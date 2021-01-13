impeachment round 2
Trump sends statement to Fox News urging 'no violence … of any kind' ahead of inauguration

2:35 p.m.

A Twitter-less President Trump on Wednesday sent Fox News a statement calling on Americans to refrain from violence ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Citing "reports of more demonstrations" to follow the deadly riot at the United States Capitol last week — which Trump has been criticized for not condemning forcefully — he said "there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking, and NO vandalism of any kind. That's not what I stand for and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank you."

A Trump adviser told Fox News the statement will be sent as an email from the White House press office and posted on all his official campaign and political social media accounts. Trump, the adviser said, wants the country to join him in "ensuring" an "orderly and peaceful transition" next week.

Separately, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel issued a similar statement Wednesday, warning that anyone planning to travel to Washington, D.C., in the coming days with "malicious intent is not welcome" in the city "or in any other state capitol building." Read more about Trump's statement at Fox News. Tim O'Donnell

anti-social media
Jared Kushner and Dan Scavino reportedly teamed up to keep Trump off fringe social media sites

3:12 p.m.
Jared Kushner.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

There are reportedly two big reasons President Trump hasn't joined the social media sites where his far-right supporters tend to gather.

After a violent attack by Trump's supporters on the Capitol led many major social media platforms to ban the president and some of his allies, Trump could have headed to Parler, Gab, or other sites favored by conservatives. But Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, along with White House social media manager Dan Scavino, convinced him otherwise, people familiar with the matter tell Bloomberg.

Amid an effort to migrate Trump to those sites, Kushner told Trump's director of personnel John McEntee and other White House officials that he shouldn't be signed up. Trump could've overruled Kushner, but Scavino's rejection of the sites led him to stay off, the people told Bloomberg. Kushner and Scavino apparently didn't think Parler and Gab "were well managed or could handle the traffic" that would coincide with Trump's arrival, Bloomberg reports.

Parler and other fringe websites and message boards favored by conservatives and the far right were full of discussions about the Capitol attack in the weeks before it happened. They have also become breeding grounds for dangerous conspiracy theories, including QAnon, whose followers were among those storming the Capitol.

In the days since the Capitol attack, Apple and Google have removed Parler from their web stores, while Amazon Web Service, which hosted the site, took it offline. Kathryn Krawczyk

impeachment round 2
House GOP leader McCarthy: Trump 'bears responsibility' for Capitol riot

2:26 p.m.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) argued Wednesday against impeaching President Trump a second time, but still urged him to accept responsibility for his role in last week's Capitol riot.

The Republican leader spoke during debate on an article of impeachment charging Trump with inciting an insurrection after his supporters stormed the Capitol in a deadly riot. McCarthy argued that impeaching Trump "in such a short time frame would be a mistake" and would "further divide this nation."

At the same time, McCarthy sided with Democrats in agreeing Trump bears responsibility for the riot.

"That doesn't mean the president is free from fault," McCarthy said. "The president bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding."

McCarthy called on Trump to "accept his share of responsibility" for the riot. He also called for Congress to take action via a "fact-finding commission and a censure resolution" instead of impeachment, arguing "most Americans want neither inaction nor retribution," but instead "durable, bipartisan justice." Trump on Tuesday refused to take responsibility for the riot, even after McCarthy reportedly told Republicans the president accepted some responsibility. Brendan Morrow

impeachment round 2
McConnell won't reconvene Senate for emergency impeachment trial

1:28 p.m.

President Trump's second impeachment trial will likely have to wait until he's out of office.

With just one week left in Trump's term, the Senate would have to return early from its recess to hold an impeachment trial — even a protracted one — and vote to remove Trump from office. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) team confirmed Wednesday that he won't use his emergency powers to do so, meaning the Senate won't return until its scheduled date of Jan. 19. That's just a day before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

The House was also on recess after last week's attack by Trump supporters on the Capitol, but reconvened for Wednesday's vote to proceed with articles of impeachment against Trump. The House, with a Democratic majority and support from a handful of Republicans, is expected to move the impeachment effort to the Senate. Trump can still be convicted in the Senate after he leaves office, which could block him from running in 2024 again. Kathryn Krawczyk

impeachment round 2
Jim Jordan launches GOP case against impeachment by likening it to 'cancel culture'

1:17 p.m.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) launched the House GOP's anti-impeachment case Wednesday during the debate preceding the vote on whether to impeach President Trump on charges of inciting an insurrection.

