Disney's new 'real' lightsaber looks just like the movie version

1:07 p.m.

Oh, it's beautiful.

Disney Parks on Tuesday revealed a "brand-new, more realistic lightsaber" that's set to debut at Walt Disney World Resort next year. The tease, appropriately, dropped on May 4th, which fans celebrate each year as Star Wars Day.

The lightsaber, which was developed by Walt Disney Imagineering Research and Development, has an actual retractable "blade" of light, according to CNN, and Entertainment Weekly notes it's Disney's first such realistic retractable lightsaber. It's set to be used as part of the new "all-immersive, two-night vacation experience" called Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

"This new lightsaber creates dramatic in-person moments previously only seen in films or shows," Disney said.

While Disney didn't delve into how the lightsaber was made, The Verge wrote that it appears to work like a "motorized tape measure, retracting and extending a sheet of plastic and LED lights to mimic the ignition effect." Sadly, though, the lightsaber isn't "real" in the sense that it can legitimately slice through Sith flesh and chop Supreme Leader Snoke in half, but don't put it past Disney's Imagineers to make one of those some day. Never tell them the odds. Brendan Morrow

GOP future
Why Texas' 2022 GOP gubernatorial primary may be a key fight for the future of the party

1:57 p.m.
Greg Abbott.
Lynda M. Gonzalez-Pool/Getty Images)

Some Texas Republicans view the 2022 Texas gubernatorial GOP primary as a "critical juncture in the fight for the future" of the Republican Party, The New York Times reports.

There's some speculation that the primaries could turn into a legitimate battleground, a smaller version of the split between former President Donald Trump's contingent within the GOP and the party's more traditional wing. The incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott (R) gets along well with Trump, but his COVID-19 requirements throughout the pandemic have led to some skepticism about where he stands in the eyes of Republican voters, who may back someone more closely aligned with the former president.

Luke Macias, a consultant who has worked with many of Texas' conservative legislators, told the Times that Abbott "comes from the George W. Bush-John McCain-Mitt Romney school of Republicans who have run a pretty successful con game where you don't actually need to provide tangible policy results in order to run on a conservative platform. And Trump messed that up. What you're seeing now is this shift of Republicans, saying 'We know exactly what we're looking for.'"

Texas' Trump-allied Attorney General Ken Paxton, meanwhile, wouldn't commit to supporting Abbott in a primary, which he told the Times consists of candidates "running their own race." "I don't think he supports me; I don't support him," Paxton told the Times (he later denied the comments on Tuesday after the Times article was published.)

Abbott still has strong support, however; Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, whom the Times notes "has endured intermittent friction" with the governor, took himself out of the running and said he hopes no one challenges him. Read more about the state of the Texas GOP at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

agree to disagree
CNN's Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo tensely bicker over Cuomo's on-air treatment of Rick Santorum

12:10 p.m.

During an interview Monday night with CNN's Chris Cumo, former GOP Sen. Rick Santorum tried to explain his offensive comments about the founding of North America and the continent's indigenous peoples as him simply misspeaking. "People said I'm trying to dismiss what we did to the Native Americans, far from it," Santorum said.

As Mediaite notes, Cuomo didn't love the response and continued to press him, but it was his colleague, Don Lemon, who really took aim at Santorum's words. Later in the evening Lemon and Cuomo were having a discussion about the interview, and Lemon noted that he was "furious" while watching it. "I cannot believe the first words out of his mouth weren't 'I'm sorry, I said something ignorant, I need to learn about the history of this country,'" Lemon said to Cuomo.

Things then got a little tense between Lemon and Cuomo as they went back and forth over how to respond to something like Santorum's interview (they both appeared to agree that Santorum's apology was unsatisfactory.) "Why are things like that said?" Cuomo asked Lemon, who replied by saying "that's not for me to answer. That's for [Santorum] to answer."

Cuomo later said that Lemon needs "to do more than just echo the outrage" of the public and suggested Lemon's solution was nearing the territory of censorship. Lemon bristled at both those ideas, and, ultimately, the segment ended with the two agreeing to disagree, and Cuomo telling Lemon "I love you." Read more at Mediaite and watch the exchange below. Tim O'Donnell

he needs to talk about kevin
Fox News' Tucker Carlson is on the warpath against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

11:32 a.m.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson just went after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) "for the second consecutive show," Politico noted on Tuesday.

This time, Carlson devoted an entire segment of his Fox show on Monday to McCarthy's apparent relationship with Republican pollster and consultant Frank Luntz, whom Carlson claimed is "effectively a Democrat" and a Fox chyron declared "has a strange power over GOP leaders." After previously saying on his show that Luntz is "particularly close" with McCarthy, the Fox host on Monday said he received a "call from a source" telling him that they're "not simply friends, they're roommates," as McCarthy apparently "lives in Frank Luntz' apartment" in Washington, D.C.

