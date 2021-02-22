Johnsplaining
Edit

John Oliver cuts into the meatpacking industry, shows how it mistreats its human workers

5:28 a.m.

John Oliver began Sunday's main story on Last Week Tonight, about meatpacking plants, with a real commercial featuring a homicidal guinea pig. "And if you're thinking, 'Okay, I know where this is going: This is going to be a grim story about the conditions animals face in factory farms,' you're actually wrong," he said. "Those conditions are horrific, but they do get talks about a lot. This story is going to be about the grim conditions humans are facing working in meatpacking facilities."

"When you take all of this together — the diapers, the endless trips to the nurse's station, the injuries, and the deaths — you frankly only need to take a peek inside this industry currently operations to draw a pretty simple conclusion," Oliver concludes: Disgusting. Watch below for plenty of revolting and disturbing details, some colorful stories about Texas chicken baron Bo Pilgrim, that guinea pig ad, and liberal use of NSFW language. Peter Weber

Hollywood
Edit

The group that selects Golden Globe winners has no Black members

4:34 a.m.
2021 Golden Globes
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Next week's Golden Globes ceremony kicks off the Hollywood awards season, but the group that nominates movies and TV shows and votes on the winners earned a little unwanted drama of its own on Sunday. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has only 87 members, and "while the HFPA's ranks include a number of people of color, there are no Black members," the Los Angeles Times reports, "a fact a representative says the group is aware of and is 'committed to addressing.'"

This year's Golden Globes nominations were widely panned for totally snubbing Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods and the TV show I Will Destroy You and locking other movies with Black-led casts from top prize contentions, notably Judas and the Black Messiah, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and The United States vs. Billie Holiday. "We do not control the individual votes of our members," an HFPA representative told the Times.

The lack of Black members casting their individual votes isn't the only issue facing the HFPA. Ongoing litigation started by Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa accuses the HFPA of being a self-dealing cartel that excludes qualified foreign journalists to protect access for its members while improperly subsiding their income. And her allegations have some merit, the Times reports, noting that the HFPA pays its board members at least $63,000 a year and divided nearly $2 million among other members last year for serving on various committees, potentially in conflict with tax laws for nonprofits.

The HFPA, beset by occasional grift and bribery scandals almost since its formation in 1943, says it has cleaned up its act. This year's nomination of the Netflix series Emily in Paris — popular among viewers but not critics — for best TV comedy or musical series, raised some eyebrows, though, the Times notes, adding:

In 2019, more than 30 HFPA members flew to France to visit the set of the new series Emily in Paris. While there, Paramount Network treated the group to a two-night stay at the five-star Peninsula Paris hotel, where rooms currently start at about $1,400 a night, and a news conference and lunch at the Musée des Arts Forains, a private museum filled with amusement rides dating to 1850 where the show was shooting. [Los Angeles Times]

Still, the Golden Globes are still a win-win for the HFPA and Hollywood, the Times reports, partly because of the small pool of judges. Read more at the Los Angeles Times. Peter Weber

Adventures in Civil Aviation
Edit

United, Japanese airlines temporarily grounding certain Boeing 777s following engine rupture, FAA order

2:27 a.m.

Boeing on Sunday told airliners using its wide-body 777 aircraft equipped with Pratt & Whitney PW4000-112 engines to ground those planes pending a review by the Federal Aviation Administration. The decision followed an engine explosion Saturday on a Hawaii-bound United Airlines flight from Denver and an FAA order Sunday to immediately inspect all similar 777s. Boeing said there are 128 of the affected jets, 69 of which are currently in service.

United has 24 of those active 777s with Pratt & Whitney engines, while Japan Airlines has 13 and All Nippon Airways has 19. The Japan Civil Aviation Bureau, like the FAA, had ordered the airlines to ground all 777 aircraft with the specified engines made by Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, and the airlines had agreed.

United Flight 328 made an emergency landing at Denver International Airport on Saturday after one of its engines blew apart, dropping pieces of its casing over suburban Broomfield, Colorado. The plane, with 231 passengers and 10 crew, landed safely and there was property damage but no injuries reported in Broomfield. Video from the flight shows the stripped engine in flames and appear to show at least one of the engine blades broken.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said Sunday that inspectors have preliminarily "concluded that the inspection interval should be stepped up for the hollow fan blades that are unique to this model of engine, used solely on Boeing 777 airplanes." The National Transportation Safety Board, in a separate statement, said to of the engines fan blades were fractured and the others "exhibited damage." The FAA is meeting with Boeing and Pratt & Whitney to discuss the situation.

"The engine failure Saturday followed at least two similar incidents involving the same aircraft type and family of engines in recent years," The Wall Street Journal reports, including a Japan Airlines Flight in December in which an engine failure was tied to missing and damaged fan blades, and a February 2018 United flight to Hawaii. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Biden to hold candle-lighting ceremony as U.S. mourns 500,000 COVID-19 dead

1:20 a.m.
The Bidens and Harris mourn COVID-19 victims
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The U.S. will officially surpass 500,000 COVID-19 deaths Monday — the number stood at 498,879 on Sunday night, according to Johns Hopkins University. And President Biden will mark the solemn milestone with a moment of silence and a candle-lighting ceremony at the White House at sundown, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff. Biden will also deliver some remarks, the White House said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert and Biden's chief medical adviser, said Sunday that crossing half a million deaths is "terrible" and "really horrible." "It's nothing like we've ever been through in the last 102 years since the 1918 influenza pandemic," he told CNN's Dana Bash. "People decades from now are going to be talking about this as a terribly historic milestone in the history of this country."

