Academy says Oscar nominees and guests qualify as essential workers

5:40 p.m.
Oscar statues
Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

The Oscars are sticking with their plan of putting on the mid-pandemic show in person — meaning nominees will evidently be considered essential workers.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in a letter Tuesday said Oscar nominees qualify to receive an essential work waiver to attend the award show later this month, Variety reported.

"Those involved in the Oscars production, like nominees and their guest, qualify for the essential work purpose waiver, and therefore are permitted to travel to and from the testing center, rehearsals, and Academy-organized activities during the lead up to the Oscars production, including, of course, the award show," the letter said. "The organizers of the Oscars are implementing a required quarantine to capture the risk of each person attending the event."

Though February's Golden Globes and September's Emmys had nominees participate remotely from their own homes due to the pandemic, the Oscars' producers have gone a different route, banning Zoom entirely and telling nominees they must attend in person. That decision sparked criticism among those outside of the United States, who said it would be difficult to make their way to California. The Academy has since announced it will have some overseas "hubs" where nominees can also participate from, though there's still no Zoom option.

The producers of the Oscars have compared its production to that of a film, and so Variety writes that "implementing essential worker status follows the protocol for film and television shoots during the pandemic." Nominees are being told to quarantine prior to the Oscars, and according to Variety, they have to have their travel and quarantine plan approved by the Academy. Needless to say, seeing some nominees missing on the big night wouldn't necessarily be a surprise.

The 2021 Oscars are set for April 25. Brendan Morrow

cha ching


Kim Kardashian confirmed to have a lot of money

5:22 p.m.
kim k
David Livingston/Getty Images

If the house-sized refrigerator, 14 Friesian horses, and ability to "humbly" rent a private island in the middle of a pandemic didn't tip you off, Kim Kardashian has a lot of money.

So much money, in fact, that she made this year's Forbes list of People With a Lot of Money (which Forbes prefers to call its "World's Billionaire List"). It is Kim's first time appearing on the list — alongside 492 other newcomers — since her stake in KKW Beauty and her shapewear company Skims tipped her from being "absurdly wealthy" and into the category of "profanely wealthy."

Meanwhile, another person with a reputation for being talentless but very, very rich tumbled nearly 300 spots on Forbes' list, and is now merely the 1,299th richest person in the world. Read more at CNN and Forbes. Jeva Lange

on board


Jeff Bezos says Amazon supports corporate tax rate hike

5:22 p.m.

Just last week, President Biden called out Amazon for using loopholes to avoid paying federal income taxes as he explained his goal of raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent.

As it turns out, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is on board with the hike, which the White House says would help pay for Biden's massive new infrastructure proposal. Bezos said the company backs the Biden administration's "focus on making bold investments in American infrastructure" and "we recognize this investment will require concessions from all sides," clarifying that raising the corporate rate is one such sacrifice Amazon is willing to accept.

The tax increase may be one of the primary points of contention as Congress considers the proposal. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), a crucial swing vote, recently said 28 percent is too high for his liking. Tim O'Donnell

king of staten island


Pete Davidson officially moves out of his mother's basement

5:09 p.m.
Pete Davidson.
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for New York Magazine

The day we never thought we'd see has arrived: Pete Davidson has "fully" moved out of his mother's Staten Island basement.

But the King of Staten Island era is not coming to an end — his new bachelor pad is a condo on Staten Island, not too far from his mom's house, Vulture reports.

Perhaps the driving force for the Saturday Night Live star to finally flee the nest is his rumored romance with Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor. She's been to the castle with the Duke, and, though Davidson is a self-proclaimed king, Dynevor probably doesn't want to go to someone's mom's basement. The things we do for love. The Week Staff

boycotts


A U.S. boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is under consideration

4:23 p.m.
China's curling team at a test event.
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

A boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing is on the table for the United States, State Department spokesman Ned Price suggested Tuesday.

