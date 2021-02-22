Flyin' Ted
Ted Cruz invited his college roommate on the Mexico trip he blamed on his daughters

8:54 a.m.
Ted Cruz
Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

When Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was discovered to have fled frozen, outage-plagued Texas for an extended weekend vacation at the Ritz-Carlton Cancún, he first blamed the trip on his daughters, aged 10 and 12. That was bad politics and probably worse parenting, but then someone on his wife's text message chain leaked the messages to The New York Times, showing that she had been trying to round up a group of neighborhood friends to join them in Mexico. They did not get any takers from Houston, but they also didn't vacation alone.

Ted Cruz invited his longtime friend and college roommate, David Panton, to join the family in Mexico — and Panton, who lives in Atlanta, accepted, Axios reported Monday morning. "An aide tells Axios the senator extended the invitation only after the Cruz family planned the vacation last Tuesday" — leaving conspicuously open the possibility that Cruz himself wasn't the driving force behind the vacation.

Cruz has been trying to make amends to Texans for jumping ship on the state — and, apparently, the family dog — in the middle of a very serious crisis. But the consequences also extend to his daughters, who, according to rules posted by their elite Houston private school on Jan. 30, must now quarantine for 7 to 10 days before returning to class, Politico reports. St. John's School won't even let students in quarantine attend virtually. There was already a divide in the school between parents who followed the safety guidelines and those who flouted them, and "Cruz's trip this week wrenched that divide wide open," Politico says.

"You start with the fact that there are people ticked off by those who think they're the VIPs at this school who don't want to be bothered to follow the rules because it infringes on their social life. Then you've got people on top of that who don't like Ted Cruz," one St. John's parent, Victoria Konar, told Politico. "And then you have everyone irritated because they're freezing to death and can't bathe and can't eat and he's going off to the Ritz Carlton in Cancun and lying about it."

A spokesman for Cruz said his "daughters plan to follow the St. John's policy." So, for good or bad, the daughters appear to be getting an extra week off from school. But there is one clear winner from this episode, Axios notes: "Panton stayed at the Ritz-Carlton, while Cruz schlepped home." Peter Weber

See you in court
MyPillow's Mike Lindell hit with $1.3 billion lawsuit over election fraud claims

8:27 a.m.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The "MyPillow guy" has been hit with a $1.3 billion lawsuit over his false election claims.

Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit on Monday against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and his company, citing his false claims that Dominion's voting machines were involved in a conspiracy to change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The lawsuit, which seeks $1.3 billion in damages, alleges Lindell "knew there was no real 'evidence' supporting his claims" and is "well aware of the independent audits and paper ballot recounts conclusively disproving the Big Lie," but he "sells the lie to this day because the lie sells pillows." Lindell earlier this month pushed his false election fraud claims in a documentary that aired on One America News Network following a lengthy disclaimer. He has been permanently banned from Twitter over the false claims.

Dominion previously filed similar lawsuits against attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell over their election conspiracy theories, and Lindell had welcomed the company to sue him as well.

"I want them to sue me," Lindell told CBS in January. "Please. Because I have all the evidence, 100 percent."

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Dominion attorney Megan Meier said that "even as some of his allies have started to quiet down a bit, Mr. Lindell has doubled down and tripled down." Meanwhile, Lindell told the Journal he was "very, very happy" that learn that Dominion sued him. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
The COVID-19 vaccines are proving incredibly effective. Here's why experts are downplaying the success.

7:41 a.m.
Vaccination in Boston
Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

Another study released Monday underscored the remarkable effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines. Public health experts in Scotland examined data on all 5.4 million residents of Scotland, including the million-plus who had received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, and found that getting the first dose reduced the risk of hospitalization by up to 85 percent and 94 percent, respectively, after four weeks — even as a new, more transmissible variant became dominant.

The Scottish study has not yet been peer-reviewed, but it matches findings from Israel and elsewhere that in the real world, the COVID-19 vaccines are proving incredibly good at preventing serious infections, hospitalization, and death, apparently even transmission. Still, the message a lot of people hear about the vaccines, David Leonhardt argues in The New York Times, is that "the coronavirus vaccines aren't 100 percent effective. Vaccinated people may still be contagious. And the virus variants may make everything worse. ... The vaccine is not a get-out-of-COVID-free card!"

That type of "vaccine alarmism" is grounded in technical truths but "fundamentally misleading," Leonhardt writes, and it's feeding the sizable share of Americans who say they would turn down a vaccine "partly because it sounds so ineffectual." So what's getting lost in translation?

