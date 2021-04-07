Piers Morgan claims 'several' royals have thanked him after he repeatedly said he doesn't believe Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan stirred up plenty of controversy for repeatedly blasting Meghan Markle. But certain members of the royal family have allegedly been reaching out to say thanks — at least, according to Morgan.
Morgan, who departed Good Morning Britain last monthafter coming under fire for his comments about Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claimed during an appearance on Extra that he's received messages on behalf of "several" royals expressing their gratitude for his comments.
"I've had some messages communicated to me on behalf of several members of the royal family," Morgan said. "I'm not going to go into who it was, but what I would say is, [they expressed] gratitude that somebody was standing up for them."
Since he left Good Morning Britain, though, Morgan has only continued doubling down on his position, telling Extra that "you should be entitled not to believe somebody if you don't want to" while declaring himself "resolutely uncanceled." Brendan Morrow
Around this time last year, as the coronavirus pandemic began to take hold in the U.S., JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned that a "bad recession" was looming. Now, thanks to government intervention in the form of the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan, his outlook is much more hopeful.
Dimon sent an optimistic letter to shareholders on Wednesday, explaining that strong consumer savings, expanded vaccine distribution, and the Biden administration's $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal should combine to create a booming U.S. economy that could last until 2023, The Wall Street Journal reports. He described the scenario as a "Goldilocks moment," in which fast, sustained growth occurs alongside inflation and slowly rising interest rates.
Dimon believes there's a way to solidify even longer-term growth, as well. In the letter, he called for a new version of an American "Marshall Plan" — referring to the U.S. aid initiative to rebuild Western Europe after World War II. The strategy would include affordable child care, streamlined safety-net programs, and job training that would result in higher-wage jobs and heftier labor force participation. He noted the strategy will likely require increased taxes on the wealthy, but argued people would accept that if they "thought their taxes were going toward helping the poor and disadvantaged." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell
Comedian Dave Chappelle has revealed in a new interview that "dirty notes" left for former President Donald Trump's staff at the White House, which Trump officials apparently thought were from aides to former President Barack Obama, were actually put there by celebrities.
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham in 2019 claimed that when Trump officials came into the White House, "we had notes left behind that said 'you will fail,' 'you aren't going to make it.'" Former Obama officials seemed to have no idea what she was talking about, and now, Chappelle has shed some light on why, claiming the true culprit was a group of unnamed celebrities who were at the White House for an event before Trump took office.
"Remember when the Trump administration moved in, they said, 'the Obama staff left dirty notes for us in all the drawers and all the cabinets,'" Chappelle explained. "Now, I saw this happening. I'm not going to say who did it, but it was celebrities writing all this crazy s--- and putting them all over there."
So there you go: mystery solved. Chappelle has evidently been enjoying being among the only people with clarity on the situation, noting that when he saw the story hit the news, "I laughed real hard." Brendan Morrow
Former House Speaker John Boehner isn't holding back against former President Donald Trump in his new book.
The former Republican leader in his upcoming memoir On the House blasts Trump for pushing baseless allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election and blames him for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, The New York Times reports.
"[Trump] incited that bloody insurrection for nothing more than selfish reasons, perpetuated by the bulls--- he'd been shoveling since he lost a fair election the previous November," Boehner writes. "He claimed voter fraud without any evidence, and repeated those claims, taking advantage of the trust placed in him by his supporters and ultimately betraying that trust."
Boehner reportedly writes that it was "painful" to watch Trump refuse to accept the results of the election, which ultimately "not only cost Republicans the Senate but led to mob violence." Seeing Trump's supporters storm the Capitol building on Jan. 6, he also says, was "scary" and "sad," adding this was "one of the lowest points of American democracy" and it "should have been a wake-up call for a return to Republican sanity."
But Boehner also says it didn't "surprise me in the least" to see some of the Republican lawmakers who backed Trump's efforts to overturn the election, and the "legislative terrorism that I'd witnessed as speaker had now encouraged actual terrorism." He calls on the GOP to "take back control" from "garden-variety whack jobs" and "insurrectionists."
