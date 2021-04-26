Rest in peace
Edit

Fashion designer Alber Elbaz dies of COVID-19

1:25 a.m.
Alber Elbaz.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Alber Elbaz, the fashion designer who elevated Lanvin during his tenure as creative director, died Saturday in Paris of COVID-19. He was 59.

His death was confirmed on Sunday by Johann Rupert, chairman of the luxury goods company Richemont, who said Elbaz "had a richly deserved reputation as one of the industry's brightest and most beloved figures. I was always taken by his intelligence, sensitivity, generosity, and unbridled creativity."

Elbaz got his start working with Geoffrey Beene in 1985, and served as the creative director at Lanvin from 2001 to 2015. In 2019, he co-founded with Richemont a company called AZ Factory, which makes "smart women's fashion by blending traditional craftsmanship with technology," Reuters says.

Nicole Kidman, Julianne Moore, and Kate Moss were among Elbaz's fans, and in 2012, Meryl Streep donned one of his original designs to the Academy Awards, where she won the Best Actress Oscar for The Iron Lady. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Michigan's latest COVID-19 wave is hitting people in their 30s and 40s especially hard

1:36 a.m.
Nurse in Royal Oaks, Michigan
Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic has been tamed in much of the U.S., but not in Michigan. Hospitals are full or filling up across the state, and "unlike previous surges, it now is younger and middle-aged adults — not their parents and grandparents — who are taking up many of Michigan's hospital beds," The New York Times reports. "Michigan hospitals are now admitting about twice as many coronavirus patients in their 30s and 40s as they were during the fall peak, according to the Michigan Health & Hospital Association."

Michigan has recorded 91,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, more than California and Texas combined, The Associated Press reports. "Doctors, medical professionals, and public health officials point to a number of factors that explain how the situation has gotten so bad in Michigan," from the high prevalence of the more contagious and deadly B.1.1.7 variant first found in Britain, to widespread abandonment of masks and social distancing — especially in the rural, northern part of the state — after extended lockdowns.

A majority of Michigan residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated, "but the vaccinations of older people do not explain rising hospitalizations among people younger than 60, including those in their 20s and 30s," or the worrisome trend of younger patients "coming in more often with serious cases of COVID-19," the Times reports. "Younger people are among those most likely to be out and about socializing and in the work force," for one thing, and they are just now getting access to the vaccine.

The new influx of younger patients is taking a toll on hospital workers after a year of brief ebbs and tragic flows. "This third wave has just been very overwhelming, a lot of sick people and a lot of younger sick people," Andrew Chandler, an emergency room tech, tells the Port Huron Times Herald. "We're getting to the point where we're just so beat down," Alexandra Budnik, an intensive care nurse in Royal Oaks, tells The New York Times. "Every time we get a call or every time we hear that there's another 40-year-old that we don't have a circuit for — it's just like, you know, we can't save them all." Peter Weber

2021 Oscars
Edit

The Oscars featured disappointingly few clips of the nominated movies

1:33 a.m.

It wasn't long into the 2021 Oscars before a major criticism began to emerge among critics: Where were all the clips of the movies?

Producers of Sunday's Academy Awards made some fairly surprising presentation decisions during a show already altered by COVID-19, not the least of which was the shock move not to give out Best Picture as the last award and instead end with Chadwick Boseman's posthumous loss to Anthony Hopkins. Another, though, was the unexpectedly small number of clips from the nominated movies that were shown.

Indeed, with numerous major categories including acting awards, the broadcast didn't actually cut to footage of the work that was in contention, with presenters in some cases instead praising the nominees' work or telling viewers more about them. Clips were used in certain cases, including for the nominees for Best Picture. But they were far more sparse than in past broadcasts, which traditionally might cut, for example, to a key scene for each of the nominated actors.

The lack of clips at the show was one of the top criticisms of the Oscars all throughout, with critic Scott Tobias writing that during "a year where awareness of the movies is so low, it's tough not to have clips around for context." This was a negative point in numerous post-Oscars reviews, as well, as NPR wrote that "walking away with no idea what any of a lot of the honored work even looks like seems like a failure."

Perhaps producers simply felt that the frequent use of clips would detract from their effort to create a more intimate and personal feeling experience this year. But regardless, those who came into the show knowing little about the nominated films and not understanding why the winning performances were so impressive may have left it with roughly the same level of unawareness. Brendan Morrow

2021 Oscars
Edit

Glenn Close is now tied for most Oscar acting nominations without a win

12:27 a.m.
Glenn Close.
Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Glenn Close is this close to being an EGOT, but has to wait another year for that elusive Oscar.

