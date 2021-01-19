The U.S. Postal Service had a terrible Christmas

The U.S. Postal Service had a very rough December, as did anyone hoping to get their Christmas cards delivered on time, The New York Times reports, citing delivery data from the USPS and outside companies that track mail service. Only about 68 percent of first-class mail was delivered on time around Christmas, and it was considerably slower in some areas. "This is the worst I've ever seen it in at least the last 10 to 20 years that I can recall," Angelo Anagnostopoulos at mail-tracking firm GrayHair Software told the Times.
In Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley, only a quarter of first-class mail was processed on time in December, and less than a third of mail was delivered on time in the Baltimore, Eastern Pennsylvania, and Northern Ohio districts, the Times reports.
Things were worse for large-scale mailers, often stuck in line after packages and first-class letters. "Some mail sent in early January was delivered sooner than mail sent in mid-December, when letters piled up in processing plants behind newly arriving packages and mail," the Times reports. "Delays like these had further consequences, in bill payments that arrived past due, in coupons that missed the sale window, and in nonprofit fund-raising pleas that weren't opened before the end of the tax year."
December's delays marked the second severe drop in service in 2020, after an initial decline over the summer following policy changes enacted by new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. After the Postal Service reversed many of DeJoy's changes under pressure and court order, USPS deliveries rebounded enough to deliver 135 million mail-in ballots mostly on time, the Times reports. But then a deluge of 1.1 billion holiday packages started arriving, the post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 wave hit postal workers, and USPS had to compete with other stretched shipping services for temporary workers. "December was the perfect storm," said Paul Hogrogian, president of the National Postal Mail Handlers Union.
Jared Porter has been fired as general manager of the New York Mets after a report that he sent a female reporter unsolicited explicit texts in 2016.
Mets owner Steve Cohen announced Tuesday that Porter has been terminated as general manager just over one month after he was hired. His firing came in the wake of a report from ESPN on Monday describing how in 2016, Porter sent "explicit, unsolicited texts and images to a female reporter," culminating in him sending "a picture of an erect, naked penis." At the time, Porter worked as director of professional scouting for the Chicago Cubs.
We have terminated Jared Porter this morning . In my initial press conference I spoke about the importance of integrity and I meant it.There should be zero tolerance for this type of behavior.
The woman, according to the ESPN report, was a foreign correspondent reporting on Major League Baseball, and she and Porter began communicating "casually" at first. But ESPN writes that Porter soon started "complimenting her appearance, inviting her to meet him in various cities and asking why she was ignoring him," sending explicit photos even after she stopped responding.
Porter previously acknowledged to ESPN that he texted with the woman but claimed the "more explicit" photos he sent "are not of me" but were "kinda like joke-stock images." He reportedly apologized in 2016 after the woman told him the messages were "extremely inappropriate."
ESPN says it initially obtained the texts in 2017 and interviewed the woman but didn't report the story then because she feared professional repercussions. She has since left journalism and told ESPN, speaking on the condition of anonymity, that her "number one motivation is I want to prevent this from happening to someone else."
Mets president Sandy Alderson previously told ESPN that Porter has "acknowledged to me his serious error in judgment, has taken responsibility for his conduct, has expressed remorse and has previously apologized for his actions." The woman told ESPN, though, that she "never really got the notion that he was truly sorry." Read the full report at ESPN.Brendan Morrow
"On Wednesday, Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show, crossing both fingers, "but after the sacking of the U.S. Capitol, authorities have called in 25,000 National Guard troops. So officially, this is not a peaceful transfer of power." In new footage of the violent Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, "we see the MAGA mob on the Senate floor rifling through documents," but the video mostly proves "these fellows aren't exactly the sharpest horns on the headdress," Colbert said. "These are the dumbest people to attempt an insurrection since the failed Lincoln assassin John Wilkes Doof."
"On his last full day in office, the president is prepared to issue around 100 pardons and commutations," Colbert said. "Why so many? Well, there's reportedly a lucrative market for pardons. Finally, POTUS is running a business that makes money. He's calling it the Olive Pardon."
"Of course, the last few days of any presidency is all about cementing your legacy and thanking those members of your administration who worked hardest to ensure your place in history — so on Friday he met with CEO of MyPillow Mike Lindell," Colbert deadpanned. "But it wasn't all pillow talk. A sharp-eyed cameraman caught a snapshot of Lindell's notes," featuring "topics like 'martial law' and 'Insurrection Act.' Hmm, he seems just a little fascist-adjacent. He might want to rebrand as the Mein-Pillow Guy."
The Late Show also had a mock warning for consumers about MyPillow and Lindell. Watch below. Peter Weber
"Well guys there's only 36 hours left in Trump's presidency," Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. Still, "with Trump, 36 hours still seems like a long time, right? It's like if someone said, 'You're only going to be on fire for 36 more hours,'" he joked. "Normally after a president's term they show before-and-after photos to prove how much the job aged him. This time they're showing before-and-after photos of all of us."
"During his last hours in office, Trump is planning to issue pardons but, it's reported, not going to give pardons to himself or his family members," Fallon said. "Trump is the only president in history who decides not to pardon himself and you immediately think, 'What's he up to?'"
More footage has come out showing what happened inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 siege, "and it's a lot worse than a lot of people guessed," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "Fortunately, these geniuses taped it all for us, they documented their crimes for the FBI to see." He ran through some of the day's terrible ironies, adding, "Hopefully tomorrow we'll begin the process of turning these real-life events back into headlines from The Onion, where they belong."