This is the latest look at Boehner's book after its back cover included a number of revealing quotes, including one in which he ripped Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) as a "reckless a--hole," and he reportedly went off script while recording the audiobook just to tear into Cruz more. Trump responded to these Boehner quotes about him by telling the Times, "Was he drinking when he made this statement? Just another RINO who couldn't do the job!" Brendan Morrow
"I think what we have to do as a party is battle the damage to the Democratic brand," Democratic National Committee Chairman Jamie Harrison said on The Daily Beast's latest New Abnormal podcast. Gallup reported Wednesday that, at least relatively speaking, the Democratic brand is doing pretty good.
In the first quarter of 2021, 49 percent of U.S. adults identified as Democrats or independents with Democratic leanings, versus 40 percent for Republicans and GOP leaders, Gallup said. "The 9-percentage-point Democratic advantage is the largest Gallup has measured since the fourth quarter of 2012. In recent years, Democratic advantages have typically been between 4 and 6 percentage points."
New Gallup polling finds that in the first quarter of 2021, an average of 49% of Americans identify with/lean toward the Democratic Party, versus 40 percent for Republicans.
When Gallup stripped out the independents, 30 percent of U.S. adults identified as Democrats, 25 percent as Republicans, and 11 percent were independents with no partisan leanings. The rise in the number of independents, to 44 percent from 38 percent in the previous quarter, "correlates with the decline in Republican Party identification, just as in 2013, when the GOP saw a drop in the popularity during the government shutdown over the Affordable Care Act," Gallup says. Democratic affiliation has hovered around 30 percent for most of the past eight years.
Party identification, polled on every Gallup survey, is "something that we think is important to track to give a sense to the relevant strength of the two parties at any one point in time and how party preferences are responding to events," Gallup senior editor Jeff Jones told USA Today.
Republicans recovered from their 2013 deficit "to make gains in the 2014 midterm elections and are hoping to duplicate that feat in 2022," Gallup notes. "Like in 2014, their hopes may rest largely on the popularity level of the incumbent Democratic president." Gallup currently has President Biden's approval rating at 54 percent. Peter Weber
"I read that 40 percent of adults in the U.S. have been vaccinated, so now when you see someone without a mask it's a fun game of vaccinated or idiot?" Jimmy Fallon joked on Tuesday's Tonight Show. The Texas Rangers had 38,000 fans at their season opener, he added. "When they walked in, all the fans got a Dr. Fauci bobblehead that only shook its head no. It was a strange game, it was the first time umpires were trying to get themselves thrown out."
Meanwhile, "in response to Coca-Cola opposing Georgia's news restrictive voting law, President Trump has told his supporters to boycott the company — but check out this picture taken in his office yesterday," Fallon said. "Yeah, see it? He has a bottle of Coke on his desk. But don't worry, Trump fixed it by taking out a Sharpie and writing 'Pepsi.'"
The Late Show offered up Shasta's cola as the laissez-faire "protest beverage of choice."
Republicans have "dubbed Coca-Cola 'Woke-a-Cola,' and they say they'll drink Pepsi instead," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. "They were gonna go with RC Cola, until they discovered it stands for Radical Communism: The Flavor Belongs to the Proletariat." The Republican "leading the charge against these businesses" isn't really Trump but rather Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), who "threatened punitive legislative action against the protesting corporations," Colbert said. "Yes, corporations, Mitch McConnell wants you to 'stay out of politics.' Which is why I'm sure, any day now, he's gonna return the $4.3 million he's accepted from corporations in the last five years."
McConnell later clarified he's "not talking about political contributions." But "cash isn't the only way McConnell's being a hypocrite here," Colbert said, playing a 2013 clip of McConnell saying "every corporation in America should be free to participate in the political process." "I'd call that a self-own," he said, "but he's already 100 percent owned by corporations."
