Alcaraz becomes youngest No. 1 ranked player in men's tennis

The U.S. Open ended with a bang as 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz was titled champion, making him the youngest man to win a Grand Slam title since Rafael Nadal in 2005. Alcaraz had a strong start, winning the first set, but was set back in the second. He then went on to win two more sets in a row, including a tie-break in set three.

The Spanish player beat Casper Rudd of Norway 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 for the trophy, making him the youngest number one ranked player in men's tennis, reports ESPN.

I'm lost for words at right now! 🏆 I just want to keep dreaming! 📸 Getty Images pic.twitter.com/IyQXjvgamY — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) September 12, 2022

The road to victory was no easy feat as Alcaraz played three consecutive five-set matches to make it to the championship. This included the longest match in U.S. Open history, where the game lasted 5 hours and 15 minutes, against Jannik Sinner. He also played an emotional match against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S., who was the first American man in the semi-finals since 2006.

Alcaraz has received an outpouring of support from all over the world, including fellow Spaniard and tennis legend Rafael Nadal, who Alcaraz defeated in the Madrid Open last year.

Felicidades @carlosalcaraz por tu primer Grand Slam y por el número 1 que es el colofón a tu primera gran temporada que estoy seguro serán muchas más! 👏🏻 Great effort @CasperRuud98 !very proud of you! Tough luck today but amazing tournament and season! Keep going! — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 11, 2022

In a news conference following his victory, Alcaraz said, "I want to be on top for many weeks, many years," Then, pointing at the trophy: "I want more of these."