"Many academic experts — and, yes, journalists too — are instinctively skeptical and cautious," Leonhardt says. In their own lives, "many are getting shots as soon as they're offered one. They are urging their family and friends to do the same. But when they speak to a national audience, they deliver a message that comes off very differently. It is dominated by talk of risks, uncertainties, caveats, and possible problems."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on CNN Sunday that "we will be approaching a degree of normality" in the fall, but the headlines note he also said it's "possible" people may still have to wear face masks in 2022.

Public health experts do genuinely disagree about where we are in the pandemic and what lies ahead. But when it comes to the vaccines, there's broad agreement. All seven vaccines that have undergone large trials "appear to be 100 percent effective for serious complications," a group of prominent public health experts wrote in a USA Today op-ed last week. "The best thing you can do is get vaccinated as soon as you're able with whichever vaccine is available to you first." Peter Weber

Johnsplaining
John Oliver cuts into the meatpacking industry, shows how it mistreats its human workers

5:28 a.m.

John Oliver began Sunday's main story on Last Week Tonight, about meatpacking plants, with a real commercial featuring a homicidal guinea pig. "And if you're thinking, 'Okay, I know where this is going: This is going to be a grim story about the conditions animals face in factory farms,' you're actually wrong," he said. "Those conditions are horrific, but they do get talked about a lot. This story is going to be about the grim conditions humans are facing working in meatpacking facilities."

"When you take all of this together — the diapers, the endless trips to the nurse's station, the injuries, and the deaths — you frankly only need to take a peek inside this industry currently operations to draw a pretty simple conclusion," Oliver concludes: Disgusting. Watch below for plenty of revolting and disturbing details, some colorful stories about Texas chicken baron Bo Pilgrim, that guinea pig ad, and liberal use of NSFW language. Peter Weber

Hollywood
The group that selects Golden Globe winners has no Black members

4:34 a.m.
2021 Golden Globes
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Next week's Golden Globes ceremony kicks off the Hollywood awards season, but the group that nominates movies and TV shows and votes on the winners earned a little unwanted drama of its own on Sunday. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has only 87 members, and "while the HFPA's ranks include a number of people of color, there are no Black members," the Los Angeles Times reports, "a fact a representative says the group is aware of and is 'committed to addressing.'"

This year's Golden Globes nominations were widely panned for totally snubbing Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods and the TV show I Will Destroy You and locking other movies with Black-led casts from top prize contentions, notably Judas and the Black Messiah, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and The United States vs. Billie Holiday. "We do not control the individual votes of our members," an HFPA representative told the Times.

The lack of Black members casting their individual votes isn't the only issue facing the HFPA. Ongoing litigation started by Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa accuses the HFPA of being a self-dealing cartel that excludes qualified foreign journalists to protect access for its members while improperly subsiding their income. And her allegations have some merit, the Times reports, noting that the HFPA pays its board members at least $63,000 a year and divided nearly $2 million among other members last year for serving on various committees, potentially in conflict with tax laws for nonprofits.

The HFPA, beset by occasional grift and bribery scandals almost since its formation in 1943, says it has cleaned up its act. This year's nomination of the Netflix series Emily in Paris — popular among viewers but not critics — for best TV comedy or musical series, raised some eyebrows, though, the Times notes, adding:

In 2019, more than 30 HFPA members flew to France to visit the set of the new series Emily in Paris. While there, Paramount Network treated the group to a two-night stay at the five-star Peninsula Paris hotel, where rooms currently start at about $1,400 a night, and a news conference and lunch at the Musée des Arts Forains, a private museum filled with amusement rides dating to 1850 where the show was shooting. [Los Angeles Times]

Still, the Golden Globes are still a win-win for the HFPA and Hollywood, the Times reports, partly because of the small pool of judges. Read more at the Los Angeles Times. Peter Weber

Adventures in Civil Aviation
United, Japanese airlines temporarily grounding certain Boeing 777s following engine rupture, FAA order

2:27 a.m.

Boeing on Sunday told airliners using its wide-body 777 aircraft equipped with Pratt & Whitney PW4000-112 engines to ground those planes pending a review by the Federal Aviation Administration. The decision followed an engine explosion Saturday on a Hawaii-bound United Airlines flight from Denver and an FAA order Sunday to immediately inspect all similar 777s. Boeing said there are 128 of the affected jets, 69 of which are currently in service.

