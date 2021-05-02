Sunday shows
Sanders: Waiving COVID-19 vaccine patents both practical and 'moral' responsibility for U.S.

1:51 p.m.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Sunday said it's not only a "moral responsibility" for the United States to help vaccinate the rest of the world, including India which is experiencing a devastating surge, against COVID-19. It's "also in our own self-interest," Sanders argued, because otherwise "this pandemic ... is going to come back and bite us at one point or another."

To avoid that, he told NBC News' Chuck Todd, "we should deal with this issue through the World Trade Organization of protecting the intellectual property rights of the drug companies." In other words, Sanders wants to waive patents so poorer countries can produce their own vaccines, rather than relying only on excess supply from wealthier nations.

ABC News' Martha Raddatz and CBS News' John Dickerson pressed National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, respectively, about the issue on Sunday, with Raddatz noting that Sanders and other senators are pressuring President Biden to act. Sullivan and Klain didn't provide clear answers, but they both said U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai is working on the matter and there should be an update in the "coming days." Tim O'Donnell

Biden's chief of staff maintains White House is serious about working with GOP on infrastructure

12:57 p.m.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain on Sunday said "we have to see whether ... Republicans in Washington join the rest of America in broadly supporting" President Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal.

But while he appeared to put the pressure on GOP senators to cross the aisle, he also told CBS News' John Dickerson that Biden had a "great conversation" with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.) this week, adding that "we've invited her and a group of Republican senators to the White House in the next few days, hopefully." Klain was adamant that the administration intends to work with Republicans and "find common ground."

The sides were not able to meet in the middle on Biden's COVID-19 relief plan, so maybe Klain's words won't come to fruition, but The Washington Post has reported that the White House does indeed seem open to concessions when it comes to the infrastructure plan, which could also be broken into bits and pieces.

When Biden spoke with Capito he reportedly "suggested he was contemplating her counteroffer of roughly $568 billion more seriously than he viewed the Republican response to his coronavirus relief legislation," the Post writes, especially since there's no pandemic-related shot clock this time. "We have a little more time for the consideration of this, and the percolation of these proposals, to have a broader consolation and dialogue," Steve Ricchetti, a top White House aide, told the Post. Read more at The Washington Post and CBS News. Tim O'Donnell

Americans more optimistic about the future than any point since 2006, poll finds

12:16 p.m.
American flag.
iStock.

Americans are the most optimistic they've been since 2006, a new ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday found.

The survey revealed that 64 percent of Americans like the way things are heading in the country, and the last time an ABC News poll reported such a high figure in response to that question was in December of 2006, when 61 percent had a rosy outlook. In retrospect, that prediction was off — the financial crisis struck not long after — so public sentiment may not be the greatest indicator of where things are headed, but the poll does appear to capture some renewed positivity in the U.S. as the country emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

That optimism doesn't correlate with unity, however; only 23 percent of respondents think the country has become more united since President Bident entered the White House, compared to 28 percent who think division has actually grown. A plurality of Americans, at 48 percent, believe there's been no change in that regard.

The ABC News/Ipsos poll was conducted between April 30-May 1 among 513 adults. The margin of error is 4.7 percentage points. Read more at ABC News. Tim O'Donnell

Romney avoids censure after speech interrupted by boos at Utah GOP convention

11:10 a.m.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Saturday stepped on stage to give a speech at the Utah Republican Party's organizing convention, but he had trouble getting going amid boos and jeers from the audience, members of which were still upset about his votes to convict former President Donald Trump in both of his impeachment trials.

Romney tried to reason with the crowd, stating that "you know me as a person who says what he thinks, and I don't hide the fact that I wasn't a fan of our last president's character issues." That only got folks more riled up, however, and it wasn't until outgoing party chair Derek Brown went to the podium and told the crowd to quiet down and "show respect" that the boos stopped. At that point, cheers in support of Romney and Brown erupted, and they continued after the senator acknowledged there are "a few folks who don't like me terribly much, but I express my mind as I believe is right, and I follow my conscience as I believe is right." The Salt Lake Tribune's Bryan Schott captured Romney's speech and posted it on YouTube.