"Trump has the lowest average approval rating of any president in the modern era," Kimmel said. "The only one to leave office with a lower rating than that was Kevin Spacey. But fortunately, Trump isn't the type who cares about silly things like approval and ratings." Seriously, "maybe Donald Trump's biggliest accomplishment over the past four years is he did so much crazy stuff, we forgot about how ridiculous his hair looks," he added. "Tomorrow, Trump is expected to issue about 100 pardons," and "pardons are a weird thing to put a criminal in charge of, but ever the showman, not only is Trump doing these up big, he's turned it into a made-for-TV event."
"By my watch, 48 hours left in Trump's presidency," and his last-ditch "100 pardons and commutations" are apparently "just for starters," Conan O'Brien said on Conan, teeing up his own video of Trump's "Pardonpallooza" spree.
Yes, "Trump is reportedly planning to issue at least 100 pardons and commutations," Seth Meyers said at Late Night. "He said he wanted to give so many so that it would be even more hilarious when [Rudy] Giuliani doesn't get one." Watch below. Peter Weber
First lady Melania Trump released a seven-minute farewell video Monday, saying that "as Donald and I conclude our time in the White House," she is thankful fo the military service members, law enforcement officers, and caregivers who have inspired her over the "unforgettable" past four years. She also asked "every American to be an ambassador of Be Best," her anti-cyber-bullying initiative, and "to focus on what unites us. To rise above what divides us. To always choose love over hatred, peace over violence, and others before yourself."
Stephen Colbert did not think the message was particularly well-suited to the messenger, he suggested on Monday's Late Show. "One thing the first lady did not mention in her address today is what she'll be doing after Inauguration Day, because while her husband has been fighting to stay in the White House, there are reports that privately, Melania 'just wants to go home' and 'cannot wait' to get back to New York. So, what are the first lady's future plans? Over the years she's appeared on this show numerous times, and tonight she wanted to come back and make another official announcement."
The announcement ended up being more of a song, but if you are going to have a Broadway star like Laura Benanti be your Melania stand-in, it makes sense for her to play to her strengths, especially in her farewell message. Peter Weber
A woman who participated in the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol surrendered to authorities in Pennsylvania on Monday night, the Justice Department said. Riley Williams, 22, was charged with illegally entering the Capitol, violent entry, and disorderly conduct, but the FBI said it is also investigating a tip from the suspect's former "romantic partner" that Williams broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the siege, stole a laptop, and "intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia's foreign intelligence service."
The transfer of the laptop to Russian intelligence "fell through for unknown reasons," the former partner, identified only as Witness 1, told the FBI, "and Williams still has the computer device or destroyed it." Williams was captured on video urging fellow rioters to go upstairs in the Capitol, toward Pelosi's office, the FBI said. Pelosi's deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, confirmed after the siege that "a laptop from a conference room was stolen," but said "it was a laptop that was only used for presentations."
Williams lived with her mother, who identified her as the woman in an ITV video of the Capitol raid, the FBI said. The mother also told authorities that her daughter had taken a sudden interest in President Trump's politics and "far-right message boards." Williams had traveled to the pre-riot protest with her father, but he said they were separated before the Capitol siege, the FBI said, and after they returned to Pennsylvania, Williams deleted her social media accounts, changed her phone number, and fled. Peter Weber
When Mike Loven went back to school in 2016, he decided to keep it under wraps. Last fall, he finally revealed the secret, letting his Grand Canyon University Alumni shirt do the talking.
Loven, 47, lives in Machesney Park, Illinois, and owns a staffing company. At the same time he enrolled at Grand Canyon University, his daughter, Taleigh Loven, 23, was also attending the school. They weren't the only college students in the family — Loven's wife, Carrie, and 25-year-old son, Austin, were earning their degrees at other universities.
Loven told Good Morning America he wanted to surprise his family, and decided he would let them know about his return to college once he graduated. They didn't suspect a thing — when he worked on his homework, they thought the spreadsheets were for his company, not an accounting class. In October, Loven earned his bachelor's degree in finance and economics, while Taleigh received her degree in psychology.
During a celebration for Taleigh, the Loven family was confused when Mike put on a Grand Canyon University Alumni shirt, followed by a cap and gown. Once they learned what he had done, they were ecstatic. "During the time that he was working on his degree, he carried the load for us as he has for my entire life," Taleigh told GMA. "His selfless act shows a glimpse to his character." Catherine Garcia
Country superstar Garth Brooks has friends in high places, too, of course. At the request of incoming first lady Dr. Jill Biden, Brooks said Monday, he will play President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday, making him the third artist confirmed for the inaugural ceremony, along with Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez. Bruce Springsteen and other artists will perform at a separate primetime TV afterparty hosted by Tom Hanks.
"This is a great day in our household," Brooks said at a press conference Monday. "This is not a political statement. This is a statement of unity." He did not disclose what he will perform, saying only it will be a solo performance of "more of the broken down, bare-bones stuff," and won't include "We Shall Be Free," the song he played at Barack Obama's 2009 inaugural. Brooks noted that he has performed for every president since Jimmy Carter, with the exception of Ronald Reagan, and said he did not play at President Trump's 2017 inaugural, despite being "lucky enough to be asked," because "we already had dates in Cincinnati."
Biden and his team, "the main thing they're pushing now is unity, and that's right down my alley," Brooks said. "I don't know. I might be the only Republican at this place. But reaching out, together ... I want us to offer a differing opinion and hug each other at the same football game. ... I think as long as you have people like the Bidens who are hellbent on making things good ... that makes me feel good. Because I want to spend the next 10 years of my life not divided. I'm so tired of being divided." Peter Weber