Fauci confirmed that the U.S. will have 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by July, enough "to be able to vaccinate virtually anybody and everybody," he told Fox News Sunday. The number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are falling steadily but still high, he added, and it's important to maintain public health measures.

"As the nation reaches the milestone of a half-million deaths about a year after the first American succumbed to the coronavirus," The Washington Post contextualizes, "the necropolis of COVID has grown into a city of sorrow the size of Atlanta or Sacramento — a death toll larger than the combined American losses in combat from the Civil War, World War I, and World War II, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs."

"You see on the news, 'X amount of people died,' but it's so much more than that," said Priscilla Morse, whose 6-year-old daughter, Gigi, died of COVID-19 in August. "Do people see just how destroyed your family and your life is, six months later? Half-a-million families who've had their world torn apart?" Gigis one of at least 271 children who have died from the coronavirus, the Post reports, and "each death represents a shattered family and a trauma deepened, parents say, by the rampant belief that kids can't get covid, or that it doesn't much harm them when they do." You can read the heart-wrenching stories of Gigi and four other kids — and the families they left behind — at The Washington Post. Peter Weber

thank you for your service
Edit

Ted Cruz passed out water, BBQ in Texas this weekend. AOC raised $5 million for Texans.

February 21, 2021

Instead of returning from a beach vacation to Mexico this weekend, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and some photographers helped distribute bottled water Saturday to Texans who still don't have potable water a week after an unusually long and frigid winter storm ground the state to a halt. On Sunday, Cruz posted photos of himself slicing brisket and posing with uniformed law enforcement officers, for Houston firefighters and other first responders.

While Cruz was out in the suddenly warm Houston sunshine — and enduring even more mockery for his short-lived Cancun getaway, this time on SNL — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was continuing to raise money for Texans and, on Saturday, distributing food at the Houston Food Bank with Reps. Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas) and Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas).

On Sunday night, she reported that her fundraising effort, launched Thursday, hit the $5 million mark.

The funds AOC raised will go to food banks around Texas, Feeding Texas, Family Eldercare, and the Bridge Homeless Recovery Center, and other nonprofits, Houston Public Media reports. Cruz had some helpful information for Texans, too, via the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Along with the warm weather melting the snow, Texans mostly have their power back — all but about 18,000 Sunday night, down from more than 4 million last week — and water service is coming back online, often with orders to boil it before drinking. At least 32 people Texans died from the storm, including an 11-year-old boy in Conroe, Christian Pavon, who was found dead of suspected hypothermia after two nights in an uninsulated trailer with his family. Peter Weber

Sunday shows
Edit

Fauci expects U.S. will make up weather-related vaccine delays as soon as the 'middle of the week'

February 21, 2021

Bad weather wreaked havoc across much of the United States last week, especially in Texas. The resulting power outages and water shortages proved to be serious consequences on their own, but, like everything else in the past year, the deadly storm did not occur outside the context of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and it led to a slowdown in COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert told NBC's Chuck Todd on Sunday acknowledged the setback, but was optimistic it was only a temporary one. Indeed, 2 million of the 6 million doses that were delayed are already making their way to vaccination sites, Fauci said. He then predicted things will be back on track by the middle of the week.

Of course, delivery is just one aspect of distribution, but Houston, Texas, Mayor Sylvester Turner said vaccination sites were up and running again in his city, which was hit hard by the weather, on Saturday, and the major Federal Emergency Management Agency site will open Monday. He anticipates more than 100,000 people will get vaccinated in Texas' largest city this week. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Edit

U.S. will use a 'mix of tools seen and unseen' to respond to alleged Russia hack, national security adviser says

February 21, 2021

"It will be weeks, not months," before the United States has prepared a response to a major cyberattack allegedly carried out by the Russian government that included breaches of several U.S. federal agencies, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CBS News' Margaret Brennan on Sunday.

Sullivan said the Biden administration has first asked the American intelligence community to keep gathering information on "how precisely this hack occurred" and to get a better sense of what the "scope and scale" of the damage is, but once that gets done, the U.S. will make its move.

Brennan, pointing out that simply sanctioning the Kremlin hasn't deterred Russian President Vladimir Putin over the years, asked Sullivan if the U.S. will consider other actions, as well. Sullivan did confirm the response "will not simply be sanctions because a response to a set of activities" like the hack "requires a more comprehensive set of tools," but he didn't provide any specifics, stating only that the U.S. will use "a mix of tools seen and unseen." Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Edit

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine curbs transmission, Israeli analysis suggests

February 21, 2021
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Data from Israel that are awaiting publication suggest the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is not only effective at preventing symptomatic infection, but can also stop transmission of the virus in the first place, The Financial Times and Bloomberg reported Sunday.

The potentially game-changing results were compiled by the health ministry in Israel, the country with the world's highest vaccination rate, in the three weeks leading up to Feb. 6. By the end of that period, more than 27 percent of the over-15 Israeli population had been fully vaccinated, and the preliminary real-world observation analysis found the vaccine was 89 percent effective at preventing infection of any kind.

As is often the case with studies during the coronavirus pandemic, the findings require more scrutiny, but they are in line with those of a similar analysis conducted by the Mayo Clinic. That study looked at 31,000 people across four U.S. states who received at least one dose of either vaccine, determining they were around 80 percent effective at preventing infection 36 days after the initial dose, CNN reports. Read more at The Financial Times and Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.