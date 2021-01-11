Hundreds of Seattle bakers are keeping local food banks stocked with bread

Through Community Loaves, home bakers in Seattle are able to keep the shelves of local food banks filled with nutritious and delicious homemade bread.
Katherine Kehrli runs Community Loaves, a network of volunteer bakers. Twice a month, participants whip up batches of the group's signature honey oat bread, with the loaves then given to Hopelink, a nonprofit agency that runs food banks in the Seattle area. Community Loaves started small, with just a few bakers delivering 19 loaves to Hopelink. Today, there are nearly 500 bakers, with the group recently donating 1,300 loaves in one day.
Over the holidays, the bakers branched out, donating thousands of dinner rolls and nearly 4,000 pecan finger cookies. The project has "restored my faith in the collective good that we can actually do," Kehrli told Today. "And it restores my faith that we can be more self-determined even in the face of the pandemic."
Baker Sarah Gannholm found a way to connect with her father while volunteering with Community Loaves. She told Today she bought her dad a stand mixer and bread pans, and instructed him via video conferencing on how to bake the honey oat bread. "It just seemed like a natural thing for us to get on Zoom and do this together, and all of a sudden he's giving back to a community in a way that he's never done in his life," Gannholm said. Catherine Garcia
Marriott, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, and Commerce Bank have all suspended contributions to lawmakers who voted against certifying President-elect Joe Biden's win.
Those lawmakers — 139 Republican representatives and eight Republican senators — "voted to undermine our democracy," the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association said. Commerce Bank echoed these sentiments, saying the officials "impeded the peaceful transfer of power."
Marriott is the world's largest hotel chain, and its political action committee is funded by employee contributions. Federal Election Commission data shows that during the last election cycle, the company's PAC gave more than $410,000 to lawmakers. In a statement, Marriott condemned "the destructive events at the Capitol" that were meant to "undermine a legitimate and fair election."
Major companies that have yet to take similar stances should prepare for an upcoming advertising blitz by the Lincoln Project. Launched by current and former Republicans in late 2019, the group's goal was to defeat President Trump, and now that he's almost out of office, their attention is shifting. The Washington Postreports that in the next few days, the Lincoln Project will start a huge TV ad campaign targeting companies that are still giving money to GOP lawmakers who voted against certifying the election results.
Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt told the Post between $80 and $90 million was "spent by corporate America on political committees ... on extremist groups that have destabilized American democracy. After this point, nothing goes back to normal." He didn't name the companies that will be targeted, but did note that Charles Schwab, BlackRock, and AT&T all donate to Republican lawmakers. Catherine Garcia
Two Cabinet secretaries, a high-profile diplomatic emissary, and several medium-level White House staffers have resigned in response to Wednesday's violent siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Trump, but "those who've visited the Old Executive Office Building recently describe it as something of a ghost town," Eliana Johnson wrote in Sunday's Politico Playbook.
Some of that is likely due to people working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, "but the vision of tumbleweeds blowing through the corridors of power says something about where we're at," Johnson writes. "Many Republicans not named Stephen Miller and Johnny McEntee have fled the White House — and there have been a lot more resignations than reported."
Johnson, editor-in-chief of the conservative Washington Free Beacon, said she spends "a lot of my time with conservatives, Republicans, and MAGA-heads," and "what they’re talking about right now" is Trump throwing Vice President Mike Pence to the wolves and, more broadly, how much power Trump will wield after he leaves office, given last week's events. "Republicans, at least the ones I spoke with, are unanimous in the view that Trump's role in inciting his diehards has undermined his influence," she said, and while "I suspect any accomplishments will be entirely overshadowed by his unwillingness to concede and his decision to incite a mob," Republicans would also "have to be a fool to underestimate the soon-to-be-ex-president's appetite for revenge."
That may explain the quiet resignations, but Johnson also notes that the anti-Trump Lincoln Project is taking names and vowing to make sure Trump officials and staff will not be "allowed to pretend they were not involved." Peter Weber
In the wake of Wednesday's pro-President Trump riot at the Capitol, the PGA of America board voted on Sunday to move the 2022 PGA Championship from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
"We find ourselves in a political situation not of our making," PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh told The Associated Press. "We're fiduciaries for our members, for the game, for our mission, and for our brand. And how do we best protect that? Our feeling was given the tragic events of Wednesday that we could no longer hold it at Bedminster. The damage could have been irreparable. The only real course of action was to leave."
In a statement, the Trump Organization said it had "a beautiful partnership with the PGA of America and are incredibly disappointed with their decision. This is a breach of a binding contract and they have no right to terminate the agreement."
PGA of America signed the deal with Trump National in 2014, and it would have been the first major championship at a Trump course, CBS Sports reports. Waugh told AP the organization did not feel pressured or forced into severing ties. "We had to make a business decision," he said. "It's a perpetual institution. My job is to hand it off better than when I found it. One hundred years from now, we still want to be vibrant."
