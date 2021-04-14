ABC News is getting a historic new president

ABC News is getting a new president, and she'll make history in the role.

Kimberly Godwin on Wednesday was named the new president of ABC News, and she's set to become the first Black person to ever lead a U.S. broadcast network's newsroom, CNN reports.

Godwin now serves as executive vice president at CBS News, and she'll be succeeding current ABC News president James Goldston, who previously stepped down after seven years. Rashida Jones last year made history when she was announced as the new president of MSNBC, becoming the first Black woman to lead one of the three major cable news networks, The New York Times notes. "Every past president of ABC News has been a white man," according to CNN.

Disney General Entertainment Content chair Peter Rice announced Godwin's hiring on Wednesday, praising her "unique experiences, strengths and strategic vision," while Godwin said she's "honored to take on this stewardship and excited for what we will achieve together." The Times noted this was one of a number of recent significant changes at major news networks, with CBS News' president also expected to depart and CNN president Jeff Zucker is planning to leave his role at the end of the year. Brendan Morrow