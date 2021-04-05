gaetz investigation
Former Gaetz aide says FBI questioned him as part of inquiry

7:27 p.m.
Matt Gaetz.
Nathan Nelson, a former aide to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), told reporters on Monday that he was questioned by the FBI last week as part of an investigation into the lawmaker, with agents wanting to know why Nelson resigned last fall.

Gaetz's office arranged for Nelson to speak, and publicized the fact that he would be making remarks from outside his home in Santa Rosa, Florida, The New York Times reports. Last week, the Times reported that the Department of Justice began investigating Gaetz, 38, during the Trump administration, and is said to be looking into whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid women he recruited to have sex.

Nelson, a retired Air Force captain, began advising Gaetz on military issues in 2017, and stepped down in 2020. He told reporters FBI agents showed up to interview him without warning last Wednesday because they believed he may have resigned after learning that Gaetz was involved in "illegal activities." Nelson denied this, and although he said he doesn't have "specific knowledge" of the investigation, he feels the allegations are "baseless" and "an attempt to discredit a very vocal conservative."

In a Washington Examiner op-ed published Monday, Gaetz echoed Nelson, writing that he is being targeted by "partisan crooks." People with knowledge of the investigation told the Times Gaetz's case is part of a larger investigation into Joel Greenberg, a Gaetz associate and former tax collector of Seminole County, Florida. Greenberg has been charged with child sex trafficking, stalking, and identity theft. Catherine Garcia

COVID cleaning
CDC updates guidance on cleaning surfaces to protect against COVID-19

8:27 p.m.
A person sprays a counter with cleaning solution.
In updated guidance published Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is "possible" for a person to become infected with COVID-19 through "contact with contaminated surfaces or objects (fomites), but the risk is generally considered to be low."

The primary way people become infected with the virus is through exposure to respiratory droplets, the CDC said, and the risk of infection through fomites "is generally less than 1 in 10,000." Because of this, the CDC said it is fine to regularly use water and soap or detergent to clean surfaces, as there is "little scientific support for routine use of disinfectants in community settings, whether indoor or outdoor, to prevent SARS-CoV-2 transmission from fomites."

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the risk of surface transmission can also be reduced "by wearing masks consistently and correctly, washing your hands, and by following CDC ... guidance to maintain healthy facilities."

In homes, stores, and other indoor spaces where there has been a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 within the last 24 hours, people should use disinfectants to clean surfaces, the CDC said. Catherine Garcia

March Madness
Gonzaga-Baylor may be the most anticipated college basketball title game since 2005

5:35 p.m.

There have been some thrilling championship games in men's college basketball this century. The Kansas-Memphis clash in 2008, Duke-Butler in 2010, and Villanova-North Carolina in 2016 are all classics. But they didn't necessarily have a season's worth of anticipation behind them like Monday night's title game between Gonzaga and Baylor does. The last time two teams were on such an obvious collision course was in 2005 when Illinois met North Carolina in the final.

Pretty much from the get-go, college basketball analysts pegged Baylor and Gonzaga as the two best teams in the country, and for a good chunk of the season both teams were undefeated. Gonzaga, the tournament's top overall seed, remains that way and is looking to become the first Division I men's team to cap a perfect season since 1976. Baylor wound up losing twice while getting back into gear after a long COVID-19-related pause, but the Bears still wound up the tournament's second No. 1 seed, and they've looked every bit the part so far.

Gonzaga has also lived up to expectations, blitzing through their first four tournament games before UCLA gave them a real scare in their Final Four matchup on Saturday night. Their fans would probably have preferred another blowout, but it's not unfair to wonder whether the Bulldogs, who had played in only one game decided by single digits all year (in early December), needed a true test before meeting Baylor.

Gonzaga and Baylor were actually supposed to play earlier in the season, only for the game to be canceled because of COVID-19. It felt like a letdown at the time, but things have a funny way of working out in the end. Tim O'Donnell

'absolute malarkey'
Democratic mayor accuses 60 Minutes of airing 'intentionally false' story on Florida's vaccine rollout

4:52 p.m.
Ron DeSantis
A Democratic mayor in Florida is coming to the governor's defense following a 60 Minutes story on the state's vaccine rollout, alleging the show's reporting was "intentionally false."

60 Minutes on Sunday aired a story in which correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi reported on allegations that Florida's "vaccination rollout has favored the wealthy." It was critical of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for partnering with Publix to distribute vaccines, suggesting the move may have been influenced by the governor having received donations from the supermarket chain.

On Monday, Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner (D) defended DeSantis and slammed 60 Minutes over this story.

"The reporting was not just based on bad information — it was intentionally false," Kerner alleged, per Fox News. "I know this because I offered to provide my insight into Palm Beach County's vaccination efforts and 60 Minutes declined."

Kerner went on to say that he and the county administrator asked DeSantis "to expand the state's partnership with Publix to Palm Beach County," and he accused 60 Minutes of leaving this fact out of its story "because it kneecaps their narrative," adding that the show "should be ashamed." Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz, who served as a Democrat in the Florida House, also called the story "absolute malarkey," saying "no one from the governors office suggested Publix," per Mediaite.

