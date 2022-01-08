Why Apple's $3 trillion valuation bodes well for us all

Apple becoming the first public company worth $3 trillion — as it did briefly this week before retreating a bit as part of a sell-off in the sector — was great news for its shareholders, of course. Actually, they've been getting lots of great news for a while now. Apple stock has been on quite a tear, hitting a $1 trillion value in 2018, $2 trillion in 2020, and then climbing another 30 percent in the last year thanks to a pandemic-driven surge in demand for iPhones, iPads, and Macbooks. And unlike many other tech companies, Apple was able to adeptly navigate global supply-chain bottlenecks to deliver those products to consumers.

Now, no company is perfect. In a much-watched lawsuit, developer Epic Games accused Apple of running an illegal monopoly through its App Store. And although a federal judge disagreed with that charge in a decision last September, the ruling also concluded Apple has been engaging in unfair competition under California law and should open up the App Store so developers can more easily avoid paying Apple's commissions. So it would be going too far to say that what's good for Apple is always good for America.

But Apple's success has a meaning beyond fat investment returns. That $3 trillion milestone, though temporary, provides opportunity to consider the wider importance of the achievement.

For starters, it's a sign that something is going right in an economy still struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic. While the stock market is not the same as the economy, its ups and downs do say something important about the economy's broad prospects moving forward. Bad times in the economy typically accompany bad times in the stock market. For example: The nearly two-thirds decline in inflation-adjusted S&P 500 from 1968 through 1982, seemed to anticipate the volatile, stagflationary 1970s where real incomes barely budged. A bad 14 years for labor and capital alike.