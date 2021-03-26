Trial to study delivering AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as a nasal spray

A trial is reportedly set to begin to study delivering Oxford and AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine as a nasal spray.
Oxford is seeking participants for a trial to deliver the vaccine it developed with AstraZeneca as a nasal spray, with a recruitment sheet indicating the phase 1 trial would include around 30 healthy participants, the Financial Times reported. It's reportedly expected to take about four months, and the efficacy could then be studied in a larger trial.
"Some immunologists believe that delivering the vaccine to the site of infection may achieve enhanced protection, especially against transmission, and mild disease," Dr. Sandy Douglas said. "We hope this small safety-focused study will lay the foundation for future larger studies that are needed to test whether giving the vaccine this way does protect against coronavirus infection."
AstraZeneca earlier this week announced that its COVID-19 vaccine was shown to be 79 percent effective in a large U.S. trial, though the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in an unusual statement subsequently said the company appeared to have used "outdated information" that "may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data." AstraZeneca soon after released revised data showing the vaccine to be 76 percent effective. Dr. Anthony Fauci called the use of the outdated information an "unforced error" on the company's part, adding it was unfortunate because "this is very likely a very good vaccine."
The Financial Times reports that Russia's Gamaleya centre, which developed the Sputnik V vaccine, is also starting trials of a nasal spray vaccine, with director Alexander Gintsburg saying this week, "This is a very gentle and patient-friendly form of vaccination for children, especially little children, who can be traumatized when they see a syringe."
According to the report, the AstraZeneca nasal spray trial could start "as early as next week." Brendan Morrow
CNN's Sanjay Gupta appeared taken aback in a new interview as former CDC Director Robert Redfield shared his "opinion" on the origins of COVID-19.
Gupta spoke with Redfield as part of a new CNN documentary about the COVID-19 pandemic, and the former CDC chief revealed he thinks it's likely the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan lab and was possibly already being transmitted in September 2019.
"If I was to guess, this virus started transmitting somewhere in September, October in Wuhan," Redfield said. "That's my own view. It's only an opinion. I'm allowed to have opinions now."
Redfield continued that he thinks the "most likely etiology of this pathogen in Wuhan was from a laboratory, you know, escaped," though he said he's not "implying any intentionality" and reiterated "it's my opinion." The World Health Organization's Dr. Peter Ben Embarek said last month it's "extremely unlikely" that the coronavirus leaked from a lab in Wuhan and that instead, "our initial findings suggest that the introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway," per NBC News.
But Redfield told CNN, "I do not believe this somehow came from a bat to a human, and at that moment in time, the virus came to the human, became one of the most infectious viruses that we know in humanity for human to human transmission." He noted, though, that "other people don't believe" this Wuhan lab theory, and "science will eventually figure it out."
Gupta commented on the "remarkable" nature of this conversation, noting that these are "significant" statements to be made by an official who served as the CDC's director throughout most of the COVID-19 pandemic. Indeed, Gupta said on CNN while setting up the clip, "This was extraordinary." Watch the exchange below. Brendan Morrow
Despite a lack of clear evidence, former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said in a CNN documentary clip released Friday that he believes the novel coronavirus began transmitting in fall 2019 and that the virus may have originated in a lab in China. https://t.co/r4CpbrNsBlpic.twitter.com/GZl1BbM5ZO
When Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) shared a photo of himself signing a new bill to restrict voting access in the state, it featured Republican lawmakers gazing fondly upon him, as well as a prominent painting in the background.
I was proud to sign S.B. 202 to ensure elections in Georgia are secure, fair, and accessible. I appreciate the hard work of members of the General Assembly to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat. pic.twitter.com/1ztPnfD6rd
The bill has been criticized as a measure that will largely affect Black voters and other voters of color, with groups like the ACLU arguing it amounts to voter suppression among already-disenfranchised groups. Kemp has denied that the bill seeks to suppress votes.
The Philadelphia Inquirer's Will Bunch agreed, calling it the state's "new, new Jim Crow." Bunch also reports that the painting centered in Kemp's photo is actually a painting of "a notorious slave plantation in Wilkes County."
