The Satan Shoe saga ends with the 666th sneaker unsold

4:35 p.m.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

So dawn goes down to day/nothing satanic can stay. Streetwear company MSCHF says it will not ship the 666th pair of Satan Shoes after Nike sought a temporary restraining order against its unauthorized Nike Air Max 97s, which were modified in collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X and allegedly contain a drop of real human blood.

But whoops — MSCHF said Wednesday that it has already shipped the other 665 pairs of shoes, which sold for $1,018 when they went on sale earlier this week. So sad! Sorry Nike! Meanwhile, the most satanic pair of all, the 666th, which was going to be used in a giveaway on April 2, will no longer be up for grabs due to Nike's lawsuit. Read more at The Verge. Jeva Lange

George Floyd's girlfriend, paramedics testify in Chauvin trial

5:05 p.m.
KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images

Day 4 of the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin included testimony from Courteney Ross, who dated George Floyd for nearly three years before his death, and several paramedics who were dispatched to the scene of Floyd’s arrest.

Ross recalled meeting and dating Floyd, and also detailed their shared struggle with opioid addictions, saying they had tried to quit many times but she feared he had relapsed in the weeks before he died in May 2020. "Tens of thousands of Americans struggle with self-medication and opioid abuse and are treated with dignity, respect and support, not brutality," said the prosecution.

One paramedic testified he believed Floyd to be dead upon his arrival at the scene, while another recalled "I had to take the handcuffs off" of Floyd to "begin my resuscitation efforts." Chauvin's lawyer argued Chauvin attempted to follow police protocol and turn Floyd onto his side while he was being restrained.

Chauvin is charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter after he pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes. Read more at The Washington Post and The New York Times. The Week Staff

Knives Out murders all of Netflix's other movie acquisitions with a massive $450 million sale

4:21 p.m.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Knives Out said a million dollars isn't cool. What's cool is the nearly half a billion dollars Netflix just paid for the rights to Knives Out 2 and 3.

For $450 million — a number Vulture called "astronomical," and Entertainment Weekly called "eye-popping" — the streamer will own the follow-ups to Rian Johnson's 2019 murder-mystery starring Daniel Craig as "the Last of the Gentleman Sleuths," Benoit Blanc.

Previously, Netflix's biggest movie splurge was $130 million for Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, so needless to say, Knives Out has set a new record. Johnson has reportedly already written the sequels — which, Agatha Christie-style, are expected to only feature the detective as a recurring character — and the first follow-up is set to begin filming in Greece in June. Read more at Vulture. Jeva Lange

Biden picks 5 Cabinet secretaries to take on 'special responsibility' selling infrastructure plan

3:32 p.m.

President Biden on Thursday held his first Cabinet meeting since taking office, picking five secretaries to help sell his major new infrastructure plan.

Biden met with his Cabinet one day after unveiling his $2 trillion American Jobs Plan proposal, which seeks to invest in rebuilding America's infrastructure. The president announced he has selected five members of his Cabinet to take on a "special responsibility to explain the plan" to the public.

"These Cabinet members will represent me in dealing with Congress, engage the public in selling the plan, and help work out the details as we refine it and move forward," Biden said.

The five Cabinet secretaries Biden selected to do so are Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said these secretaries will be serving in Biden's "jobs Cabinet," and they'll be "front-and-center voices" as the administration seeks to sell the plan in the coming weeks.

The White House unveiled Biden's infrastructure plan on Wednesday, and Biden in a speech touted it as the "largest American jobs investment since World War II." Brendan Morrow

Trump's post-presidency is reportedly plagued by infighting and grifting

1:55 p.m.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In the months since former President Donald Trump departed the White House, something of a "cold war" has erupted in his orbit among "competing factions that are seeking to capitalize on their time with" him, a new Politico report describes.

The report details how, as one former senior administration official put it, people in Trump's orbit who "didn't like each other four months ago" now "all have a common interest: how to get some coin out of the Trump post-presidency." In fact, Trump himself has reportedly been warned by his allies that he's currently surrounded by people who are all "singularly focused on enriching themselves," Politico writes.

"They're competing for his money," a former senior administration official told Politico. "I've told the president, 'You need to be cognizant of this.'"