In 2015, after then-candidate Trump made derogatory statements about Mexican immigrants, PGA of America canceled its Grand Slam of Golf event, scheduled to be held at Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles. Waugh told AP when it comes to the 2022 event, PGA of America has not yet selected a new venue, but "we've had a number of places reach out already. We think we'll have a bunch of options." Catherine Garcia
Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) posted a video Sunday about Wednesday's assault on the U.S. Capitol, and he made some not-so-subtle comparisons to the Nazis. He said the "Nazi equivalent of the Proud Boys" had terrorized and rampaged against the Jews in the 1938 "Night of the Broken Glass," or Kristallnacht, and "Wednesday was the Day of Broken Glass right here in the United States. The broken glass was in the windows of the United States Capitol. But the mob did not just shatter the windows of the Capitol, they shattered the ideas we took for granted."
Then Schwarzenegger got personal, noting that he was born in 1947 Austria, "in the ruins of a country that suffered the loss of its democracy." He shared a "painful story" about his father — and the other war-torn fathers who lived next door — getting drunk and beating their families.
"Growing up, I was surrounded by broken men drinking away their guilt over their participation in the most evil regime in history," Schwarzenegger said. "Not all of them were rabid anti-Semites or Nazis. Many just went along, step by step, down the road. They were the people next door," and they got violently drunk because "they were in physical pain because of the shrapnel in their bodies and in emotional pain from what they saw or did. It all started with lies, and lies, and lies, and intolerance."
"President Trump sought to overturn the results of an election, and of a fair election!" Schwarzenegger said. "He sought a coup by misleading people with lies. My father and our neighbors were misled also with lies, and I know where such lies lead." He called "a number of members of my own party" spineless cowards and said while Trump is "a failed leader" who "will go down in history as the worst president ever," the elected leaders who "enabled his lies and his treachery" should remember that patriotism means to stand by the country, not the president.
The video could have gone off the rails when Schwarzenegger pulled out out his sword from Conan the Barbarian, but he used it to illustrate a hopeful message about the strength and resilience of American democracy. Peter Weber
In his first sermon since winning his Senate race on Tuesday, Rev. Raphael Warnock told worshipers at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta that he wanted to talk to them about "God's victory over violence."
On Wednesday, one day after Warnock was elected Georgia's first Black senator and fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff was elected the state's first Jewish senator, a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol. "Just as we were trying to put on our celebration shoes, the ugly side of our story — our great and grand American story — began to emerge as we saw the crude and the angry and the disrespectful and the violent break their way into the people's house, some carrying Confederate flags, signs and symbols of an Old World Order passing away," said Warnock, the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
"They were not protesters, they were rioters, tearing up the people's house, and they were handled with the kind of kid gloves with humanity," Warnock continued. "One could not help but juxtapose that to the response to those who were responding this summer to the deaths of George Floyd and the death of Breonna Taylor, those who rose up in peaceful, nonviolent struggle, and were met with brute force."
The U.S. must face what happened on Wednesday, he said, acknowledging that "we cannot and we will not change until we confront or are confronted by the sickness of our situation. That applies to individuals, that applies to institutions, that applies to nations. You can never get better until you have an actual diagnosis." Catherine Garcia
In an email Sunday, the attending physician to Congress notified lawmakers that on Wednesday, as they huddled together in a room to escape a riot inside the Capitol, they may have been exposed to someone infected with the coronavirus.
The physician, Brian Monahan, wrote that "many members of the House community were in protective isolation in a room located in a large committee hearing space. The time in this room was several hours for some and briefer for others. During this time, individuals may have been exposed to another occupant with coronavirus infection."
Two House aides confirmed to The Washington Post that the room in question appeared in a video posted by Punchbowl News on Friday. The clip showed Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) trying to pass out masks to lawmakers without face coverings. Republican Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Michael Cloud (Texas), Markwayne Mullin (Okla.), and Scott Perry (Pa.) all refused to take one.
Monahan instructed lawmakers to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, wear a mask, and get tested. Since Wednesday's siege, Rep. Jake LaTurner (R-Kan.) and Rep. Charles Fleischmann (R-Tenn.) have announced they tested positive for the coronavirus, but spokesmen for both lawmakers told the Post they were not in the lockdown room.
The riot was a super-spreader event, said Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. The crowd "wasn't adhering to what we know are good practices in terms of mask-wearing and other things," he said on Sunday's Face the Nation. "I think they deliberately eschewed those things. So, yeah, we're going to see chains of transmission come out of that kind of a gathering, for sure." Catherine Garcia
Sex and the City fans, pour yourself a Cosmopolitan and get ready for the return of Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda.
A revival of the hit HBO series, titled And Just Like That..., is coming to HBO Max. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis have signed on to reprise their roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York, respectively. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original series, will not participate in the project.
The show will focus on the women, now in their 50s, as they live and love in Manhattan. There will be 10 half-hour episodes, with production starting in New York City in late spring, Variety reports.
"I grew up with these characters, and I can't wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor, and the beloved city that has always defined them," Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said in a statement. The original Sex and the City ran for six seasons, ending in 2004, and spawned two movies. Catherine Garcia