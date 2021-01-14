Late Night tackles Trump's final act
Late night hosts squeeze some dark humor out of Trump's historic 2nd impeachment

"The big story today is that the House voted to impeach President Trump for a second time," Jimmy Fallon said on Wednesday's Tonight Show. "It's honestly impressive: Trump got impeached December 2019 and January 2021, and botched COVID in between. Dude basically made a pandemic sandwich with impeachment bread." And "what made today's impeachment different than the first one is that it had bipartisan support," he said. "Yeah, 10 Republicans finally broke away from the president. Trump was so mad he started typing angry tweets about them on a calculator."

"I feel like I just took down my decorations from the last impeachment," Stephen Colbert joked at The Late Show. During the impeachment debate, "Republicans, for the most part, talked about how the president's followers attacking to keep him in power is bad, but it's not that bad," he said, running through both their arguments and also what the 10 impeaching Republicans had to say, ending with the big one: "That's how awful this president is! He has made me grateful to Liz Cheney! Can we impeach him for that?"

"Whatever they've said and done to support him in the past, I do want to commend those Republicans in the House who voted to hold Trump accountable," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "It's not just a political risk, these Trump nuts will come to their house. But the rest of them? Crazy town. "Pushing this idea that the attack on the Capitol last week bore any resemblance to the Black Lives Matter protests over the summer, it's not just dumb, it's disgusting," Kimmel said. "Stop comparing protesters marching to protect their rights with anarchists storming an election to strip us of ours. Stop it, you sound stupid." And was not impressed with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's late effort to wash Trump out of his hair.

"Of course McConnell is pleased" with Trump's impeachment, Late Night's Seth Meyer said. "He's like a guy who robbed a bank, jumped on a helicopter to Fiji, and pulled up the rope ladder, leaving his accomplice stranded on the roof as the cops close in." Whatever happens in the Senate, he added. Trump will forever be "the only president to be impeached twice — in fact it's worse than that, he's the only president to be impeached twice and lose the popular vote twice. He'll be emblazoned in history as an embarrassment and disgrace." Watch him turn that into a Trivial Pursuit question below. Peter Weber

Send in the lawyers
2 lawyers, Stephen Miller apparently wrote Trump's post-impeachment 'peace in our country' speech

After President Trump was impeached for a second time, the White House posted a video Wednesday evening of the president "unequivocally" condemning the "violence and vandalism" at the U.S. Capitol last week and urging his supporters to "ease tensions, calm tempers, and help to promote peace in our country." Advisers say the video was partly the result of Trump's "realization of the catastrophic fallout from the deadly siege," The New York Times reports, and "the aides most involved in the language of the video" were White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, deputy counsel Pat Philbin, and Stephen Miller, Trump's main speechwriter.

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, aide Dan Scavino, and Vice President Mike Pence "persuaded Trump to film the video, telling him it could boost support among weak Republicans," The Washington Post reports. "Even after it was recorded and posted," the Times adds, "Trump still had to be reassured."

Unlike Trump's last impeachment, the White House mounted no discernible effort to defend Trump on Wednesday, and it has no apparent strategy for his Senate trial. Rudy Giuliani is "still expected to play a role in Trump's impeachment defense but has been left out of most conversations thus far," CNN reports, adding that "aides were not clear" if Trump is serious about not paying Giuliani for his work trying to overturn the election, "given he's lashing out at nearly everyone after the day's events."

But "Cipollone, who was central to the president's defense in his first impeachment a year ago, told other staffers to make sure word got out that he was not involved in defending Trump this time," the Post reports, citing one aide. Trump's isolation "is the logical conclusion of someone who will only accept people in his inner orbit if they are willing to completely set themselves on fire on his behalf, and you've just reached a point to where everyone is burned out," a senior administration official told the Post.. "Everyone is thinking, 'I'll set myself on fire for the president of the United States for this, for this, and for this — but I'm not doing it for that.'"

Maybe that "I would do anything for Trump — but I won't do that" sentiment explains why Ivanka Trump tagged Meat Loaf in a recent selfie of herself and her father. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Couple reunites after 65 years, thanks to an assist from their siblings

Wedding rings.
iStock

They last saw each other 65 years ago, but to Frederick Paul and Florence Harvey, it felt like no time had passed.

During their teens, Paul, 84, and Harvey, 81, courted. In 1955, Paul left their hometown of Wandsworth, Newfoundland, thinking he'd be gone for a short time. He found work in Toronto, though, and when he came back after more than a year, Paul learned that Harvey was now in St. John's, enrolled in a teaching course.

If not for their brothers who live in the same retirement home, Paul and Harvey would have never reconnected decades later. Last February, Harvey was visiting her brother when he slipped her Paul's phone number. She had been married for 57 years before her husband died three years earlier, and Paul had been married to his wife for 60 years until her death in 2019. Harvey knew Paul would be lonely, and gave him a call.

Soon, they were spending hours on the phone with each other nearly every day, reminiscing about their courtship. It turns out Paul lived 10 minutes away from Harvey's son, and in June, she came for a visit. When she arrived, "I knew right away that she had taken my heart back again," Paul told CBC News.

