Late night hosts round up new 'cuckoo banana cakes' revelations about Trump's Jan. 6 'attempted coup'

"Yesterday, President Biden signed his bipartisan infrastructure bill into law, and to tell everyone about it, today he kicked off a road show to showcase" its benefits, Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. At the same time, with coronavirus cases on the rise again in parts of the U.S., mostly among the unvaccinated, "it looks like we're never really getting rid of COVID," he said. "It's like Mel Gibson, he ebbs and flows, but because of a few idiots out there, we're stuck with some form of him forever."

"Speaking of plagues that won't go away," some of former President Donald Trump's allies "pressed the Defense Department" to help in their "attempted coup" on Jan. 6, Colbert said, citing ABC News' Jonathan Karl's new book, Betrayal. "And some of these efforts were what military historians call cuckoo banana cakes, like the one put forward by conspiracy lawyer Sidney Powell," or fellow "high-ranking MAGA nutball" Michael Flynn urging the Pentagon to stop Biden from taking office. "Remember, this was a former general making a call to the military demanding they support a fascist coup," he said. "What is wrong with him? It's 2021 — just text."

Karl says "things got so bad at the White House after the riot on Jan. 6, two top members of Trump's Cabinet — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin — explored invoking the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "You know things are going south when even Mike Pompeo considers doing the right thing."

"According to a new book, former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller purposely offered then-President Trump extreme military scenarios in the final weeks of his presidency to prevent him from choosing to attack Iran," Seth Meyers said on Late Night. "Unfortunately, he opted for the craziest one: Attacking the U.S."

Meanwhile, "many Republicans have turned against the COVID vaccine so hard, that now they're turning against the flu shot," Trevor Noah said on The Daily Show. But "let's move on from the war on science to the war in outer space, because yesterday," he said, "Russia blew up a satellite with a rocket."

Yes, "apparently Russia just fired a missile that blew up one of their old satellites and created thousands of pieces of debris in space," Jimmy Fallon said on The Tonigtht Show. "Vladimir Putin was like, 'I'm sorry, it was gender reveal gone way too far.'"