Later in the day, a motion to censure Romney failed after a 798 to 711 vote by delegates to Utah's GOP convention, the Tribune reports. Read more at The Salt Lake Tribune. Tim O'Donnell

3 people, including suspect, killed in Wisconsin casino shooting

10:38 a.m.
Law enforcement at scene of shooting in Wisconsin.
AP Photo/Mike Roemer

A gunman shot and killed two people and seriously injured another at the Oneida Casino near Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Saturday night before the suspect was killed by police.

Investigators believe the suspect was targeting an employee at a restaurant inside the hotel attached to the casino with whom he had a "personal relationship," but the employee was not there so he instead shot the person's "co-workers or friends," Lt. Kevin Pawlak of the Brown County Sheriff's Office said during a press conference. The police also said that the suspect appears to have ties to the casino from an employment status.

Gov. Tony Evers (D) said in a press release that he was "devastated to hear about shooting," adding that his and his wife's "hearts, thoughts, and support go out to the Oneida Nation, the Ashwaubenon and Green Bay communities, and all those affected by this tragedy." Read more at CNN and USA Today. Tim O'Donnell

GOP's Susan Wright advances to runoff in Texas special election to fill late husband's seat

8:15 a.m.
Texas flag.
iStock.

Republican Susan Wright on Saturday night advanced to a runoff in a Texas special congressional election to fill the House seat of her late husband, former Rep. Ron Wright (R-Tex.), who was battling lung cancer and was diagnosed with COVID-19 before he died in February.

It's still not clear who Wright will face in the runoff, with fellow Republican Jake Ellzey narrowly leading Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez with nearly all the votes in Texas' 6th Congressional District counted, NPR reports.

As CNN notes, the election provides an early look at the future of the GOP as the party settles on a path forward in the wake of former President Donald Trump's tumultuous four years in the White House. Wright, who focused much of her campaign on her husband's legacy, embraced Trump's endorsement and wound up reeling in 19 percent of the vote to lead the field.

Trump actually saw his support in the district drop in the 2020 presidential election, CNN writes, but only one Republican candidate in the crowded field, Michael Wood, campaigned on an anti-Trump message. He received just 3 percent of the vote. Read more at NPR and CNN. Tim O'Donnell

Watch astronauts splash down to Earth safely aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon

7:36 a.m.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon Resilience, carrying four astronauts back to Earth from the International Space Station, splashed down safely just before 3 a.m. ET on Sunday morning off the coast of Panama City, Florida. It was the first nighttime splashdown for NASA astronauts since the return of Apollo 8 in 1968.

NASA's Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi of Japan's JAXA are reportedly in "in great shape and great spirits" after spending 168 days orbiting Earth. "For those of you enrolled in our frequent flier program, you have earned 68 million miles on this voyage," Michael Heiman, a SpaceX mission control official, joked. "We'll take those miles. Are they transferable?" Hopkins replied.

With their landing the crew successfully completed the first round-trip operational mission for NASA led by a private company. "I'd just like to say quite frankly, you all are changing the world," Hopkins said as SpaceX personnel prepared to open the side hatch of the capsule.

SpaceX and NASA now have regularly scheduled human shuttles to and from space, The Wall Street Journal notes. Read more at The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

Medina Spirit wins Kentucky Derby giving trainer Bob Baffert a record 7th victory

May 1, 2021

Medina Spirit won the 147th Kentucky Derby in Louisville on Sunday, edging out Mandaloun in the final stretch of the first leg of the Triple Crown.

The win was an historic one for Medina Spirit's trainer Bob Baffert, who is now the sport's sole record-holder with seven career Kentucky Derby victories, surpassing Ben Jones who won six between 1938 and 1952. Baffert trained the 2020 winner, Authentic, as well, giving him back-to-back Derby wins for the first time. Meanwhile, jockey John Velazquez, who rode Authentic last year, captured his fourth Derby win.

Medina Spirit had the sixth highest odds in the field at 12/1. The favorite, Essential Quality, finished fourth, behind Medina Spirit, Mandaloun, and Hot Rod Charlie. Tim O'Donnell