Harvey felt the same way, saying "there was still something there after all those years." Within days, they were discussing marriage, and on Aug. 8, they wed in a small, family-only ceremony. "We told our kids, you know, we're 81 and we're 84, and we don't have all that much time and we know what we want," Paul said. Right before Harvey's visit, Paul was diagnosed with stomach cancer, and he told CBC News he's fighting hard because he has "the incentive of a love in my life." Catherine Garcia

you're next Franklin pierce
Lindsey Graham is convinced we are on the slippery slope to impeaching ... George Washington?

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is standing up for all the presidents who ever incited mobs or owned slaves.

During a Wednesday night appearance on Sean Hannity's Fox News show, Graham decried the "outrageous" impeachment of President Trump on the charge of incitement of insurrection. Graham declared that if the Senate votes to convict Trump once he's out of office, it will be "bad for the country" and "over time, we will destroy the presidency."

What's more, Graham said, there would be no stopping the "radical left" from coming for George Washington because he "owned slaves. Where does this stop?"

There are several reasons why this argument doesn't hold up, the main one being that if Trump is convicted, it will largely be because the Senate wants to keep him from running for president ever again. That's not an issue for Washington, seeing as how he's dead and all. Should Washington come back to life, emerging from Mount Vernon refreshed after more than 220 years of non-eternal slumber, the radical left will be forced to hold a meeting in AOC's office to consider next steps. Catherine Garcia

Edit

House members who evade new metal detectors will be fined $5,000 and up, Pelosi says

The Capitol Police enacted new security measures after an armed mob marauded through the Capitol last week, including setting up magnetometers outside the House chamber to ensure that no lawmakers, staff, or visitors smuggle in firearms or incendiary devices, in violation of Capitol rules. A Capitol Police officer was among the five people who died in the siege. Several House Republicans have flouted the security meaures, walking around the metal detectors or ignoring Capitol Police after setting them off.

Sadly, "many House Republicans have disrespected our [Capitol Police] heroes by verbally abusing them and refusing to adhere to basic precautions," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Wednesday night, and those magnetometer scofflaws will pay, literally.

Pelosi will introduce the rule change on Jan. 21. If approved, as expected, first-time offenders will be charged $5,000, the fine rising to $10,000 for a second offense. Pelosi imposed fines earlier this week for anyone who refused to wear a face mask on the the House floor. Violators of either rule will have the fines deducted directly from their salaries. Peter Weber

Edit

Trump is reportedly stiffing Rudy Giuliani for his legal work to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani
Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

An "increasingly isolated, sullen, and vengeful" President Trump is serving his final few days in office in an emptying White House, taking out his anger on his shrinking inner circle, The Washington Post reports. "Trump has never been more isolated than this week," The New York Times confirms, "and the White House Counsel's Office is not preparing to defend him in the Senate trial" after he was impeached Wednesday for incitement of insurrection.

Trump is specifically furious at Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), both newspapers report, but he's also angry that his allies in conservative media and politics aren't forcefully defending him after a mob of his supporters laid siege to the Capitol last week. "His relationship with lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, one of his most steadfast defenders, is also fracturing," the Post reports, adding:

Trump has instructed aides not to pay Giuliani's legal fees, two officials said, and has demanded that he personally approve any reimbursements for the expenses Giuliani incurred while traveling on the president's behalf to challenge election results in key states. They said Trump has privately expressed concern with some of Giuliani's moves and did not appreciate a demand from Giuliani for $20,000 a day in fees for his work attempting to overturn the election. [The Washington Post]

Trump was "offended" by Giuliani's $20,000-a-day request "and told aides not to pay him at all," the Times confirms, adding that Giuliani denied making that request but it "was in writing." And "White House officials have started blocking Mr. Giuliani's calls to the president," the Times adds, citing a Trump adviser. Read more about Trump's deteriorating relationships and shrinking circle of allies at The Washington Post and The New York Times. Peter Weber

Edit

Trump is now permanently banned from Snapchat, too

The Snapchat logo.
Denis Charlet/AFP via Getty Images

Snapchat announced on Wednesday it has permanently banned President Trump, basing its decision on his attempts to "incite violence" while spreading "misinformation" and "hate speech."

These are "clear violations of our guidelines," the social media company said in a statement to Politico, and it is "in the interest of public safety" to permanently terminate Trump's account. The company also added that its platform is primarily used by friends connecting with each other, rather than people who want to interact with public figures.

After a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol last Wednesday, stirred by comments Trump made online and during a rally in D.C., Snapchat suspended the president's account. They weren't the only social media company to act: in the wake of the riot, Trump was permanently banned by Twitter and his Facebook and YouTube accounts have also been suspended. Catherine Garcia

Edit

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder charged in Flint water crisis

January 13, 2021
Rick Snyder.
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder (R) on Wednesday was charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty in connection with the Flint water crisis.

The charges are misdemeanors, and if found guilty, Snyder faces up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine. Brian Lennon, Snyder's attorney, told The Associated Press "we believe there is no evidence to support any criminal charges," and prosecutors have not shared any details on the case with him.

Snyder served as Michigan's governor from 2011 to 2018. In April 2014, the emergency manager he picked to run Flint decided the city could save money by changing its water source from Lake Huron and the Detroit River to the Flint River. The water was not treated properly, and lead that leached into it from old pipes made residents sick. The tainted water also led to two outbreaks of Legionnaires' disease, which caused 12 deaths.

For five years, two teams of prosecutors investigated the role Snyder and other officials played in this environmental and health disaster. Charges are also expected for one of Snyder's former advisers and his state health director, AP reports. Catherine Garcia

