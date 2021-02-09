impeachment round 2
Watch Day 1 of Trump's 2nd impeachment trial in 270 seconds or less

11:51 p.m.

The Senate began its second impeachment trial of Donald Trump on Tuesday, but senators really only had to decide one question: Do they have the constitutional authority to try a former president who committed the act he was impeached for while still in office? Six Republicans joined all 50 Democrats to say yes, meaning the trial will continue. Getting to that vote took four hours of arguments, though, plus one graphic 13-minute video of the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. If you did not watch the first day of the trial, Politico recapped it in 3 minutes flat.

The Washington Post added a bit more detail in its 274-second summation.

And for your amusement and elucidation, the Post also put together just over a minute of odd comments by Trump's lead impeachment lawyer, Bruce Castor. Trump is reportedly irritated with Castor and the terrible reviews he got from senator-jurors and Trump's TV allies alike. Peter Weber

Trump was reportedly not impressed by his impeachment lawyer's performance

11:50 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Pete Marovich/Getty Images

Add former President Donald Trump to the list of people puzzled, perplexed, and perturbed by his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor's performance on Tuesday.

During a rambling opening argument, Castor praised the House impeachment managers and barely mentioned whether it is unconstitutional to hold a trial for a president once they are out of office. Trump was apoplectic, people familiar with the matter told CNN and The New York Times, and while his spirits were slightly lifted when his other attorney, David Schoen, attacked Democrats during his remarks, Trump was still furious when the proceedings were finished for the day.

Some people close to Trump defended Castor, saying that after the House managers showed raw footage of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, he needed to "lower the temperature." Castor and Schoen only had about a week to prepare their opening arguments, coming on board after several members of Trump's original legal team abruptly quit.

With the impeachment trial, Trump can see the type of attorneys who are now willing to defend him, one adviser told CNN, and he better hope this isn't a glimpse into his legal future. "Trump is f--ked if anyone ever charges him," the adviser said. "No one wants to work with him." Catherine Garcia

One of Trump's impeachment lawyers filed a lawsuit against him in 2020

10:11 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

This time around, they're on the same side, but it was a different story in 2020, when Michael van der Veen, one of former President Donald Trump's impeachment lawyers, sued him.

In August, van der Veen filed a lawsuit against Trump, the U.S. Postal Service, and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on behalf of an independent political candidate in Pennsylvania. The suit alleges that changes were made at the USPS to make it harder for people to vote by mail during the pandemic. Trump, the suit says, made "repeated claims" that mail-in voting is "ripe with fraud" but had "no evidence in support of these claims."

Based in Philadelphia, van der Veen is the co-founder of a law firm that specializes in personal injury suits. In December, the firm hired Bruce Castor, who signed on last month to serve as one of Trump's impeachment lawyers. Castor and Atlanta-based lawyer David Schoen delivered opening arguments at the impeachment trial on Tuesday, and van der Veen joined them in signing impeachment filings, which claim Trump was free to make his claims that election laws were changed illegally to taint the election, The Washington Post reports.

Van der Veen, who did not respond to the Post's requests for comment, has donated to Democratic politicians in the past, including Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon. She told the Post she would love to know if Trump realizes he hired someone who filed a lawsuit against him last year, adding, "It does seem a little out of character for the former president to embrace someone who so recently sued him." Catherine Garcia

Aunt Jemima rebranded as Pearl Milling Company

9:00 p.m.
Aunt Jemima syrup bottles.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The Aunt Jemima brand has a new name: the Pearl Milling Company.

In June, Quaker Oats said it was giving the brand a new name and logo because "Aunt Jemima's origins are based on a racial stereotype." The Aunt Jemima image went through several iterations, and the original depiction was of a minstrel character. Products with the new name and logo will hit store shelves this summer.

In a statement released Tuesday, PepsiCo, the parent company of Quaker Oats, said the Pearl Milling Company was founded in 1888 in St. Joseph, Missouri, and "was the originator of the iconic self-rising pancake mix that would later become known as Aunt Jemima." Pearl Milling Company said in its own statement customers and employees helped decide the name, and it was "developed with inclusivity in mind." Catherine Garcia

Sen. Coons: Trump's impeachment defense is 'the Four Seasons Total Landscaping of the legal profession'

8:17 p.m.
Sen. Chris Coons.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The messiness of former President Donald Trump's impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor reminds Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) of an earlier fiasco involving a different Trump attorney.

During a Tuesday evening interview with MSNBC host Joy Reid, Coons said he didn't think Castor or his colleague David Schoen prepared at all for their opening arguments. "I've got to tell you, listening to those two, this was the Four Seasons Landscaping of the legal profession," Coons said. "This was some of the weakest argumentation I've ever heard."

