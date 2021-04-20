Biden says he's praying for the 'right verdict' in Chauvin trial

With the jury now sequestered and cut off from the outside world, President Biden felt comfortable weighing in on Derek Chauvin's murder trial Tuesday.

Biden said he's praying for the "right verdict" and that the "evidence is overwhelming," indicating he believes Chauvin was responsible for George Floyd's death last May. He added that he has also spoken to Floyd's family over the phone.

President Biden says he spoke to George Floyd's family and he's "praying the verdict is the right verdict" in the Chauvin trial. pic.twitter.com/gxf2bjxlK2 — The Recount (@therecount) April 20, 2021

Although Biden's stance on the trial seems clear, he once again called for "peace and tranquility" in response to the verdict, no matter what it is, amid concerns about what the reaction to an acquittal may look like.

Some observers questioned Biden's choice to opine on the trial at all, even with the jury unable to access the public discourse at this point. Tim O'Donnell

Jury deliberations involve fitting evidence to the law, which is more complicated than it sounds. Having a president opine on there being an externally observable "right" verdict is not helpful. https://t.co/LwMzDgfkEz — Philip Bump (@pbump) April 20, 2021