incoming President Ulysses S. Grant," "decided to be a no-show at Grant's inauguration at the last minute" in 1869.

Some subsequent presidents missed a swearing-in under different circumstances, as Woodrow Wilson didn't attend Warren G. Harding's inauguration for health reasons, and Richard Nixon wasn't at Gerald Ford's swearing-in after resigning over Watergate, Bloomberg reports.

Following months of baseless election fraud claims, Trump posted a video on Thursday finally acknowledging a "new administration" will begin later this month and saying his "focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power." The president, CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports, was "still recently asking people if he should attend" the inauguration, and Politico reported this week he may leave for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida the day before. Still, Politico also reported that Vice President Mike Pence is expected to be in attendance for Biden's inauguration. Brendan Morrow

Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt says Trump supporters stormed Capitol because 'they don't want to be forgotten'

11:39 a.m.

Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt says fear was at the root of Trump supporters' Wednesday attack on the Capitol and refusal to accept the election results.

Since Election Day, President Trump and his allies have insisted something must have gone wrong to cost Trump re-election. They've spread false claims of fraud and insisted the 74 million people who voted for Trump had to be listened to, despite the fact that President-elect Joe Biden got 7 million more votes and elections are usually decided by who gets the most votes. So on Wednesday, several thousand of those supporters took their anger out on the U.S. Capitol and the people tasked with protecting it.

But as Earhardt put it on Friday's episode of Fox News' morning show, those Trump voters are just "scared" and "worried" about the future of the country. "They are confused and heartbroken that their candidate didn't win and they don't want to be forgotten," Earhardt said, with co-host Steve Doocy agreeing with her "confused" assessment.

Fear of "being forgotten" — or rather, of being "replaced" — has been a common theme among white supremacists, who have held high-profile, sometimes deadly demonstrations over the past few years. Kathryn Krawczyk

GOP Sen. Ben Sasse says he would consider Trump impeachment articles

10:46 a.m.

As House Democrats prepare to potentially vote on articles of impeachment against President Trump, at least one Republican senator says he would consider them.

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), in a Friday interview on CBS This Morning, condemned Trump for his "wicked" behavior after a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol building following an address he delivered, and he said he would consider impeachment.

"The House, if they come together and have a process, I will definitely consider whatever articles they might move, because as I've told you, I believe the president has disregarded his oath of office," Sasse said. "He swore an oath to the American people to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution. He acted against that. What he did was wicked."

Both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) have called for Trump to be removed from office, either through the 25th Amendment or impeachment, and Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) told CNN on Friday an impeachment vote could happen next week. The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reports more Senate Republicans "favor impeachment than people would expect," though "the short time left" before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration may be "what saves Trump."

Sasse, who has previously been critical of Trump, in his CBS interview Friday also said that the president's "legacy" will be having incited the mob of his supporters to storm the Capitol and stoked divisions in the country.

"Donald Trump has acted shamefully," Sasse said. "He has been in flagrant dereliction of his duty, and he will be remembered for having incited this, and for having drawn more division into an already divided people. That is who Donald Trump is, that is what his legacy is gonna be." Brendan Morrow

Dominion Voting Systems sues Sidney Powell for defamation

10:17 a.m.
Sidney Powell.
Dominion Voting Systems is suing former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell for her months of false claims against the company.

Powell, who continued stumping for President Trump even after his campaign tried to distance itself from her, has alleged without any proof that Dominion machines somehow changed Trump votes to President-elect Joe Biden. Dominion filed a lawsuit against Powell on Friday seeking $1.3 billion for damages caused by her defamatory conspiracy peddling.

"Acting in concert with allies and media outlets that were determined to promote a false preconceived narrative about the 2020 election, Powell launched a viral disinformation campaign about Dominion that reached millions of people and caused enormous harm to Dominion," the company said in its complaint. "Powell falsely claimed that Dominion had rigged the election, that Dominion was created in Venezuela to rig elections for Hugo Chávez, and that Dominion bribed Georgia officials for a no-bid contract," the complaint continued. The false claims about Dominion's machines were repeated at Trump's Wednesday rally in D.C., and by his supporters as they attacked the Capitol.

Powell was far from the only Trump ally who spread false claims about Dominion; Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani was a frequent conspiracy monger. In December, Giuliani was reportedly told to expect "imminent" legal action from the company. A Dominion employee also recently sued Powell and others for harassment they suffered after the false claims. Kathryn Krawczyk

U.S. economy loses 140,000 jobs in December, the 1st loss since April

9:41 a.m.
A man wearing a face mask walks past a sign Now Hiring in front of a store amid the coronavirus pandemic on May 14, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia.
The latest U.S. jobs report is another major disappointment.

The Labor Department on Friday said the U.S. economy lost 140,000 jobs in December, which was the first monthly loss since April, The Associated Press reports. The unemployment rate remained at 6.7 percent, and AP notes this was also the first time since April it hasn't declined. The report was out of line with expectations, as economists predicted a gain of about 50,000 jobs, CNBC reports.

"In December, job losses in leisure and hospitality and in private education were partially offset by gains in professional and business services, retail trade, and construction," the Bureau of Labor Statistics said.

The loss in jobs came amid a surge in COVID-19 cases around the United States, which has prompted new restrictions while two coronavirus vaccines roll out at a slower-than-expected pace. Last month's jobs report for November was also a disappointment, as 245,000 jobs were added when economists were expecting a gain of 440,000 jobs.

"We're still going to see a subdued pace of hiring as we're waiting for vaccines to roll out," Wells Fargo Securities senior economist Sarah House said, per NPR. "By the time we get to the second half of the year, though, we're looking for employment to really strengthen." Brendan Morrow

Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah: Trump is 'directly responsible' for Capitol riots

8:37 a.m.
Alyssa Farah
Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah rebuked President Trump over this week's Capitol riots in a new interview, calling him "directly responsible."

Farah, who resigned as White House communications director in December, in an interview with Politico described the pro-Trump riot at the Capitol building this week as a "boiling point showing that misleading the public has consequences," and she placed blame on Trump for his repeated false claims that he won the 2020 election.

"I certainly fault the protesters — frankly, we should call them terrorists, but I fundamentally fault our elected leadership who allowed these people to believe that their election was stolen from them," Farah said. "The president and certain advisors around him are directly responsible."

Farah went on to say that Trump "could have saved lives" with a "strong, declarative, forceful statement" condemning the violence on Wednesday, but instead, he "allowed lives to be put in danger." She also told Politico that despite Trump's false claims that the election was fraudulent, the results shouldn't have been a surprise seeing as they "almost perfectly aligned" with internal polling — and Trump himself realized he lost in November.

"When I was still in the White House in late November, he knew that he had lost," she said of Trump. "And it was something that was almost like tacitly acknowledged, like we're going to make this painful, but we know what happened. And then, something turned. And I don't know if it was the wrong advisers getting to him with bad information or what."

While it's unclear whether Trump might attempt another run for the White House, Farah said she wouldn't support him "at this time" because "our country needs something different." Still, asked whether she still respects the president, she responded, "I do." Read the full interview at Politico. Brendan Morrow