"The top Republican in the House lives with a Google lobbyist?" Carlson said. "Come on. Come on! Even by the sleazy and corrupt standards of politics in Washington, that did not seem possible. In fact, it sounded like a joke."

Carlson reported, though, that a spokesperson for McCarthy confirmed to him that "because of the pandemic," McCarthy has "rented a room in Washington at a fair market price from Frank" — at which point Carlson put up a cartoonish graphic on screen of the two sharing a bunk bed. From there, Carlson openly questioned whether McCarthy is, in fact, paying "fair market price" for the room or if he could be "violating House ethics rules on taking gifts" if he's not.

"To summarize: The star of Republicans' network of choice is being fed oppo about and is denouncing the man who wants to be speaker of the House," Politico wrote. "Not good for McCarthy." Brendan Morrow

california recall race
Caitlyn Jenner dubs herself a 'compassionate disruptor' in 1st ad

10:43 a.m.

Caitlyn Jenner is out with the first ad of her California gubernatorial recall campaign, and she's dubbed herself a "compassionate disruptor" whose goal is to "save" the Golden State.

The ad, which features several clips of Jenner's gold medal-winning feats at the 1976 Olympics, focuses heavily on rolling back COVID-19. "California was once the heavy in the world," Jenner says in the video. "We had what everyone else wanted. The American dream grew up here. Yet career politicians and their policies have destroyed that dream. It's been locked away, closed, shuttered, left in the dark burned down. The government is now involved in every part of our lives. They've taken our money, our jobs, and our freedom. California needs a disruptor, a compassionate disrupter."

Jenner is the most well-known of several Republican candidates looking to unseat California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) after a recall election garnered enough signatures to move forward. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Pfizer expects to seek vaccine authorization for kids between 2 and 11 this September

10:24 a.m.
Pfizer
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine appears set to be authorized for adolescents between 12 and 15, and the company aims to further expand the vaccine's use this September.

Pfizer during an earnings call on Tuesday said it expects to apply for emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 vaccine for children between 2 and 11 in September, CNN reports.

A study to examine the safety and efficacy of the vaccine among those between 6 months and 11 years old is ongoing. Additionally, Pfizer said it's expecting to seek authorization for its vaccine among children between 6 months and 2 years in the fourth quarter of 2021.

This comes after The New York Times reported on Monday that the Food and Drug Administration is set to authorize Pfizer's vaccine for adolescents between 12 and 15 by early next week, allowing this group to start getting vaccinated before the beginning of the new school year.

Pfizer also announced Tuesday it plans to file for a full FDA approval of its COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the month, which CNBC notes would mean "the company will be able to market the shot directly to consumers." Brendan Morrow

intra-GOP war
Kevin McCarthy sounds increasingly likely to punish Liz Cheney

10:01 a.m.

On Monday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) kept up her fight against former President Donald Trump's false election claims, which apparently didn't help her case to remain in her House leadership position.

A day later, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — in what CNN's Manu Raju described as the "biggest signal yet" Cheney could soon be ousted as GOP conference chair — said he has heard from House GOP lawmakers who are "concerned about [Cheney's] ability to carry out the job ... to carry out the message."

McCarthy claims Cheney being on the hot seat has nothing to do with her vote to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot this year. Instead, he suggested it was about the need for unity within the party. "We need to be working as one, if we're able to win the majority," McCarthy said.

Regardless of the reasons, it's becoming increasingly clear Cheney's leadership position is in greater jeopardy now than when she easily survived a vote to remove her from the chair role in February. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Researchers are racing to develop a test that shows how long COVID-19 vaccines work

8:59 a.m.

Researchers urgently want to know how long the current crop of effective COVID-19 vaccines protect against infection and also would like a quicker and more efficient way to test the efficacy of new vaccines. They are trying to check both of those boxes by studying antibody levels in people already exposed to the new coronavirus.

A study at Oxford University is deliberately exposing previously infected healthy young volunteers to the coronavirus again, using blood tests to learn what level of antibodies will protect people against getting sick again. "It may be not possible to reinfect with an antibody level above a certain amount," lead investigator Helen McShane told NPR News. When researchers find that level of antibodies — or antibody cutoff titer — they can develop blood tests to determine how long vaccines are effective.

A separate study involving the U.S. government's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and Moderna is also trying to find the cutoff titer by examining antibodies in people who got COVID-19 symptoms after getting inoculated with Moderna's vaccine. "Because the Moderna vaccine is so very effective, it's taken a very long time to collect enough from the vaccinated individuals who became infected," BARDA's Chris Houchens tells NPR. Now that they have data from enough people, they should soon be able to calculate whether a certain level of antibodies can show that new vaccines are effective without having to test the vaccines on tens of thousands of people. You can listen to NPR's report below. Peter Weber

