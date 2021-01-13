Trump sends statement to Fox News urging 'no violence … of any kind' ahead of inauguration

A Twitter-less President Trump on Wednesday sent Fox News a statement calling on Americans to refrain from violence ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Citing "reports of more demonstrations" to follow the deadly riot at the United States Capitol last week — which Trump has been criticized for not condemning forcefully — he said "there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking, and NO vandalism of any kind. That's not what I stand for and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank you."

A Trump adviser told Fox News the statement will be sent as an email from the White House press office and posted on all his official campaign and political social media accounts. Trump, the adviser said, wants the country to join him in "ensuring" an "orderly and peaceful transition" next week.

Separately, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel issued a similar statement Wednesday, warning that anyone planning to travel to Washington, D.C., in the coming days with "malicious intent is not welcome" in the city "or in any other state capitol building." Read more about Trump's statement at Fox News. Tim O'Donnell