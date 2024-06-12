Artistic swimming: landmark moment for men denied

Hopes were high for first male in Olympic team but 'pioneer' missed the cut

Photo collage of the Olympic rings logo made up of the female symbol, with artistic swimmers' legs coming out of each circle. There is a pool in the background.
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

The sport of artistic swimming has missed out on a "landmark moment" after it was confirmed that there will be no male competitors at this summer's Paris Olympics.

Despite the governing body's "bold move" to let men compete in artistic swimming at the Olympics, there will be no male swimmers among the 10 countries competing in the team event after the United States left a male "pioneer" out of their squad, said Reuters.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Paris Olympics 2024 Summer Olympics Swimming
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