Jordan argued this impeachment, the second of Trump's term, was a last-gasp effort by Democrats, who have been trying to remove him from office since he entered the White House in 2017. The reason, in Jordan's eyes? "Politics and the fact that they want to cancel the president," Jordan said.

Jordan continued to focus heavily on "cancel culture," claiming his Democratic colleagues want to silence Trump, his allies, and anyone who doesn't agree with them. "The attack on the First Amendment has to stop," he said. "Stop and think about it. Do you have a functioning First Amendment when the cancel culture only allows one side to talk? When you can't even have a debate in this country?"

Critics quickly pointed out that Jordan's comments came during a nationally televised debate, which seemingly pokes a hole in the theory. Tim O'Donnell

impeachment round 2
Pelosi says Trump is a 'clear and present danger' as impeachment debate begins

1:15 p.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) described President Trump as a "clear and present danger" to the United States and said he "must go" as debate on his second impeachment officially began.

On Wednesday, Pelosi opened debate in the House of Representatives on an article of impeachment charging Trump with "incitement of insurrection" after a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol building last week. In her opening remarks, she urged lawmakers to "search your souls" and vote to impeach Trump again.

"The president of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion, against our common country," Pelosi said. "He must go. He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love."

Pelosi went on to describe impeaching Trump and convicting him in the Senate as a "constitutional remedy that will ensure that the republic will be safe from this man, who is so resolutely determined to tear down the things that we hold dear and that hold us together." She also described those who stormed the Capitol in last week's deadly riot as "domestic terrorists" who were "sent here by the president."

The House is expected to vote later on Wednesday to make Trump the first president in American history to be impeached twice, although there may not be a trial in the Senate before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in. Brendan Morrow

impeachment round 2
Democrat Jason Crow calls out Republicans 'afraid' to impeach over death threats: 'Welcome to the club'

12:40 p.m.

Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) doesn't have much tolerance for Republicans who are afraid of impeaching President Trump.

Ahead of Wednesday's impeachment vote, Crow, a former Army Ranger who remained on the House floor during last week's Capitol attack to make sure other congressmembers made it out, had harsh words for the "morally bankrupt" GOP congressmembers who have fallen into "conspiracy theories" that incited the pro-Trump rioters. But he's also not impressed with the "majority of them" who are "paralyzed with fear" because "they are afraid for their lives if they vote for this impeachment." "Welcome to the club," Crow added, noting Democrats have gotten death threats "for a long time" but are planning to impeach anyway.

Politico's Tim Alberta and CNN's Jamie Gangel both corroborated Crow's telling, with Alberta reporting that several Republicans "want to impeach, but fear casting that vote could get them or their families murdered," Alberta tweeted.

And freshman Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) said as much publicly on Monday, telling CNBC's Shep Smith that while he's still considering whether he'll vote to impeach, he and other Republicans trying to "vote our conscience" fully "expect" people will "try to kill us" if they split with Trump. But Meijer said he won't object to impeach purely "based on what reaction it might cause," adding that "we can't let ourselves be held hostage." Kathryn Krawczyk

impeachment round 2
Lindsey Graham seemingly takes a swipe at McConnell while solidifying opposition to impeachment

12:29 p.m.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has had a whirlwind of a week.

After the deadly riot at the United States Capitol last Wednesday, he threw cold water on his Republican colleagues' Electoral College challenges, saying "enough is enough," which led to him getting harassed by Trump supporters at the airport. But just a few days later he was on a plane with President Trump en route to Texas for a border wall event. Most recently, he came out strongly against impeaching Trump.

In a statement Wednesday, Graham echoed fellow Republican lawmakers who argue impeachment would only further divide the country, since Trump is heading out of office soon anyway.

Graham criticized Democrats for moving forward with the "snap impeachment," accusing them of attempting a "do-over" after last year's impeachment, which ultimately stalled in the Senate. But he had sharp words for his own party, as well, saying that Republicans who "legitimize this process" are "doing great damage not only to the country, the future of the presidency, but also to the party" since he thinks it would unfairly "demonize" Trump voters at-large because of the "actions of a seditious mob." Without naming him, Graham also appeared to take a shot at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who is reportedly pleased Democrats are impeaching Trump again. Tim O'Donnell

