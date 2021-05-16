Is Matthew McConaughey getting more serious about a Texas gubernatorial run?

Actor Matthew McConaughey has been "quietly making calls to influential people in Texas political circles," Politico reports, suggesting that his hypothetical gubernatorial run in the Lone Star State may actually be in the works.

As Politico notes, McConaughey — who has said entering politics is a "true consideration" and appears to poll quite well in Texas — is widely expected to forego a campaign, but he apparently wants to take folks' "temperature" on the idea, multiple people familiar with the conversations said. One of McConaughey's phone calls was reportedly with a "deep-pocketed moderate Republican and energy CEO," which does little to clear up whether he'd run as a Republican, Democrat, or independent.

Regardless of what party McConaughey might affiliate himself with, though, Austin-based GOP strategist Brendan Steinhauser told Politico he's "a little surprised that people aren't taking him more seriously, honestly. Celebrity in this country counts for a lot ... it's not like some C-list actor no one likes." Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell