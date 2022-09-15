Tennis great Roger Federer announces retirement

Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has announced his retirement from professional tennis, ESPN reports Thursday.

Federer, who has been a dominant force in the sport for the last two decades, has been battling a number of injuries and surgeries. In an audio clip posted to social media, the tennis star said he has "worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear." Federer said he intends to keep playing tennis, just "not in Grand Slams or on the tour."

To my tennis family and beyond, With Love, Roger pic.twitter.com/1UISwK1NIN — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 15, 2022

The announcement was met with an outpouring of admiration and support from Federer's fans and colleagues, including tennis great Billie Jean King, who described him, "a champion's champion."

(1/2) Roger Federer is a champion’s champion. He has the most complete game of his generation & captured the hearts of sports fans around the world with an amazing quickness on the court & a powerful tennis mind. He has had a historic career w/memories that will live on and on. pic.twitter.com/zxGq4izh1v — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 15, 2022

Next week's Laver Cup in London will be the 41-year-old's last appearance competitively, The New York Times reports. He will play alongside fellow tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

"Finally, to the game of tennis," Federer said in a written statement also released on Twitter: "I love you and will never leave you."