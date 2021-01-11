BioNTech now plans to deliver 2 billion COVID-19 vaccines in 2021

BioNTech, the German biotechnology firm that partnered with Pfizer to produce one of the two COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use in the United States, is upping its 2021 vaccine delivery target to 2 billion doses, the company announced Monday.
Previously, the goal was to distribute 1.3 billion doses, but the use of a special syringe which allows the extraction of six doses, rather than five, of a standard vaccine vial was a driving force in raising the bar, Reuters reports. A new production site in Marburg, Germany, that will become operational at the end of February and additional capacity by contractors supplying ingredients and filling the finished substance into vials are also expected to contribute, per Reuters. Read more at Reuters. Tim O'Donnell
President-elect Joe Biden has revealed his pick for CIA director.
Biden will nominate veteran diplomat William Burns to serve as the next director of the Central Intelligence Agency, CNN reports.
"Bill Burns is an exemplary diplomat with decades of experience on the world stage keeping our people and our country safe and secure," Biden said. "He shares my profound belief that intelligence must be apolitical and that the dedicated intelligence professionals serving our nation deserve our gratitude and respect."
Burns "served in the U.S. Foreign Service for 33 years" and held a "number of national security positions across five Democratic and Republican presidential administrations," the transition said in a statement. Under former President Barack Obama, he served as deputy secretary of state, and he was previously ambassador to Jordan and Russia, as well. He was involved in talks that led to the Iran nuclear deal while in the Obama administration and "has experience dealing with Russian President Vladimir Putin," Axios reports.
Burns would be "the first career diplomat to serve as CIA Director" if confirmed, NBC News reports, and his "selection would bypass other contenders with more formal experience in the intelligence field," CNN writes. This, NBC also noted, was the last major nomination to be announced by Biden prior to his inauguration on Jan. 20. Brendan Morrow
The fact that an armed mob of people angry over President Trump's loss was able to maraud through the U.S. Capitol while the entire Congress and Vice President Mike Pence were inside is "such an embarrassingly bad failure" of law enforcement, former U.S. counterterrorism official R.P. Eddy tells The New York Times. "But it could have been so much worse." Five people died, but every lawmaker made it out unharmed, including the top three people in the presidential line of succession.
Outgoing Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund started getting nervous about the size of the pro-Trump crowd converging on Washington on Monday, he told The Washington Post on Sunday, but the House and Senate sergeants at arms turned down his request to ask the D.C. National Guard to be on standby during Wednesday's ceremonial Electoral College count. He pleaded for help five more times on Wednesday, he said. Sund and both sergeants at arms have resigned.
The first contingent of protesters arrived at the Capitol at 12:40 p.m., and Sund said he knew things were bad very quickly. "Violent confrontations from the start. They came with riot helmets, gas masks, shields, pepper spray, fireworks, climbing gear — climbing gear! — explosives, metal pipes, baseball bats." The mob breached the Capitol just before 2 p.m. At 2:26 p.m., Sund joined a conference call to the Pentagon.
"I am making an urgent, urgent immediate request for National Guard assistance," Sund recalled saying. Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt, director of the Army Staff said he could not recommend the deployment, telling Sund and the others on the call that he didn't "like the visual of the National Guard standing a police line with the Capitol in the background," Sund and others said. A livid D.C. Police Metropolitan Chief Robert Contee demanded three times, "Are you denying the request?" the Times reports, and Piatt said no, but he needed approval from up the chain of command.
Parler, the alternative social media network that gained new prominence when Twitter, Facebook, and other companies suspended President Trump's account, went offline early Monday after Amazon Web Services removed the site from its cloud hosting service. AWS had warned Parler on Saturday that after nearly 100 flagged posts violating its terms of service in the past few weeks, the company had to find a way to "effectively identify and remove content that encourages or incites violence against others," or find a new hosting service.
Apple and Google also removed Parler from their mobile app stores over the weekend, citing the lack of content moderation. Parler was created to allow conservatives and others a "free speech" forum where they could post whatever they wanted.
Parler CEO John Matze posted a statement Sunday telling users "there is a possibility Parler will be unavailable on this internet for up to a week as we rebuild from scratch," but right before Amazon's deadline at midnight Monday, he said in an update that "we will likely be down longer than expected." The company has "our software and everyone's data ready to go," Matze said, but "Amazon's, Google's, and Apple's statements to the press about dropping our access has caused most of our other vendors to drop their support for us as well. And most people with enough servers to host us have shut their doors to us." Peter Weber
CNN's Evan Perez notes that the big arrests so far have been the low-hanging fruit, the people who "were on social media boasting about this."