United has 24 of those active 777s with Pratt & Whitney engines, while Japan Airlines has 13 and All Nippon Airways has 19. The Japan Civil Aviation Bureau, like the FAA, had ordered the airlines to ground all 777 aircraft with the specified engines made by Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, and the airlines had agreed.

United Flight 328 made an emergency landing at Denver International Airport on Saturday after one of its engines blew apart, dropping pieces of its casing over suburban Broomfield, Colorado. The plane, with 231 passengers and 10 crew, landed safely and there was property damage but no injuries reported in Broomfield. Video from the flight shows the stripped engine in flames and appear to show at least one of the engine blades broken.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said Sunday that inspectors have preliminarily "concluded that the inspection interval should be stepped up for the hollow fan blades that are unique to this model of engine, used solely on Boeing 777 airplanes." The National Transportation Safety Board, in a separate statement, said to of the engines fan blades were fractured and the others "exhibited damage." The FAA is meeting with Boeing and Pratt & Whitney to discuss the situation.

"The engine failure Saturday followed at least two similar incidents involving the same aircraft type and family of engines in recent years," The Wall Street Journal reports, including a Japan Airlines Flight in December in which an engine failure was tied to missing and damaged fan blades, and a February 2018 United flight to Hawaii. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Biden to hold candle-lighting ceremony as U.S. mourns 500,000 COVID-19 dead

1:20 a.m.
The Bidens and Harris mourn COVID-19 victims
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The U.S. will officially surpass 500,000 COVID-19 deaths Monday — the number stood at 498,879 on Sunday night, according to Johns Hopkins University. And President Biden will mark the solemn milestone with a moment of silence and a candle-lighting ceremony at the White House at sundown, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff. Biden will also deliver some remarks, the White House said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert and Biden's chief medical adviser, said Sunday that crossing half a million deaths is "terrible" and "really horrible." "It's nothing like we've ever been through in the last 102 years since the 1918 influenza pandemic," he told CNN's Dana Bash. "People decades from now are going to be talking about this as a terribly historic milestone in the history of this country."

Fauci confirmed that the U.S. will have 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by July, enough "to be able to vaccinate virtually anybody and everybody," he told Fox News Sunday. The number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are falling steadily but still high, he added, and it's important to maintain public health measures.

"As the nation reaches the milestone of a half-million deaths about a year after the first American succumbed to the coronavirus," The Washington Post contextualizes, "the necropolis of COVID has grown into a city of sorrow the size of Atlanta or Sacramento — a death toll larger than the combined American losses in combat from the Civil War, World War I, and World War II, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs."

"You see on the news, 'X amount of people died,' but it's so much more than that," said Priscilla Morse, whose 6-year-old daughter, Gigi, died of COVID-19 in August. "Do people see just how destroyed your family and your life is, six months later? Half-a-million families who've had their world torn apart?" Gigis one of at least 271 children who have died from the coronavirus, the Post reports, and "each death represents a shattered family and a trauma deepened, parents say, by the rampant belief that kids can't get covid, or that it doesn't much harm them when they do." You can read the heart-wrenching stories of Gigi and four other kids — and the families they left behind — at The Washington Post. Peter Weber

thank you for your service
Ted Cruz passed out water, BBQ in Texas this weekend. AOC raised $5 million for Texans.

February 21, 2021

Instead of returning from a beach vacation to Mexico this weekend, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and some photographers helped distribute bottled water Saturday to Texans who still don't have potable water a week after an unusually long and frigid winter storm ground the state to a halt. On Sunday, Cruz posted photos of himself slicing brisket and posing with uniformed law enforcement officers, for Houston firefighters and other first responders.

While Cruz was out in the suddenly warm Houston sunshine — and enduring even more mockery for his short-lived Cancun getaway, this time on SNL — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was continuing to raise money for Texans and, on Saturday, distributing food at the Houston Food Bank with Reps. Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas) and Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas).

On Sunday night, she reported that her fundraising effort, launched Thursday, hit the $5 million mark.

The funds AOC raised will go to food banks around Texas, Feeding Texas, Family Eldercare, and the Bridge Homeless Recovery Center, and other nonprofits, Houston Public Media reports. Cruz had some helpful information for Texans, too, via the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Along with the warm weather melting the snow, Texans mostly have their power back — all but about 18,000 Sunday night, down from more than 4 million last week — and water service is coming back online, often with orders to boil it before drinking. At least 32 people Texans died from the storm, including an 11-year-old boy in Conroe, Christian Pavon, who was found dead of suspected hypothermia after two nights in an uninsulated trailer with his family. Peter Weber