For example, there was reportedly a bit of a "whodunit" among officials when someone appeared to possibly abuse a confidential donor list, to the point that there had to be a warning sent out that anyone who misuses campaign resources could face prosecution. Former aides and advisers have also accused one another of "overstating" their access to the former president in an attempt to land clients, suggesting to campaigns that hiring them might help get them a Trump endorsement, and they're also all "squabbling" for access to Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Politico says.

Trump spokesperson Jason Miller disputed this characterization of an environment Politico compared to Lord of the Flies, arguing that actually, there's currently "the least amount of ally competition or conflict at this point than I've ever seen," since the former president's orbit now consists only of "true believers." Read more at Politico. Brendan Morrow

MLB season already sees a COVID-19 delay as Mets-Nationals Opening Day game is postponed

12:42 p.m.

The MLB season isn't exactly getting off to the best start.

The Opening Day game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets that was scheduled for Thursday has been postponed over COVID-19 concerns, the Nationals has confirmed.

The team cited "ongoing contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization." One player for the Nationals tested positive for COVID-19 this week, and four players and one staff member were in quarantine as of Wednesday, The Washington Post reports.

A new day for the game hasn't been set, but the Nationals did say that, "out of an abundance of caution," it won't be played on Friday, either. ESPN's Buster Olney reports that the "hope among those involved" is that the game will be played on Saturday, but "the situation is fluid." Brendan Morrow

Godzilla and King Kong take on their greatest opponent yet: the pandemic

11:21 a.m.
WarnerMedia

Maybe we never really needed an auteur to "save the movies" by blowing up a 737, or that guy to re-release a 242-minute version of a superhero movie that everyone already saw and agreed was bad. Maybe all we've needed this whole time was a two-hour fight between a giant prehistoric ape and a nuclear weapons metaphor.

At least, that will be the test this weekend, after Godzilla vs. Kong hit U.S. theaters on Wednesday. The fourth installment in the MonsterVerse, Godzilla vs. Kong is projected to make $20 million in the U.S. over the holiday weekend, which, though "pretty lackluster" in regular times, could end up being "one of the biggest box office openings of the pandemic," CNN reports. The film already made $120 overseas last weekend, which is nothing to sneeze at, especially since the last installment in the series, 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, made $394 million worldwide — when there wasn't a pandemic going on.

Godzilla vs. Kong's potential success is owed to a number of factors, certainly not the least of which is the fact that theaters are finally reopening in the country's biggest movie markets, New York City and Los Angeles. Widespread access to vaccines will also embolden audiences to watch the movie in a physical theater rather than on HBO Max, while the film's premise — literally just a really big, city-smooshing fight between Godzilla and King Kong — will draw people who are looking to have their skulls rattled by "seat transducers" and roaring IMAX sound. Even the movie's title promotes the kind of alliances between strangers in a theater that you can only get from being extremely invested in one fictional monster pummeling another.

Though Indiewire cautions that any comparison between movies released during the pandemic isn't "fair" due to shifting regulations and the fluctuating number of open screens, Godzilla vs. Kong's "incredibly entertaining fight sequences" (those being the words of The Week's critic) are a testament to why we went to the movies before the pandemic, and why we'll go again: It's big. It's beautiful. It's loud. It makes you crave popcorn.

And go Team Godzilla. Jeva Lange

Amtrak map shows potential new routes after Biden unveils infrastructure plan

11:08 a.m.

As President Biden unveils a major new infrastructure plan, Amtrak is offering a look at the service expansion it could fund.

Biden on Wednesday announced his $2 trillion American Jobs Plan proposal, which seeks to rebuild America's infrastructure and would include $80 billion for Amtrak. Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn hailed the plan as "what this nation has been waiting for," adding the company seeks to "rebuild and improve" its network and "expand our service to more of America."

To offer a sense of what this might look like, Amtrak released a map showing what it could be able to accomplish with the $80 billion in funding in the plan, Business Insider reports. It's looking to potentially add over 30 new routes, and the map shows potential enhanced services, as well. Amtrak said it hopes to "expand or improve rail service for 20 million more riders" and extend rail service "to up to 160 new communities across the nation." Check out the map below. Brendan Morrow