The possibility has been looming for a while, given the tensions between the U.S. and China, but it's far from a foregone conclusion. Price clarified that Washington would prefer to boycott the game in tandem with its allies, so it seems unlikely there will be a unilateral move. "It is something that we certainly wish to discuss," Price told reporters. "A coordinated approach will be not only in our interest but also in the interest of our allies and partners."

Both the Trump and Biden administrations have accused China of committing genocide against ethnic minorities like the Uighurs in the northwest Xinjiang region, and the U.S. has also expressed concern about a crackdown on Hong Kong's autonomy and the risk of an invasion of Taiwan. Of course, the two sides are also engaged in a longstanding trade war that doesn't seem likely to end anytime soon and will certainly be a factor in whatever decision the U.S. makes. Tim O'Donnell

she's running?


Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly considering running for governor of California

4:11 p.m.
Caitlyn Jenner
Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Almost three months after former President Donald Trump left the White House, another Republican reality TV star may be eying a political campaign of their own.

Caitlyn Jenner has been "actively" exploring running for governor of California and has been talking with political consultants about potentially doing so, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing three sources.

Jenner, the former athlete and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, is reportedly being assisted by longtime Republican fundraiser Caroline Wren, who helped organize the Jan. 6 rally Trump spoke at before the Capitol riot. Jenner is a Republican who voted for Trump in 2016, although in a 2018, she criticized him and said she was wrong to think he would help transgender people as president.

"The reality is that the trans community is being relentlessly attacked by this president," Jenner wrote at the time. "The leader of our nation has shown no regard for an already marginalized and struggling community. He has ignored our humanity. He has insulted our dignity."

Jenner previously considered running for Senate in California, saying in 2017 she was weighing whether she might accomplish more by "working the perimeter of the political scene" or "from the inside," per USA Today. But Jenner's manager in February shot down speculation she could run for governor, saying she has "never considered" it.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is set to face a recall election, and several Republicans have already announced plans to challenge him. Former California Gov. Gray Davis (D), Axios noted, previously faced a recall in 2003, and Arnold Schwarzenegger ultimately replaced him. "Not quite Schwarzenegger level," Politico's Alex Thompson wrote of Jenner's potential bid, "but would be something." Brendan Morrow

thandiwe


Thandiwe Newton reclaims her name after it's been misspelled her entire career

3:54 p.m.
Thandiwe Newton.
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Thandiwe Newton is her name. Her mother, a Zimbabwean princess, and her father, a lab technician from Cornwall, England, named her Thandiwe, meaning "beloved" in Zulu.

The 'w' first disappeared from her name in Catholic school, forming a more anglicized "Thandie." At school she was "made to feel like an in-house missionary project," writes Diana Evans in a cover story for British Vogue.

In Newton's first film, the 'w' was "carelessly missed" in her credit; she was credited the same way in subsequent roles, but no more. The Westworld star said she is now grateful "to not be complicit in the objectification of Black people as 'others'." Her Vogue photo shoot involved clothes that reflected her European and African heritage, and the magazine cover reads "Thandiwe Newton." "That's my name. It's always been my name. I'm taking back what's mine," Newton said. Read more at British Vogue. Taylor Watson

there's an idea


Ben Carson wants to launch a new version of the Boy Scouts

3:14 p.m.
Ben Carson.
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has started what he calls a "do tank" (which is the same thing as a think tank), now that former President Donald Trump is out of office.

It appears the American Cornerstone Institute will allow Carson to travel around the country and hold roundtable discussions about conservative values, The Washington Post reports. But it sounds like what he's really excited about is potentially launching a new youth organization called the Little Patriots. "It will be something like the Boy Scouts," Carson told the Post. "But heavily exposed to the real history of America."

It's not entirely clear what the venture will entail, but the purpose may be an attempt to counter calls to remove certain statues and monuments in the U.S, although Carson focused on a far more dramatic and severe global example to make his point. "You probably notice when [the Islamic State] goes into a place, they destroy the history; they destroy the monuments," he told the Post. "History is what gives you identity." Read more about what Carson and other former members of the Trump White House are up to these days at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

