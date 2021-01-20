Biden's inaugural poet wants to run for president in 2036

Amanda Gorman, the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history, earned rave reviews on Wednesday for her recitation of her poem, "The Hill We Climb." America's first National Youth Poet Laureate, the 22-year-old told The New York Times that being asked to write a poem about national unity for the inauguration was "probably one of the most important things I'll ever do in my career."

Then again, it might not be. As Gorman told the Times in 2017, she actually has bigger ambitions: "This is a long, long, faraway goal, but 2036 I am running for office to be president of the United States," she told the reporter. "So you can put that in your iCloud calendar."

Watch Gorman recite "The Hill We Climb" at the inauguration below. Jeva Lange