In a Twitter thread explaining his research, Bunch notes that the painting of the Callaway Plantation "is a monument to Georgia's history of brutal white supremacy that unfortunately didn't disappear when Mariah Callaway and the other slaves were emancipated in 1865." He draws a line from emancipation, to harsh Jim Crow laws of the 20th century, to today's 253 restrictive bills tightening voting rights, making the presence of the portrait particularly "shocking."
"The irony of Kemp signing this bill -- that makes it illegal to give water to voters waiting on the sometimes 10-hour lines that state policies create in mostly Black precincts -- under the image of a brutal slave plantation is almost too much to bear," wrote Bunch. Summer Meza
Dominion Voting Systems has filed another major lawsuit, this time against Fox News.
The voting company on Friday filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, alleging the cable channel "sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process," The Associated Pressreported.
Dominion has in recent months filed numerous defamation lawsuits against individuals who pushed the baseless conspiracy theory that the company changed votes from former President Donald Trump to President Biden in the 2020 presidential election. Trump allies Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell were both sued by Dominion for $1.3 billion, as was MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Dominion had not previously sued a news outlet, though in February, Fox was hit with a separate $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit from the voting technology company Smartmatic over election fraud claims.
An attorney for Dominion, Justin Nelson, alleged that Fox News made a "conscious, knowing business decision to endorse and repeat and broadcast these lies" about election fraud involving the voting company "in order to keep its viewership." According to the AP, Dominion's attorneys have left the door open to also sue individual Fox News personalities. Brendan Morrow
The University of Southern California announced Thursday it has agreed to an $852 million settlement with about 700 women who say they were abused or subject to sexual harassment by Dr. Gorge Tyndall, a USC gynecologist for more than 30 years before being suspended in 2016 and arrested three years later. Combined with two other settlements, including a $215 million federal class action settled in 2018, USC has paid more than $1.1 billion to Tyndall's former patients.
USC officials called the final settlement "fair and reasonable" and "the end of a painful and ugly chapter in the history of our university." John Manly, a lawyer representing more than 230 of the plaintiffs, said "the enormous size of this settlement speaks to the immense harm done to our clients and the culpability of USC," which "knew early on, in the early '90s and all the way through his tenure, that this was happening."
Manly said Thursday's massive settlement would be distributed among plaintiffs in amounts ranging from $250,000 to several million dollars. USC President Carol Folt said it will be financed through a combination of "litigation reserves, insurance proceeds, deferred capital spending, sale of nonessential assets, and careful management of nonessential expenses," but not tuition, philanthropic gifts, or the university's $5.9 billion endowment.
The settlement dwarfs any previous collegiate sexual abuse payouts, including the $500 million settlement Michigan State University agreed to in 2018 with 332 women alleging sexual abuse at the hands of university sports doctor Larry Nassar. The record payout is "a recognition of suffering, and it's a pretty stunning mea culpa," Brett Sokolow, president of the Association of Title IX Administrators, tells The New York Times. "It's an admission of liability" for "hundreds of cases where the university had knowledge or without much diligence could have known what was going on, and failed to put an end to it."
Tyndall, 74, is awaiting trial on 35 felony counts. He has pleaded not guilty. Peter Weber
The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday advanced the nomination of Lisa Monaco, President Biden's pick for deputy attorney general, by voice vote, but deadlocked along partisan lines on Vanita Gupta, Biden's pick for the Justice Department's No. 3 official. Despite the 11-11 vote, Gupta is expected to win narrow confirmation in the Senate. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W-Va.) told CNN he's likely to support her, and several key GOP moderates could also vote yes.
Judiciary Committee Republicans have vocally opposed Gupta, who led the Obama Justice Department's civil rights division, and the conservative Judicial Crisis Network is airing misleading TV ads to sink her nomination. She has the support of law enforcement groups, including the National Fraternal Order of Police and the National Sheriff's Association.
Committee Republicans accused her of "extreme partisan" advocacy, pointing to her role as head of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and requested a second confirmation hearing to press her on past positions. Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) rejected the request, accusing Republicans of stall tactics and noting only eight of the 11 Republicans showed up for her first confirmation hearing, only five of those asked a second round of questions, and only two Republicans have been willing to meet with her.
Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) has taken the lead on opposing Gupta, accusing her of lying to the committee about support for drug decriminalization and trying to tie her to Mexican drug traffickers by pointing out she owns stock in a company that makes acetic anhydride, a common organic solvent and reagent used in producing fibers, plastics, aspirin and other pharmaceuticals, and dyes, but also explosives and heroin.
Cornyn also has a long history with Gupta, "who rose to prominence in 2003 when she proved that dozens of men, almost all of them Black, had been arrested on fabricated drug charges in Tulia, Texas," The New York Times notes. The man behind those arrests was a narcotics agent named Tom Coleman, who Cornyn had named Texas Lawman of the Year in 1999 for his work in Tulia. On Wednesday night, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow suggested Cornyn holds a grudge over Gupta's work disgracing Coleman and embarrassing him.
Biden has pulled only two nominees, Neera Tanden — like Gupta, an Indian American — and Elizabeth Klein, his choice for deputy interior secretary. Republicans, and Manchin, objected to Tanden's mean tweets and Klein's advocacy for curbing fossil fuels. Peter Weber
"The common practice of conditioning freedom solely on whether an arrestee can afford bail is unconstitutional," Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar wrote for the unanimous court. "Other conditions of release — such as electronic monitoring, regular check-ins with a pretrial case manager, community housing or shelter, and drug and alcohol treatment — can in many cases protect public and victim safety as well as assure the arrestee's appearance at trial."
Under the ruling, judges can keep criminal defendants behind bars only if there's "clear and convincing" evidence it's the only way to protect the public and ensure the defendant shows up in court, the Los Angeles Times reports. The Supreme Court cited research that pretrial confinement has significant negative impacts on a defendant's life and livelihood and often wastes public money, pointing to a report that six California counties spent $37.5 million over two years incarcerating people who were never charged or prosecuted.
The justices also noted that median bail in California, $50,000, five times the national average. Bail bond companies keep a defendant's deposit, up to 10 percent of the bail amount, even if they show up to court.
The cash bail industry, which has about 2,500 agents in California, will lose out under the ruling, but "we can live with it," Albert Ramirez, general counsel of the Golden State Bail Agents Association, told the Times. A ballot measure that would have ended cash bail, defeated in November after a campaign from the bail industry, would have been devastating, he added, but the industry knows bail in California is "ridiculously high" so it's fine if this ruling lowers it some.
Illinois ended cash bail altogether earlier this year, and several other states have abolished it in some cases. Peter Weber
"Well, guys, after 64 days in office, today President Biden held his very first press conference," Jimmy Fallon said on Thursday's Tonight Show. "Normally when a 78-year-old answers and hour of questions, they're getting a physical. It was quite the event. If you did a shot every time Biden said 'Look, folks,' you got drunker than a ship captain in the Suez Canal."
Fallon obviously taped his show before Biden's press conference — he suggested any of the reporters asked about the COVID-19 pandemic, for example — but Late Night's Seth Meyers watched the event. Biden's presidency has been boring and popular, "and because Fox couldn't find anything else to jump on, they decided to spend weeks obsessing over the whole press conference thing," he said. "Fox has also been full of absurd and baseless speculation about what would happen at this press conference," Meyers demonstrated. "Maybe Fox News just can't believe that a president would be able to give a coherent answer to a question without a teleprompter: 'He must have had a script, he didn't suggest chugging bleach once!'"
They didn't get the gaffes or blunders that they wanted. The president's opening announcement that 200 million people will get vaccinated in his first 100 days, not 100 million, "is Biden at his best, when he's got the vibe of an old-timer football coach giving his young squad an inspiration halftime speech," Meyers said. "On the other hand, he gets a little off-track when he trails off, like he did at the end of an answer on immigration."
"And there were some other weird moments, too, like when Biden was asked about the tidal wave of GOP voter-suppression laws Republicans have unleashed," and he followed a perfectly good answer by saying it "makes Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle," Meyers said. "Jim Eagle? Are you talking about the Muppet? Jim Eagle sounds like a desperate guess on Jeopardy! for the question 'He was the lead singer of the Eagles.'"
"Whatever you thought of Biden's press conference," Meyers said, "it was certainly refreshing to see a president directly answer reporters' questions without attacking anyone or melting down." There are also lots of borderline NSFW Ted Cruz jokes. Watch below. Peter Weber