"Our former president popped up on Newsmax today, where he encouraged his MAGA-heads to boycott baseball and warned against woke-ness," said Jimmy Kimmel, who pointed out Trump's hidden Coke bottle on Monday's Kimmel Live. "This is the move: Now that things are going well, they can't possibly credit Joe Biden for turning the country around, so Trump and Co. like to say someone else must be running the country." You can watch that, plus a new Ken Burns mockumentary, below. Peter Weber
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), when he was a state representative in Florida, killed a bill in 2014 that would have banned nonconsensual pornography, or "revenge porn," in the state. That bill, passed unanimously in the state Senate and with 17 House co-sponsors, died when a House committee Gaetz chaired never gave it a hearing. When a version of the same Senate bill, watered down in the House, did pass in 2015, only Gaetz and one of his roommates, state Rep. John Tobia (R), voted against it, the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Former state Rep. Tom Goodson (R), the main House sponsor of the nonconsensual porn ban, told the Sentinel on Monday that Gaetz was the main opponent of the legislation, which makes it illegal to share intimate images of a romantic partner without their consent. When Goodson met with Gaetz to discuss his opposition, he told the Sentinel, "Matt was absolutely against it. He thought the picture was his to do with what he wanted. ... He thought that any picture was his to use as he wanted to, as an expression of his rights."
After reports emerged that the Justice Department is investigating Gaetz for allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old girl and paying for sex with other women, multiple people in Congress told The Washington Post and CNN that Gaetz had taken out his phone and shown them nude photos and videos of women he said he'd slept with. If Gaetz did that, it would be "a twist of irony," former Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.) wrote in Vanity Fair on Monday, because when that "happened to me" in 2019, "Matt was the first member of Congress who publicly and unapologetically defended me, saying that while I might have made mistakes, I was a victim in this circumstance."
"Sharing intimate images or videos of someone without their consent should be illegal," even if it was "to brag about your sexual conquests, like Matt has been accused of doing," Hill wrote. "I've spent the last few months advocating for a bill called the SHIELD Act to be included as part of the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, which just passed the House and is headed to the Senate." Gaetz, she added, "voted against that bill." Peter Weber
"As more and more people get vaccinated, it's going to get safer for all sorts of places to open up again," Trevor Noah said on Tuesday's Daily Show. "But the question is, how will businesses know which of their customers have actually been vaccinated?" One idea is gaining traction and making talking heads explode. "Yes, welcome to the world of 'vaccine passports,' which I think are a great and simple way to show that you're immune from corona," Noah said. "I mean, I've just been going around yelling that I've been shot, and you'd think people would relax knowing that I've been vaccinated, but they always seem to freak out. People are weird."
Vaccine passports "can help give businesses peace of mind," Noah said. "American businesses want to know that the customers legally carrying assault rifles into their store aren't going to sneeze on anyone." Carrying around proof of vaccination "may sound like a novel idea, but it's really nothing new," he added. "People already have to prove that they've been vaccinated for a ton of reasons," but "just like most things in America, vaccine passports aren't without controversy. In fact, Republican governors in Texas and Florida have already banned businesses in their state from requiring one. And the very idea of vaccine passports has Fox News so freaked out, they've started standing up for the undocumented."
Noah showed some Fox News clips and tried to inject some calming humor. "First of all, this is not 'the end of human liberty in the West' — that happened in 2001, when they shut down Napster," he joked. "And look, they can say that this is Nazi Germany, but nobody's forcing you to get a vaccine passport. Like, if you don't want one, don't get one. You'll just have to pay a coyote to sneak you into Dunkin Donuts."
"Just because Fox News is being dramatic doesn't mean that there aren't some legitimate concerns around a vaccine passport — especially if that passport ends up being a smartphone app," Noah noted. "Not everybody has a smartphone ... but paper vaccine passports could have all kinds of issues, too. They can be forged, they can get lost, a girl could trick you into writing your phone number on it, and now she's vaccinated." Watch his suggested solutions below. Peter Weber