This was a call back to the Nov. 7 press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia. During this Rudy Giuliani production, the Trump team discussed its legal challenges to Pennsylvania's ballot-counting process. It was a widely panned event, with most people believing Giuliani messed up and meant to hold the press conference at the Four Seasons luxury hotel, not at a landscaping company down the road from a crematorium and a sex shop.

Jokes aside, Coons said Castor went "on and on without any clear focus or purpose," adding that the "argumentation [was] not well founded, not well thought out, and not very compelling." In contrast, he found the House managers gave a "focused, concrete, compelling argument, and they had the citations from over 150 constitutional law professors and scholars, from conservative to progressive, to back them up."

After hearing from both sides, Coons said he "questions how anyone could have voted today that this was an unconstitutional proceeding." He also made it clear he believes that Trump must be impeached because "if we fail to hold him accountable this time," it will "move forward this idea that a president is unconstrained by the limits of the Constitution." Catherine Garcia

GOP senators criticize Trump lawyer's performance: 'A missed opportunity'

7:22 p.m.
Lisa Murkowski.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump's impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor stunned several Republican lawmakers with his performance on Tuesday — and not in a good way.

During the defense's opening remarks, Castor rambled. He praised the senators as being "patriots" and "extraordinary people," called Nebraska "quite a judicial thinking place," and said if Trump did commit high crimes and misdemeanors, he should be arrested immediately by the Department of Justice.

When it was over, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) told reporters he has seen "a lot of lawyers and a lot of arguments," and Castor's "was not one of the finest I've seen." He thought the lawyer "just rambled on and on and didn't really address the constitutional argument."

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) called Castor's remarks "a missed opportunity," and said she "couldn't figure out where he was going — [he] spent 45 minutes going somewhere, but I don't think he helped with us better understanding where he was coming from on the constitutionality of this."

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), one of Trump's staunchest supporters, was asked by reporters if he agreed with Murkowski. "Well, I think I — I thought I — I really didn't know — I thought I knew where he was going," he responded. "And I really didn't know where he was going." It didn't matter though, Graham added, because "nobody's mind was changed one way or the other."

There was one Republican who appeared to be swayed — after hearing from both sides, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) joined Murkowski, four other Republicans, and all the Democrats to vote in favor of proceeding with the trial. Last month, he voted no during a test vote on the same issue. Catherine Garcia

Senate affirms constitutionality of Trump's impeachment trial with 56-44 vote

5:49 p.m.

The results are in, and the Senate impeachment trial is a go.

After four hours of arguments from House impeachment managers and former President Donald Trump's legal team about the constitutionality of a Senate trial, the upper chamber's lawmakers voted, by a count of 56 to 44, that they can indeed move forward. The tally was nearly identical to an earlier vote brought forth by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on the same subject, but Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) swapped sides, joining all 50 Democrats and five other Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) — in voting in the affirmative.

Cassidy seemed unimpressed with Trump's attorneys, Bruce Castor and David Schoen, arguing it was "almost like they were embarrassed" by their arguments. The senator also felt they didn't substantially address the matter of constitutionality, adding that at one point he turned to ask his colleague Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) if the lawyers were "talking about the issue at hand." Cruz, he said, admitted they weren't, at least at that moment.

Meanwhile, in Cassidy's perspective, The House managers were "focused" and backed up their case with the opinions of legal scholars. Tim O'Donnell

Trump's lawyers argue Democrats impeached him both too slow and too fast

5:28 p.m.
Trump lawyer David Schoen.
congress.gov via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial began Tuesday with a debate over the constitutionality of the trial and his impeachment in the first place. And in their attempt to dismiss the trial entirely, Trump's lawyers claimed the whole process was moving along both too quickly and too slowly.

Trump lawyer David Schoen followed Bruce Castor's wide-ranging argument on Tuesday, at one point arguing that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) "streamlined the impeachment process" to let it go "straight to the floor for a vote without the ability for amendments." There were "no committee hearings, no witnesses, no cross-examination of evidence, and no opportunity for the accused to respond or even have counsel present to object," he said.

But within seconds, Schoen changed his tune. The House's argument that a speedy impeachment was necessary "was belied by what happened next," Schoen said. "The House unilaterally and by choice waited another twelve days" to send its impeachment article to the Senate, he continued, and "that intentional delay [was] designed to avoid having the trial begin while Mr. Trump was still president."

Beyond his contradiction, Schoen also mischaracterized just how the Senate trial was set up. Then-Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was the only one able to bring the Senate back from recess in late January for an emergency session to consider Trump's impeachment before he left office. But McConnell refused to do so to give Trump more time to organize his defense — the exact "due process" Schoen argued Democrats stripped the former president of. Likewise, the House impeachment managers specifically requested Trump testify at his trial, but he turned them down. Kathryn Krawczyk