The celebrated actress has won three Emmys, three Golden Globes, and three Tony Awards, and has been nominated for eight Oscars. This year, she snagged a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her performance in Hillbilly Elegy, but the award went to Minari's Youn Yuh-jung.

The Los Angeles Times notes that with eight Oscar nominations and zero awards, Close is now tied with the late Peter O'Toole for having the most acting nominations without a win — although in 2003, O'Toole did receive a non-competitive honorary Academy Award. Close has been nominated four times for Best Actress (Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, Albert Nobbs, and The Wife) and four times for Best Supporting Actress (Hillbilly Elegy, The World According to Garp, The Big Chill, and The Natural). Catherine Garcia

2021 Oscars
Edit

Oscars end on a bizarre note after Best Picture isn't presented last

April 25, 2021
Academy Awards
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

The 2021 Oscars did turn out to have a shocking conclusion — but not because of what film won Best Picture.

At Sunday's Academy Awards, Nomadland took the Oscar for Best Picture, as had been widely predicted. But there was still a shocker involved with this category. Despite the fact that Best Picture has in the past been presented at the very end of the show seeing as it's, you know, the top prize of the night, it was actually presented third to last, being handed out prior to Best Actress and Best Actor.

Viewers were fairly baffled by the decision, though there was immediately some speculation that producers may have decided to change up the order in hopes of ending on the note of Chadwick Boseman posthumously winning the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. But if that was the plan, it didn't exactly work out, seeing as Boseman ended up losing to Anthony Hopkins in a shock upset.

The result was the Academy Awards not ending on the triumphant note of Chloé Zhao going on stage to accept Best Picture for Nomadland, but of Boseman losing an Oscar for his final role and the person who won the award, Hopkins, not even being there to accept the trophy. Needless to say, whoever came up with the idea to shuffle the order of the categories must be seriously regretting that decision. Brendan Morrow

2021 Oscars
Edit

Chuck Schumer aims to mock Larry Kudlow with 'plant-based beer' Oscars tweet, confuses everybody

April 25, 2021

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) wants everyone to know he watched the Oscars, with alcohol in hand, like a normal person. The photo he posted on social media, did not, however, reflect how most people watch the Academy Awards — in a hardback chair, about 18 inches from the screen — and unless you spent a lovely spring weekend obsessing about politics (which, to be fair, would include many people on Twitter), you probably have no idea what he meant by "plant-based beer."

Yes, beer is plant-based — typically, malted grain, hops, yeast, water, and whatever other plant-based (non-meat, usually) ingredients a brewer dreams up to add. But Fox Business host Larry Kudlow, former President Donald Trump's former White House economic adviser, used the phrase on his show Friday, when trying to paint President Biden's proposed emissions cut as the ultimate July 4th spoiler.

As CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale points out, Biden has not proposed any modification to the American diet, and the University of Michigan researchers who published the study linking less meat consumption with lower carbon emissions are reportedly just as confused about how this happened as everyone else.

So, that's what the "plant-based beer" comment was about. Schumer's TV viewing posture remains an enduring mystery. Peter Weber

2021 Oscars
Edit

Anthony Hopkins becomes oldest actor to win an Oscar in shock upset

April 25, 2021
Anthony Hopkins
Getty Images/Getty Images for AFI

Anthony Hopkins just scored a shock Best Actor win at the Oscars, and he made some history in the process.

Hopkins on Sunday won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in The Father. At 83, he becomes the oldest actor to ever win a competitive Oscar. He was also the oldest person to ever be nominated for Best Actor.

Prior to Sunday's ceremony, the late Christopher Plummer had the distinction of being the oldest winner of a competitive acting Oscar, having won Best Supporting Actor for Beginners when he was 82. In the Best Actor category specifically, Henry Fonda was previously the oldest winner, as he was 76 when he took the award for On Golden Pond.

Hopkins' win was also notable for another reason, though, as it was also a huge upset. Chadwick Boseman was widely expected to posthumously win Best Actor for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, the final film he completed prior to his death, after being previously honored at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Along with Olivia Colman's shock 2019 Best Actress victory for The Favourite, Hopkins' win will surely be cited as among the Oscars' biggest surprises for years to come. Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.