Solving COVID
China approves 2nd COVID-19 vaccine for general public use

12:14 p.m.
SinoVac's CoronaVac vaccine.
CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images

The Chinese government has authorized the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech for general public use, the company said Saturday. Sinovac's jab, which requires a two-dose regimen, will be the second coronavirus vaccine approved in China, though it appears the findings merit some skepticism.

The green light is based on results from two months' worth of late-stage trials in Brazil, Turkey, Indonesia, and Chile, and Sinovac said final analysis data is not yet available and more confirmation on safety results is needed. The trial results, which were light on details, varied fairly significant depending on the country — the vaccine was found to be just over 50 percent effective in Brazil, 91 percent in Turkey (that figure is based on a preliminary analysis of just 29 cases), and 65 percent in Indonesia.

However, in Brazil, which is experiencing a more intense epidemic at the moement, the vaccine appeared more effective at preventing COVID-19 infections that required medical attention, registering a nearly-84 percent rate in that category, and 100 percent effective against hospitalization. Read more at The South China Morning Post. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus crisis
Harris has reportedly pushed Biden's coronavirus team 'in a very good way' to focus on overlooked communities

12:56 p.m.
Kamala Harris.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

After Vice President Kamala Harris received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in a televised event at the National Institutes of Health in January, Rep. Joyce Beatty's (D-Ohio) phone lit up with calls from constituents who were "newly curious" about getting vaccinated themselves, she told The New York Times.

As Beatty explained, watching a Black woman receive the vaccine "gave people hope and gave people education." Black Americans are nearly three times more likely to die from the coronavirus, the Times notes, but they are far less likely to be inoculated, in large part because of a lack of access, but also, some experts have pointed out, because of longstanding weariness about government-driven health programs.

Harris, it seems, was able to ease some of those concerns with her public vaccination, and she also has reportedly pressed President Biden and his advisers to focus on how their policies will ensure less advantage people in both urban and rural settings are protected against the virus. "The vice president pushed us hard, in a very good way," Jeffrey Zients, Biden's coronavirus response coordinator told the Times. "She pushed me on, 'Where we are on mobile vaccination units? How many are we going to have, in what period of time? Are they going to be able to reach rural communities and urban communities? How much progress have you made?" Read more about Harris' role in the Biden administration so far at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

intelligence briefings
Former CIA officer explains why Biden is right not to 'run the risk' of sending Trump intelligence briefings

10:55 a.m.

President Biden told CBS News' Norah O'Donnell he doesn't think former President Donald Trump should receive classified intelligence briefings, question whether there's any upside and suggesting his "erratic behavior" could lead to him eventually revealing sensitive information pertaining to national security. It's not clear if Biden will officially cut off Trump's access, but such a move would be unprecedented — traditionally, former presidents can request and receive briefings.

David Priess, who briefed former President George H.W. Bush for many years after he left office, told The Washington Post that ex-presidents continue to receive intelligence because even though they're no longer in an official position of power, they are considered representatives of the United States, especially by foreign leaders, for the rest of their lives. He added that presidents also may turn to their predecessors for advice on international affairs. That said, Priess agrees with Biden that an exception could be made for Trump since "there's no chance of Biden reaching out to Trump ... So why would Biden run the risk of Trump's disclosure of sensitive information by agreeing to such briefings?"

Journalist Yashar Ali did note that former presidents can also interact with other governments privately, as former President Bill Clinton did when he traveled to North Korea in 2009 to secure the release of two journalists being held there. Clinton, Ali, notes was briefed even though it wasn't an official U.S. government trip.

Of course, Trump wasn't exactly known for devouring his daily briefings while in office, so it's not clear sending them now would offer the Biden administration much comfort, either way. Tim O'Donnell

myanmar coup
Myanmar military imposes internet blockade as protesters rally against coup

8:20 a.m.
Protest in Yangon, Myanmar.
Getty Images/Getty Images

Thousands of people on Saturday took to the streets in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, to protest Monday's military coup and demand the release of democratically-elected Aung San Suu Kyi.

The demonstrators reportedly chanted "Military dictator, fail, fail; Democracy, win, win," as they marched through Yangon. Police with riot shields reportedly blocked the main roads into the city center, but there have been no reports of violence. Per Reuters, the atmosphere was festive, and the protesters reportedly gave police officers roses and bottles of water, asking them to join them, rather than support the military junta, which seized control from Suu Kyi.

Meanwhile, the military authorities have reportedly remained in the capital, Naypyitaw, and have not engaged with the protesters, but they do appear to have imposed a blockade on internet access. The monitoring group NetBlocks Internet Observtory reported a "national-scale internet blackout," with connectivity falling to 16 percent of ordinary levels.

Social media sites, including Facebook, were already facing a temporary ban, but the more general internet restrictions will likely make it even more difficult for activists, who had resorted to sharing the locations on virtual private networks, to organize rallies.

