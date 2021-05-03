COVID-19 vaccines
CVS, Walgreens responsible for most wasted COVID-19 vaccine doses

8:27 p.m.
A Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vial.
Reuters/Eileen Meslar

CVS and Walgreens are behind most of the wasted COVID-19 vaccine doses in the United States, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows.

As of late March, three months after the vaccination rollout began, 182,874 wasted COVID-19 vaccine doses were reported in the U.S., Kaiser Health News reports. Combined, CVS and Walgreens — companies that were part of the early efforts to get residents of long-term care facilities vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines — wasted almost 128,500 doses.

Both of the vaccines have to be stored at extremely cold temperatures, with Pfizer having a shelf life of six hours and Moderna a shelf life of 11 hours. Many of the doses were wasted due to storage errors, like freezer malfunctions, or because they were left out too long.

CVS reported almost half of all wasted vaccines, and spokesperson Michael DeAngelis told Kaiser Health News that there were "issues with transportation restrictions, limitation on redirecting unused doses, and other factors. Despite the inherent challenges, our teams were able to limit waste to approximately one dose per onsite vaccination clinic."

Many experts criticized CVS and Walgreens for their slow approach to vaccinating long-term care residents and staffers, and Dr. Michael Wasserman, immediate past president of the California Association of Long Term Care Medicine, told Kaiser Health News the wasted doses "ultimately correlates with just poor planning. CVS and Walgreens didn't have a clue when it came to interacting with nursing homes. Missed opportunities for vaccination in long-term care invariably results in deaths."

The CDC did not collect data from 15 states or the District of Columbia, meaning the true number of wasted doses might be much higher, Kaiser Health News notes. Catherine Garcia

splitting up
Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce

6:36 p.m.
Bill and Melinda Gates.
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Bill and Melinda Gates announced on Monday they are divorcing after 27 years of marriage.

Bill Gates is the co-founder of Microsoft, and the couple began dating in 1987 after Melinda Gates joined the company as a product manager. They married in 1994, and in 2000, launched the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the world's largest philanthropies. Based in Seattle, the foundation has an endowment worth almost $50 billion, and focuses on education in the United States and global health and development.

In a statement, Bill and Melinda Gates said that after "a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives." Catherine Garcia

Solving COVID
FDA reportedly on the verge of authorizing Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 to 15

5:50 p.m.
Pfizer logo.
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The Food and Drug Administration is on the verge of authorizing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children between 12 and 15 years old, federal officials familiar with the agency's plans told The New York Times. The announcement could come as soon as late this week or early next week.

As the Times notes, the decision is highly anticipated. It means millions of Americans would become newly eligible to get vaccinated and, more specifically, it would provide children with protection ahead of the start of the next school year.

Results from Pfizer's trial showed the vaccine is at least as effective in the age group as it is in adults. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

refugees
Biden raises U.S. refugee admission cap to 62,500

5:34 p.m.

President Biden announced Monday that he will raise the United States' annual refugee admission cap to 62,500, and the goal is to double the number by next year.

The Biden administration previously recommended the 62,500 figure to congressional officials in February, BuzzFeed News notes, but the White House decided in April to stick to the historically low 15,000 goal set by the Trump administration, drawing fierce criticism. Shortly after that announcement, the administration said the final number was still under discussion.

While Biden ultimately settled on the initial plan, he admitted Monday that "the sad truth is that we will not achieve 62,500 admissions this year" because it "will take some time" to "undo the damage of the last four years." Tim O'Donnell

Timothée Gala-met
Timothée Chalamet is co-hosting the Met Gala

5:26 p.m.
timmy
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet will reportedly co-host thée Met Gala in September, despite the choice seeming to go aggressively against this year's theme of "American Independence."

Complaints about that terrible and unseasonable theme aside: While Chalamet is, yes, technically American in that he has dual citizenship with France and was born in New York City, he is far more recognizable for playing angsty Italian youths, emo French monarchs, and aristocratic heirs to the planet Caladan.

Chalamet's preferred brands on the red carpet also tend to be European, like Alexander McQueen (British), Haider Ackermann (French), Prada (Italian) — and let's not forget that bedazzled Louis Vuitton don't-call-it-a-harness that he wore to the 2019 Golden Globes, and was decidedly Parisian. Though that's not to suggest that Timmy can't rock a pair of good ol' American overalls if he tries.

Read more at Page Six. Jeva Lange

bennifer 2.0
Seriously, what is happening between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?

5:17 p.m.
jennifer lopez and ben affleck
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Late last Friday, Page Six broke the earth-shattering news that Jennifer Lopez has been "spending time" with her ex-fiancé, Ben Affleck, after announcing her split from her more recent fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

Tragically, there have not been hourly updates on this development, although Page Six reported Monday that Affleck was in attendance when J.Lo performed "Sweet Caroline" at "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" on Sunday night. Lopez said she picked the song because her mom sang it to her when she was a baby — though "Sweet Caroline" is famously played during the eighth inning of every Red Sox home game. Affleck, of course, is a huuuge Red Sox fan; what's more, Lopez used to attend Sox games with Affleck when they were dating. Coincidence? What is going on!

Read more at Page Six. Jeva Lange

police brutality
Al Sharpton delivers passionate eulogy at Andrew Brown's funeral

5:02 p.m.
Al Sharpton.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Rev. Al Sharpton delivered a "passionate" eulogy at Andrew Brown Jr.'s invitation-only funeral on Monday at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, The Washington Post reports.

Brown, a 42-year-old Black man, was killed by police who were executing search and arrest warrants on felony drug charges at his home in Elizabeth City last month. An investigation into Brown's death is ongoing, but authorities have not yet released body camera footage of the incident to the public (it would require a court order to do so). "Release the whole tape and let folks see what happened to Andrew Brown," Sharpton said, the Post reports. "If nothing is on tape, won't be nothing on it in 45 days. Let the world see what it is to see. If you've got nothing to hide then what are you hiding? All we want is justice."

In addition to calling for the release of the footage, Sharpton lamented the numerous incidents of police violence that caused the death of Black Americans in the last year. "Before we could get through one 24-hour cycle after the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the lynching by knee of George Floyd, a policeman killed Andrew Brown Jr. — a day that we were getting ready to go the wake of Daunte Wright," he said. "From Daunte Wright to Andrew Brown to Breonna Taylor to Ahmaud Arbery to Rayshard Brooks to George Floyd ... All within a year. And you want to talk about everything other than what the times demand we talk about." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

'shot and a beer'
New Jersey is offering free beer in exchange for getting vaccinated

3:52 p.m.

New Jersey is turning to free beer to get more people vaccinated.

Any New Jersey resident who's over 21 and gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in May can show their vaccination card at one of several breweries and get a pint on the house, Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Monday.

New Jersey has one of the higher vaccinations rates in the country, but, at this point, vaccine demand is slowing across the U.S., so the "Shot and a Beer" program is likely a creative attempt to appeal to any holdouts. Tim O'Donnell