Public records for more than 120 people arrested so far document that "the insurrectionist mob that showed up at the president's behest and stormed the U.S. Capitol was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters, including Republican Party officials, GOP political donors, far-right militants, white supremacists, members of the military, and adherents of the QAnon myth that the government is secretly controlled by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophile cannibals," The Associated Press reports. "Records show that some were heavily armed and included convicted criminals."
Jake Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," surrendered to the FBI in Phoenix on Saturday.
Federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., Sunday evening charged two men believed to have worn tactical gear and carried plastic restraints in the Senate chamber. Eric Gavelek Munchel was arrested in Tennessee.
And Larry Rendell Brock, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, was picked up in Texas.
#UPDATE: Spokesman for Hillwood Airways confirmed to me tonight Larry Rendall Brock Jr. "no longer works for the company." The @USAirForce Lt. Col. was IDed w/ zip-ties & combat gear on the Senate floor during the armed riot at the U.S. Capitol Wed. that killed 5 @CourthouseNewspic.twitter.com/pubhmiboeb
Through Community Loaves, home bakers in Seattle are able to keep the shelves of local food banks filled with nutritious and delicious homemade bread.
Katherine Kehrli runs Community Loaves, a network of volunteer bakers. Twice a month, participants whip up batches of the group's signature honey oat bread, with the loaves then given to Hopelink, a nonprofit agency that runs food banks in the Seattle area. Community Loaves started small, with just a few bakers delivering 19 loaves to Hopelink. Today, there are nearly 500 bakers, with the group recently donating 1,300 loaves in one day.
Over the holidays, the bakers branched out, donating thousands of dinner rolls and nearly 4,000 pecan finger cookies. The project has "restored my faith in the collective good that we can actually do," Kehrli told Today. "And it restores my faith that we can be more self-determined even in the face of the pandemic."
Baker Sarah Gannholm found a way to connect with her father while volunteering with Community Loaves. She told Today she bought her dad a stand mixer and bread pans, and instructed him via video conferencing on how to bake the honey oat bread. "It just seemed like a natural thing for us to get on Zoom and do this together, and all of a sudden he's giving back to a community in a way that he's never done in his life," Gannholm said. Catherine Garcia
Marriott, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, and Commerce Bank have all suspended contributions to lawmakers who voted against certifying President-elect Joe Biden's win.
Those lawmakers — 139 Republican representatives and eight Republican senators — "voted to undermine our democracy," the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association said. Commerce Bank echoed these sentiments, saying the officials "impeded the peaceful transfer of power."
Marriott is the world's largest hotel chain, and its political action committee is funded by employee contributions. Federal Election Commission data shows that during the last election cycle, the company's PAC gave more than $410,000 to lawmakers. In a statement, Marriott condemned "the destructive events at the Capitol" that were meant to "undermine a legitimate and fair election."
Major companies that have yet to take similar stances should prepare for an upcoming advertising blitz by the Lincoln Project. Launched by current and former Republicans in late 2019, the group's goal was to defeat President Trump, and now that he's almost out of office, their attention is shifting. The Washington Postreports that in the next few days, the Lincoln Project will start a huge TV ad campaign targeting companies that are still giving money to GOP lawmakers who voted against certifying the election results.
Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt told the Post between $80 and $90 million was "spent by corporate America on political committees ... on extremist groups that have destabilized American democracy. After this point, nothing goes back to normal." He didn't name the companies that will be targeted, but did note that Charles Schwab, BlackRock, and AT&T all donate to Republican lawmakers. Catherine Garcia
Two Cabinet secretaries, a high-profile diplomatic emissary, and several medium-level White House staffers have resigned in response to Wednesday's violent siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Trump, but "those who've visited the Old Executive Office Building recently describe it as something of a ghost town," Eliana Johnson wrote in Sunday's Politico Playbook.
Some of that is likely due to people working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, "but the vision of tumbleweeds blowing through the corridors of power says something about where we're at," Johnson writes. "Many Republicans not named Stephen Miller and Johnny McEntee have fled the White House — and there have been a lot more resignations than reported."
Johnson, editor-in-chief of the conservative Washington Free Beacon, said she spends "a lot of my time with conservatives, Republicans, and MAGA-heads," and "what they’re talking about right now" is Trump throwing Vice President Mike Pence to the wolves and, more broadly, how much power Trump will wield after he leaves office, given last week's events. "Republicans, at least the ones I spoke with, are unanimous in the view that Trump's role in inciting his diehards has undermined his influence," she said, and while "I suspect any accomplishments will be entirely overshadowed by his unwillingness to concede and his decision to incite a mob," Republicans would also "have to be a fool to underestimate the soon-to-be-ex-president's appetite for revenge."
That may explain the quiet resignations, but Johnson also notes that the anti-Trump Lincoln Project is taking names and vowing to make sure Trump officials and staff will not be "allowed to pretend they were not involved." Peter Weber