Stephen Colbert's Super Bowl special has its own heartwarming fake ad, NFL player gags, Metallica

Stephen Colbert followed Super Bowl LV with a special Sunday night Late Show. "Like everything during the pandemic, the game was a lot different this year," he said in a rare politics-free monologue. "There were cardboard cutouts in the stands, players had to quarantine, and instead of Gatorade, the winning coach was doused with hand sanitizer."

Colbert may not be the world's biggest football fan most hours of the year, but he said he really likes the player intros. Still, "I really feel like these intros lack the pizzazz that the players in the big game deserve, and I thought, what if famous directors shot these intros instead?" he said. "Can you imagine? Well, if you can, stop it. This is TV. We do the imagining for you." The players were from the New York Giants and Jets, not the Chiefs and Buccaneers, but The Late Show nailed the Scorsese, Warner Herzog, and Wes Anderson intros.

The Late Show did get players in this year's Super Bowl to suggest some rule changes.

.@RobGronkowski and other players from the #SuperBowl have proposed some rule changes for the NFL. #LSSCSuperBowlSpecial pic.twitter.com/NbleudGFGV — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 8, 2021

And Colbert's team created its own public service announcement about watching the Super Bowl alone. It ended up being kind of touching.