International human rights groups, social media companies, and Myanmar's civil society organizations have criticized the move. Telenor ASA, a Norweigan mobile network provider, said the authorities ordered all mobile operators to temporarily shut down the data network, and the company said while it had stressed access to telecom services should be maintained, it was bound by local law and had to prioritize the safety of local workers. Read more at Reuters and BBC. Tim O'Donnell

impeachment round 2
House investigators are compiling Trump allies' pre-riot plans — and have video of Roger Stone hanging with a militia group

February 5, 2021

House impeachment managers are preparing for former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial by figuring out just what he and his allies were up to the morning of the Capitol riot.

Congressional investigators are wrapping up their case against Trump in the last few days before his Senate trial for allegedly inciting the insurrection begins Monday. Sources tell ABC News those investigators are "zeroing in on the actions of the president and his associates around the insurrection at the Capitol," specifically compiling social media posts and videos showing just what they were doing the morning of Jan. 6.

Among those videos is one obtained by ABC News showing Trump's friend Roger Stone in Washington, D.C., that morning. Stone is seen outside of a hotel, taking pictures with supporters while seemingly under the watch of members of the Oath Keepers militia group. At one point, a supporter asked Stone, "So, hopefully we have this today, right?" "We shall see," Stone replied.

Stone told ABC News that he had "no role whatsoever in the Jan. 6 events" and "never left the site of my hotel until leaving for Dulles Airport" later that afternoon. "I had no advance knowledge of the riot at the Capitol," and "could not even tell you the names of those who volunteered to provide security for me," he added.

Stone was convicted of several felonies as a result of the Mueller investigation, but Trump commuted his sentence last summer. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
NFL offers all stadiums as mass COVID-19 vaccination sites

February 5, 2021

The NFL has offered all of its teams' stadiums to be used for mass COVID-19 vaccinations.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a letter to President Biden obtained by The Washington Post and NPR on Friday wrote that "each NFL team will make its stadium available for mass vaccinations of the general public in coordination with local, state, and federal health officials," noting that "this is currently being done at seven NFL stadiums today."

The step to offer these 30 stadiums came, NPR noted, after a number of sports teams' stadiums have previously been made available for COVID-19 vaccinations, including the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"We can expand our efforts to stadiums across the nation more effectively because many of our clubs have offered their facilities previously as COVID testing centers as well as election sites over the past several months," Goodell added.

The letter to Biden was written days ahead of Super Bowl LV, which will include an audience of 22,000 fans, including 7,500 vaccinated health care workers who received free tickets from the NFL. The White House, CNN reports, is looking to "use this Sunday's event to combat vaccine hesitancy" and has "been in touch with the NFL and other brands involved in the Super Bowl on ways to integrate pro-mask and pro-vaccine messaging." Brendan Morrow

air force inmfiltration
Air Force launches security review after intruder gets into aircraft at Joint Base Andrews

February 5, 2021
Air Force One.
ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

The Air Force has launched an extensive security review and investigation after a man got inside Joint Base Andrews and into an aircraft at the facility.

Security forces at the base outside of Washington, D.C., detained a man Thursday after he allegedly got into a C-40 airplane. The plane was part of the 89th Airlift Wing, which encompasses most of the aircraft the president uses as Air Force One, as well as other aircraft that transports the vice president and Cabinet officials. The unnamed man was hit with a federal charge for trespassing and turned over to local law enforcement for two outstanding warrants, a statement from the base said.

Defense Department Press Secretary John Kirby addressed the incident in a Friday press conference, saying the Air Force will "launch a comprehensive review of installation security and trends" across the force. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations is now heading an investigation into the incident. The investigation's results will be shared publicly once it's complete, Kirby said.

The incident happened just a day before Biden was set to board Air Force One for the first time as president, embarking Friday to return home to Wilmington, Delaware for the weekend. Kathryn Krawczyk

allen v. farrow
'Explosive' Woody Allen documentary featuring video account from 7-year-old Dylan Farrow to debut on HBO

February 5, 2021

An "explosive" documentary about the sexual abuse allegations against director Woody Allen is set to debut on HBO in just a few weeks.

Allen v. Farrow, a new four-part documentary series examining Dylan Farrow's allegations that her adoptive father Woody Allen sexually abused her, will debut on HBO on Feb. 21, The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Friday. The series was directed by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, the duo behind On the Record, a 2020 documentary about the sexual misconduct allegations against Russell Simmons.

This Allen documentary series was reportedly shot in secret, and the Reporter describes it as "explosive," also reporting that it includes "new investigative work pieced together via intimate home movie footage, court documents, police evidence, revelatory videotape and never-before-heard audio tapes," as well as interviews with Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow, and Ronan Farrow among others. Additionally, The New York Times reports that in the series, "for the first time, we see the videotape account from 7-year-old Dylan, shot by Farrow in the immediate wake of the accusations." Allen, who according to the Times did not participate in the documentary, has denied the allegations.

HBO debuted a trailer for Allen v. Farrow on Friday, and the filmmakers spoke with the Times in an interview, with Dick explaining that while the story has been "extensively covered," the duo "realized the full story had never gotten out."

"Our objective is never about the perpetrator," Ziering also told the Times. "It's more about all of us understanding these crimes, understanding the way we are all complicit to these crimes and I do mean all of us, both wittingly and unwittingly."

Watch the trailer for Allen v. Farrow below. Brendan Morrow