Alfonsi clashed with the governor at a press conference, as seen in the segment, with DeSantis accusing the 60 Minutes correspondent of pushing a "fake narrative" as she grilled him by asking how the state's partnership with Publix was "not pay-to-play." Video later showed DeSantis' full response that wasn't included on 60 Minutes.

Following Kerner's statement on Monday, The Atlantic's Derek Thompson argued that "a lot of media figures have been out over their skis trying to put DeSantis on blast when Florida's pandemic behavior/performance has been fairly average." Brendan Morrow

chauvin trial
Minneapolis police chief testifies Derek Chauvin 'absolutely' violated department policies during George Floyd arrest

4:47 p.m.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo took the witness stand on Monday as the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin continued.

Arradondo testified that Chauvin's actions during the arrest of George Floyd, including kneeling on Floyd's neck for over nine minutes, "absolutely" violated department policy. "That is not what we teach," Arradondo said.

Chauvin may have had reason to restrain Floyd forcefully in the "first few seconds" of the arrest, Arradondo clarified, but he said once Floyd "stopped resisting, and certainly once he was in distress and trying to verbalize that, that should have stopped."

Arradondo, the city's first Black police chief, fired Chauvin and three other officers involved in the arrest within a day of Floyd's death. He has publicly referred to the incident as a "murder," The New York Times notes. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Watergaetz
Matt Gaetz suggests people are out to get him because he's happily engaged

3:50 p.m.
Matt Gaetz.
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) apparently thinks his political enemies want to throw a wrench into his wedding plans.

The congressman penned an op-ed, published Monday by The Washington Examiner, in which he defends himself amid a Justice Department investigation into payments he and an indicted Florida politician made to women allegedly recruited online for sex.

"First, I have never, ever paid for sex," Gaetz wrote, while also dismissing reports that he recently had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old. "And second, I, as an adult man," he clarified, "have not slept with a 17-year-old."

Gaetz believes he's being targeted by "partisan crooks" in the Justice Department because he "loathes the swamp" — a reference to the Washington, D.C., political establishment — and "fights both sides of it on a daily basis."

Painting the investigation as a political smear campaign isn't particularly surprising or uncommon for a congressman in Gaetz's situation, but he took things a step further and suggested his opponents are also out to get him because he's happily engaged.

"It comes as no surprise that my political opponents want to sensationalize and criminalize my prior sex life just as I am getting engaged to the best person I've ever known," he wrote. "It is regrettable that the battle of ideas should thus become so personal. But then again, when your ideas suck, you need to stoop this low." Read the full op-ed at The Washington Examiner. Tim O'Donnell

appeals
Harvey Weinstein's lawyers begin 'lengthy effort' to overturn his rape conviction

3:09 p.m.
Harvey Weinstein
More than a year after being sentenced to over 20 years behind bars, disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein is looking to get a new trial.

Weinstein's lawyers on Monday filed an appeal of his 2020 conviction on charges of rape and sexual assault, claiming he "did not receive a fair trial" and requesting a new one, The Wall Street Journal reports. Among the arguments they raised was that the judge in the trial shouldn't have allowed four women to testify against Weinstein when he had not been criminally charged over the alleged incidents they described.

"Simply put, the prosecution tried Weinstein's character not his conduct," the lawyers argued in the appeal, per The New York Times.

Weinstein's attorneys also argued that the judge should have removed one of the jurors who wrote a novel about "predatory older men" for allegedly being biased, according to the Los Angeles Times. They additionally claimed the judge improperly didn't allow the defense to call certain witnesses for testimony, including one to rebut testimony that women "do not falsely report rape and that their memories of rape do not fade over time," per the Journal.

This appeal was the "beginning of what is likely to be a lengthy effort" on the part of Weinstein's attorneys to overturn his conviction, the Times wrote. Trial lawyer Paul Weiss told the Times, though, that it's "hard to imagine, particularly on the facts of this case, a court wanting to be seen as unwinding the hard-fought progress of the Me Too movement."

Meanwhile, as Weinstein's lawyers attempt to appeal his conviction in New York, he's also facing charges in Los Angeles, and according to Variety, he's currently awaiting extradition. Brendan Morrow

G20
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wants the world to agree on a minimum corporate tax

2:48 p.m.

The United States is "working with G20 nations to agree to a global minimum corporate tax rate," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday during a virtual speech before the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

Yellen said countries have been engaged in a "30-year race to the bottom" on corporate rates, arguing that ending the competition will bring about a thriving, innovative global economy "based on a more level playing field in the taxation of multinational corporations."

CBS News reports a treasury official would not provide a specific number for the target minimum. The G20 reportedly hopes to reach a comprehensive political agreement by July, although the treasury official acknowledged there may be some holdouts, per CBS. Still, the official said that the White House's Made in America Tax Plan, which is part of President Biden's new infrastructure proposal, contains provisions that address tax havens. Read more at CBS News. Tim O'Donnell

